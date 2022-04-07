Last updated:

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app. The beta version for iOS is still in development.

If you are unable to reset your recovery code, follow these steps and check if the issue is resolved after each step:

  1. Verify that your device is connected to the internet.
  2. If you are connected to a network where internet access may be restricted (e.g., a public Wi-Fi network), connect to a VPN.
  3. Use another device or connect to a different network.
  4. Download and install the latest version of ExpressVPN for your device (Windows, Mac, or Linux).
  5. Sign out, then sign back in to the ExpressVPN app for Mac, Windows, or Linux.
  6. On a web browser, visit chrome://extensions. Disable and enable the ExpressVPN Keys extension.
  7. On the same page, remove the extension entirely, then reinstall it.

