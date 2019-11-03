Home Streama sport NFL

The 2022 NFL season had no shortage of thrilling finishes, standout rookies, and more Tom Brady drama than anyone could ever want. What will the 2023 campaign have in store for us? Before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs begin their latest title defense, the time has come to welcome the league’s next group of stars. The Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner atop the 2023 NFL Draft, which began ThursdayApril 27, and ran through SaturdayApril 29.

Other notable names selected early in Kansas City include Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson (selected second and third overall by the Houston Texans), Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts), and Texas running back Bijan Robinson (eighth overall, Atlanta Falcons). The 2023 NFL preseason officially begins Thursday, August 5, when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

Read on to learn how to live stream the 2023 NFL Draft securely with ExpressVPN and enjoy every second of the action!

Watch 2023 NFL games with NFL Game Pass International

Price: 1-8 USD

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts.

You can access NFL Game Pass worldwide (outside the U.S. and Canada), but some games are blacked out in parts of Europe as well. If you are currently a NFL Game Pass International subscriber and are looking to watch NFL Draft from April 27 to April 29, the live stream can be accessed via the Game Pass International homepage during that time. However, the NFL is not allowing new International Game Pass subscribers at this time.

To watch NFL Game Pass International with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a non-U.S. location where all games are available. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.
  3. Go to NFL Game Pass and sign up.
  4. Sit back and enjoy!

Stream the NFL on a Big-Screen TV

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

Until this year, there were two versions of NFL Game Pass: Game Pass International, and U.S. Game Pass. In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

Price: 5-10 USD/month, or 40-80 USD/year

New in 2022, the NFL+ app offers NFL game live streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. However NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

Price: From 30 USD/year

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. Users trying to watch the NFL in the UK or Ireland are subject to blackouts on some games, and for viewers who want to stream the NFL in Canada, Game Pass is available exclusively through DAZN.

Most international Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

Watch the NFL for free on 7plus

Price: FREE

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel.

To watch the NFL for free online on 7plus:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Australia
  3. Sign up at 7plus. You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.
  4. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!
Stream the NFL on services with free trials

One way to get your NFL fix is to explore cord-cutting services that have free trials. These services allow you to explore what works for you without making a financial commitment.

Stream games live on DAZN Canada

Price: 25 CAD/month or 199 CAD/year

You can tune in to the 2022-23 NFL season live on DAZN.

You may need to provide a valid Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5). If you don’t have a Canadian bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or (pre-paid) gift card.

To watch the NFL live on DAZN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Canada.
  3. Go to DAZN Canada and sign up.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!
Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the DAZN app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch on YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

YouTube offers a variety of channels that carry NFL games and the subscription costs 65 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the 14-day free trial.

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Visit YouTube TV and sign up
  4. Stream the games live!

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Stream the NFL on Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

How about another way to catch NFL games? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch more football and other sports like MLB and the NHL!

To stream live NFL games with Fubo:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Chicago.
  3. Sign up on Fubo.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Live stream on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live NFL games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

To watch live NFL games with Hulu + Live TV:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.
  3. Go to Hulu and select a plan.
  4. Tune in to the action!
NFL streaming options for select games

There are a few options that won’t give you access to all the games, but could fit your needs.

Watch the NFL for free on My5

Price: FREE

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network.

To watch the NFL for free online on My5:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the United Kingdom.
  3. Sign up at My5.
  4. Check the schedule and start streaming!

Stream Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

Price: 15 USD/month

After previously airing on Fox and the NFL Network from 2018-21, Thursday Night Football officially moves to Amazon Prime Video for the 2022 season. This marks the first time NFL games have been locked behind a subscription service. However, fans in local markets will be able to watch the games without a Prime subscription. For example, a Chiefs fan living in Kansas City can watch the Chiefs-Chargers showdown through a local affiliate (depending on the market) in Week 2. All TNF games will air at 8:20 p.m. ET each week.

Note that Thursday night games in Week 1 (Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Rams) and Week 12 (New England Patriots-Minnesota Vikings, playing on Thanksgiving) will air on NBC.

Prime Video will also air a Black Friday game on Friday, November 24, for free. The matchup will be determined ahead of the 2023 season.

Check out the full Thursday Night Football schedule here.

Stream on Paramount+

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: CBS

If you follow an AFC team, Paramount+ streams games that are broadcast on CBS, though you’ll have to ensure your location matches the correction market. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a seven-day free trial.

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S. that matches one of the teams in the game
  3. Visit Paramount+ and sign up
  4. On game day visit Paramount+ and find the games under ‘Live TV’
  5. Enjoy the games!
Watch the games live on Sling TV

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team).

To watch the NFL live on Sling TV:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Los Angeles. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.
  3. Go to Sling TV and sign up for Sling Orange and Blue.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!
Tune in on Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month

Using Peacock Premium you can watch NBC’s Sunday Night Football, occasional Thursday night games, and playoff games. Peacock costs 5 USD/month. Please note that the Week 16 showdown between Josh Allens Bills and Justin Herberts Chargers will exclusively air on Peacock.

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Visit Peacock and sign up.
  4. Sign in and start streaming!
More Game Pass Information

If you’re looking for more information before committing to a Game Pass subscription, here are some answers to some of the questions you may have:

Is NFL Game Pass UK the same as International Game Pass?

In a word, no. Regional broadcasting rights in the UK and the Republic of Ireland mean certain games are subject to blackout restrictions.

