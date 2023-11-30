Too frustrated to read this page? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you what to do if you get an SSL error while trying to watch a movie or show on Netflix when connected to the ExpressVPN app for Apple TV.

After each step, check if the issue is fixed. If the issue is fixed, you can skip the rest of the steps.

1. Force quit the Netflix app

To force quit the Netflix app:

Exit the Netflix app. On your Siri Remote or Apple TV Remote, press the TV button twice. Scroll to the Netflix app. Swipe up on the clickpad. Relaunch the Netflix app.

Need help? .

Back to top

2. Watch a different movie or show

The issue may be linked to a specific movie or show you are trying to watch. Select a different movie or show to watch, then return to the movie or show you were unable to watch to see if it now works.

Need help? .

Back to top

3. Retry after 15 minutes

Keep the app open and wait 15 minutes before trying to watch the movie or show again.

Need help? .

Back to top

If you have tried all the steps above yet are still receiving an SSL error message, .

Back to top