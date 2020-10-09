Update as of 11:31 GMT / 15:31 GMT+4, October 9, 2020

We have updated our recommended server locations, listed below.

It remains important that you use the latest versions of the ExpressVPN apps for more reliable connectivity.

This page will have the latest advice on staying connected in Azerbaijan, so please continue to check here for the latest advice on getting connected.

How to troubleshoot your connection in Azerbaijan.

Keeping your app up to date is critical to getting connected. Follow these links to download the newest versions for your operating system:

Windows

Mac

Android

Update to the latest version of ExpressVPN for Android.

iOS

Update to the latest version of ExpressVPN for iOS.

Linux

Update to the latest version of ExpressVPN for Linux.

Router

Update to the latest version of ExpressVPN app for Routers.

2. Set the protocol in your ExpressVPN app to Automatic

Follow these steps to change the VPN protocol on your device:

Windows

Options Protocols Automatic (recommended)

Mac

Preferences Protocols Automatic (recommended)

Android

Options VPN Protocol Automatic

iOS

Settings VPN Protocol Automatic

3. Try connecting to these locations

UK - East London

UK - London

Italy - Cosenza

Germany - Frankfurt - 1

Netherlands - Amsterdam

Germany - Nuremberg

Netherlands - The Hague

4. Bookmark and keep checking this page

We will continue to update this page with the latest guidance.

If you need further assistance, please contact the ExpressVPN Support Team.



