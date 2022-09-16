ExpressVPN has servers in 94 countries. To ensure service quality, each country may have more than one server location. For the vast majority of these locations, the physical server and the registered IP address are located in the same country.

For a small number of locations, the registered IP address matches the country you have chosen to connect to, while the physical server is located in a different country. These are called virtual server locations.

You can find a full list of ExpressVPN’s server locations here. This list details each country in which ExpressVPN has servers, both physical and virtual, as well as which VPN protocols are available per country.

If you would like us to add a server in a location we currently do not support, you can