This guide will show you how to restore your internet connection when you are using the ExpressVPN app for Mac with Apple Studio Display.

Your internet may stop working when you connect to the ExpressVPN app for Mac while using Apple Studio Display.

Apple Studio Display uses iOS to communicate with your Mac device over an internal ethernet interface. This prevents the ExpressVPN app for Mac from routing your DNS requests to ExpressVPN’s DNS servers.

Since the ExpressVPN app is designed to be fail-safe, the app will automatically block DNS resolution to prevent your DNS requests leaking to third parties, causing the internet to stop working.

To restore your internet connection, follow these steps:

Click > System Settings… Click Network Under Other Services, click the … button Click Set Service Order… Click and drag USB 10/100/1000 LAN to the bottom of the load order Click OK

