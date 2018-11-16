Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
The ExpressVPN browser extension requires a number of permissions to operate. When installing the browser extension, you will receive a permission request.
On Chrome
On Firefox
On Edge
These permissions are requested solely for the purpose of providing you with the full functionality and security of a VPN, such as WebRTC blocks and location spoofing. ExpressVPN does not monitor or collect any data of your online activity or connections. To learn more about our commitment to your privacy, see the ExpressVPN Privacy Policy.
Below is the full list of requested permissions and what each permission is used for.
|Permission
|Usage
|
nativeMessaging
|Used to securely communicate with the ExpressVPN desktop app.
|
Privacy
|Used to prevent WebRTC leaks.
|
all_urls
|Used to spoof location requests by websites.
|
webRequest
|Used to implement HTTPS Everywhere and Network Lock warnings.
|
webRequestBlocking
|Used to implement HTTPS Everywhere and Network Lock warnings.
|
tabs
|Used to retrieve the active tab URL when a user wants to report an issue.
|
notifications
|Used to show you notifications regarding VPN connection status changes.
|
storage
|Used to store internal data needed by the extension to operate.
|
unlimitedStorage
|Used to increase the amount of storage the extension can use. We store configuration settings and app status information. This storage can only be accessed by the extension itself. No website or other extension can see it.
|
cookies
|Used to implement HTTPS Everywhere.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.