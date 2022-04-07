Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
If you are unable to reset your recovery code, follow these steps and check if the issue is resolved after each step:
- Verify that your device is connected to the internet.
- If you are connected to a network where internet access may be restricted (e.g., a public Wi-Fi network), connect to a VPN.
- Use another device or connect to a different network.
- Download and install the latest version of ExpressVPN for your device (Windows, Mac, or Linux).
- Sign out, then sign back in to the ExpressVPN app for Mac, Windows, or Linux.
- On a web browser, visit chrome://extensions. Disable and enable the ExpressVPN Keys extension.
- On the same page, remove the extension entirely, then reinstall it.
