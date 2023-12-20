Where to watch ‘Landman’ onlineWhere to watch ‘Landman’ online
Want to watch Landman without missing a beat? This guide will show you how to stream the entire Landman show online, no matter where you are.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is the exclusive streaming home for Landman. Episodes stream weekly and are available on demand afterward. The show streams on the service where it is available, including in the U.S., UK, and Australia. New to Paramount+? New subscribers can take advantage of a free trial when signing up. Note that you may have to provide a valid postal or ZIP code and email address when signing up.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Landman’ in another country?
What is ‘Landman’ about?
Landman dives into the heart of West Texas, where the high-stakes world of oil drilling tests both ambition and loyalty. Created by Taylor Sheridan, this gripping series follows Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, a crisis manager whose career in the oil industry is anything but ordinary. Landman paints an intense picture of power, wealth, and survival, where every decision can forever change lives and fortunes.
‘Landman’ release date
Landman premieres on Sunday, November 17, 2024, exclusively on Paramount+. The first two episodes will be available for the premiere, and subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Sundays. There are a total of 10 episodes this season.
‘Landman’ cast
Landman boasts an ensemble cast that includes:
- Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris: A seasoned crisis manager navigating the complexities of the oil business.
- Jon Hamm as Monty Miller: A powerful figure in the Texas oil scene with deep ties to Tommy.
- Demi Moore as Cami Miller: Monty's wife and a longtime friend of Tommy’s.
- Ali Larter as Angela Norris: Tommy's ex-wife.
- Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris: The 17-year-old daughter of Tommy and Angela.
- Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris: Tommy and Angela's son, new to the demanding work in the oil fields.
- Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Savage: A formidable liability attorney sent to manage crises in West Texas.
- James Jordan as Dale Bradley: A petroleum engineer and Tommy's roommate.
- Mark Collie as Sheriff Joeberg: The local law enforcement officer in the boomtown.
- Paulina Chávez as Ariana: A young mother whose family has faced significant challenges.
- Andy García as Galino: A capable and powerful individual within the industry.
- Michael Peña as Armando: An oil crewman integral to the unfolding events.
‘Landman’ FAQ
No, Landman isn’t connected to Yellowstone, though both series are created by Taylor Sheridan. While Yellowstone delves into Montana ranch life, Landman explores the oil industry in West Texas.
No, Landman does not stream on Netflix. The series is available only on Paramount+.
Landman draws inspiration from the hit podcast Boomtown, which dives into the explosive oil boom in West Texas’s Permian Basin.
