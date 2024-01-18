Where to watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ in 2024Where to watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ in 2024
The Big Brother UK comeback continues with a brand new season of Celebrity Big Brother UK! The star-studded edition of the popular reality series will stream for free on ITVX; here’s all you need to know about the show.
Where to watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ online
Watch Celebrity Big Brother with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a UK server location to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
ITVX
ITVX is the streaming home of Celebrity Big Brother. ITVX is totally free to use; all you need to provide is a valid UK postal code (e.g., LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account. Trying to stream while at work or school? Use ExpressVPN to bypass any network restrictions and watch uninterrupted!
Where to watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ outside the UK
Unfortunately, Celebrity Big Brother UK does not stream on streaming services outside the UK. While most versions of Big Brother are available on Paramount Plus, the UK version of the series streams exclusively on the UK’s ITVX.
.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ in another country?
While you can watch Celebrity Big Brother UK by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ about?
Celebrity Big Brother follows the format of the regular Big Brother series but with a star-studded twist! A group of carefully selected celebrities are picked to participate in Big Brother. For up to six weeks, these stars-turned-housemates will have absolutely zero privacy. Cameras and microphones will capture their every minute, whether they’re taking part in challenges, having a gossip, or taking a nap. Sounds Orwellian? They’re embracing it! Complete with eye logo. The public gets to join in on the fun by voting during live evictions to kick housemates out of the Big Brother house until only one remains.
‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ series 23 release date
Celebrity Big Brother UK series 23premiered on March 4, 2024, on ITVX. The show will return in 2025 for its 24th season, which is expected to air sometime between April and May 2025.
‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ series 23 cast
- Bradley Riches: Actor best known for the role of James McEwan in Heartstopper.
- Colson Smith: Actor best known for the role of Craig Tinker in Coronation Street.
- David Potts: TV personality who has appeared in a number of reality TV shows.
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Actress and reality TV star.
- Fern Britton: TV presenter and author.
- Gary Goldsmith: Businessman and entrepreneur.
- Lauren Simon: Reality TV star.
- Levi Roots: Musician, TV personality, celebrity chef, author, and businessman.
- Louis Walsh: Music manager and TV personality.
- Marisha Wallace: Actress and singer.
- Nikita Kuzmin: Dancer and choreographer.
- Zeze Millz: Social media personality and TV presenter.
- Sharon Osbourne: TV personality, music manager, and author. She joined the show as a house guest, and not a contestant.
‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ FAQ
Celebrity Big Brother UK aired daily on ITV1 and streamed free on ITVX.
No, Celebrity Big Brother UK does not stream on Paramount Plus.
No, Celebrity Big Brother UK does not stream on Netflix.
