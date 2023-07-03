In today’s digital world, online threats pose a constant danger to individuals, families, and businesses. Understanding the pressing need to address these risks, ExpressVPN has partnered with The Cyber Helpline—a charitable organization dedicated to assisting those affected by online harm.

To provide support to victims of cyberstalking, online abuse, and other cybercrimes, ExpressVPN is offering free VPN accounts through this alliance. These accounts will serve as a valuable shield of safety and privacy, enabling individuals to navigate the online world with greater peace of mind.

The rise of cyberstalking and abuse

Instances of cyberstalking and abuse facilitated by technology have seen a troubling rise in recent years. There are reportedly 2,200 cyber attacks that occur daily—with an attack happening every 39 seconds on average. In the U.S. alone, the average cost of a data breach is a staggering 9.44 million USD, and cybercrime is projected to reach 8 trillion USD in costs by the end of 2023.

Cybercrimes can be committed for a variety of reasons, including financial gain, political or ideological motives, or simply for the thrill of it. Perpetrators tend to employ various tactics to monitor and torment their victims.

Some of the most common types of cybercrime include:

Phishing: This is a type of social engineering attack in which cybercriminals send emails or text messages that appear legitimate , often imitating banks or credit card companies. These messages contain links that lead to fake websites, tricking victims into providing personal information that can be stolen.

Malware: This is a type of malicious software that is designed to harm a computer system. It can infiltrate through malicious links, infected attachments, or untrusted downloads. Once installed, it can steal personal information, damage files, or take control of the computer.

Ransomware: This is a type of malware that encrypts the victim’s files and demands a ransom payment in order to decrypt them. Ransomware attacks are often carried out through phishing emails or drive-by downloads.

DDoS attacks: This is a type of attack in which cybercriminals overwhelm a website or server with traffic, making it unavailable to legitimate users. DDoS attacks can be used to disrupt businesses, government websites, or even critical infrastructure.

The Cyber Helpline has emerged as an important resource for cybercrime victims seeking support, with over 500,000 people benefiting from their services to date. The organization provides guidance, connecting victims with cybersecurity experts. Now, by joining forces with ExpressVPN, The Cyber Helpline will give victims access to cutting-edge technology to effectively protect their digital privacy and security.

VPNs are essential tools for security

The partnership between ExpressVPN and The Cyber Helpline aims to help victims reclaim their control over their digital lives. By offering free ExpressVPN licenses to those affected by cybercrimes, such as cyberstalking and online abuse, The Cyber Helpline aims to equip them with the necessary tools to safeguard their online presence.

“Having online privacy and a secure way to communicate is critical for individuals who are being cyberstalked—or are in abusive situations and need to escape,” says Rory Innes, founder and CEO of The Cyber Helpline. “A VPN will encrypt that person’s online presence and help disguise their physical location. It also prevents anyone on the same Wi-Fi network as that person—at home or on a public Wi-Fi network—from accessing their information. This means victims and those recovering from crime can browse the internet safely in the comfort that they are not being tracked or monitored by anyone, not even their internet service provider.”

Lauren Hendry Parsons, privacy advocate for ExpressVPN, adds, “Using a VPN has become common practice for those who value online privacy. But for digitally vulnerable people, using a VPN can have a profound impact on their future security. VPNs have become indispensable tools in the recovery and prevention of cybercrime cases. They make it harder for digital harassers to obtain victims’ physical location information and provide a critical secure line of communication to the outside world for those in abusive situations.”

To further bolster The Cyber Helpline’s efforts, ExpressVPN will also provide free VPN accounts to the organization’s frontline heroes. This additional measure ensures that those tirelessly assisting others have the means to safeguard their own privacy and security.

