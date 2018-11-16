Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

The ExpressVPN browser extension requires a number of permissions to operate. When installing the browser extension, you will receive a permission request.

On Chrome

On Firefox

On Edge

These permissions are requested solely for the purpose of providing you with the full functionality and security of a VPN, such as WebRTC blocks and location spoofing. ExpressVPN does not monitor or collect any data of your online activity or connections. To learn more about our commitment to your privacy, see the ExpressVPN Privacy Policy.

Below is the full list of requested permissions and what each permission is used for.

Permission Usage nativeMessaging Used to securely communicate with the ExpressVPN desktop app. Privacy Used to prevent WebRTC leaks. all_urls Used to spoof location requests by websites. webRequest Used to implement HTTPS Everywhere and Network Lock warnings. webRequestBlocking Used to implement HTTPS Everywhere and Network Lock warnings. tabs Used to retrieve the active tab URL when a user wants to report an issue. notifications Used to show you notifications regarding VPN connection status changes. storage Used to store internal data needed by the extension to operate. unlimitedStorage Used to increase the amount of storage the extension can use. We store configuration settings and app status information. This storage can only be accessed by the extension itself. No website or other extension can see it. cookies Used to implement HTTPS Everywhere.