This applies even if a subscriber from the UK or Ireland is in another part of the EU. Existing EU Portability Regulations require UK and Ireland blackout restrictions to apply no matter where in the EU the subscriber is.

Can I watch NFL Game Pass in Europe?

EU viewers who subscribe to NFL Game Pass from most locations other than the UK or Ireland should have access to all games live, although limited blackouts may apply if such users try to watch from the UK or Ireland.

Where is the cheapest location to get NFL International Game Pass?

NFL international Game Pass prices vary from region to region, but South American locations tend to offer the lowest prices, which can get as low as 75 USD for the season. For information about specific countries, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Subscription refunds are valid up to seven days from the purchase date. Free trial refunds are valid up to three days after the trial ends. More details can be found on the NFL Digital Care site.

Which devices can I watch International NFL Game Pass on?

NFL Game Pass works on the following devices. To set up ExpressVPN on your device, follow the corresponding link below:

2023 NFL international games

The NFL is slated to play five international games in 2023, three in England and two in Germany. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, and Josh Allen are among the marquee names who (barring injury) will make their international debuts this season. You can find the entire schedule below. Note that each game, including the Jaguars-Falcons clash on ESPN+, will be available in local TV markets.

GameVenueDate and timeNetwork
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta FalconsWembley Stadium, London, U.K.Sunday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETESPN+
Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville JaguarsTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.Sunday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network
Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore RavensTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.Sunday, October 15, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami DolphinsFrankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, GermanySunday, November 5, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network
New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis ColtsFrankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, GermanySunday, November 12, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network

2023 NFL Draft order

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter headlined the big names who heard their names called in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here’s the current first-round draft order; we have also noted when teams without a first-round pick, such as the Miami Dolphins, will make their first selection. Speaking of the Dolphins, there are only 31 first-round picks this year because Miami forfeited theirs following a 2022 investigation into tampering. You can find the full draft order here.

PickTeamPlayer selectedDraft needs
1. Carolina PanthersBryce Young, QB, AlabamaQB, CB, TE, WR
2.Houston TexansCJ Stroud, QB, AlabamaQB, OL, WR, DL
3.Houston Texans (via Arizona Cardinals)Will Anderson, EDGE, AlabamaOL, EDGE, CB
4.Indianapolis ColtsAnthony Richardson, QB, FloridaQB, OL, WR
5.Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)Devon Witherspoon, CB, IllinoisEDGE, DL, WR, QB
6.Arizona Cardinals (via Detroit Lions)Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio StateOL, DB, DL, LB
7.Las Vegas RaidersTyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas TechOL, DL, RB, QB
8.Atlanta FalconsBijan Robinson, RB, TexasEDGE, WR, CB, QB
9.Philadelphia Eagles (via Chicago Bears)Jalen Carter, DL, GeorgiaOL, EDGE, DL
10.Chicago Bears (via Philadelphia Eagles)Darnell Wright, OT, TennesseeDB, DL, RB, OL
11.Tennessee TitansPeter Skoronski, OT, NorthwesternOL, WR, LB, QB
12.Detroit Lions (via Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans)Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, AlabamaQB, OL, WR, DL
13.Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets)Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, IowaS, TE, WR, EDGE, QB
14.Pittsburgh Steelers (via New England Patriots)Broderick Jones, OT, GeorgiaOT, WR, DB
15.New York Jets (via Green Bay Packers)Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa StateOL, TE, LB
16.Washington CommandersEmmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi StateCB, QB, S, OL
17.New England Patriots (via Pittsburgh Steelers)Christian Gonzalez, CB, OregonOL, CB, DL
18.Detroit LionsJack Campbell, LB, IowaDB, DL, LB
19.Tampa Bay BuccaneersCalijah Kancey, DT, PittsburghQB, DB, DL, DB
20.Seattle SeahawksJaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio StateEDGE, DL, WR, QB
21.Los Angeles ChargersQuentin Johnston, WR, TCUDL, WR, TE, RB
22.Baltimore RavensZay Flowers, WR, Boston CollegeWR, CB, EDGE, QB
23.Minnesota VikingsJordan Addison, WR, Southern CaliforniaCB, DL, OL
24.New York Giants (via Jacksonville Jaguars)Deonte Banks, CB, MarylandDB, CB, OT
25.Buffalo Bills (via Jacksonville Jaguars via New York Giants)Dalton Kincaid, TE, UtahWR, G, C, DB
26.Dallas CowboysMazi Smith, DT, MichiganCB, WR, RB, DL
27.Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buffalo Bills)Anton Harrison, OT, OklahomaOL, LB, S, WR
28.Cincinnati BengalsMyles Murphy, EDGE, ClemsonDB, OT, TE
29.New Orleans Saints (via San Francisco 49ers)Bryan Bresee, DT, ClemsonQB, DL, RB, WR
30.Philadelphia EaglesNolan Smith, EDGE, GeorgiaDB, DL, RB, OL
31.Kansas City ChiefsFelix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas StateOT, EDGE, WR
37.*Los Angeles RamsSteve Avila, G, TCUDT, WR, TE, EDGE
52.*Miami DolphinsCam Smith, CB, South CarolinaEDGE, OL
63.*Denver Broncos (via Kansas City Chiefs)Marvin Mims Jr., WR, OklahomaOL, CB, TE
74.*Cleveland BrownsCedric Tillman, WR, TennesseeDL, LB, S, WR
87.* San Francisco 49ers (via Minnesota Vikings)Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn StateOL, DL, DB

*denotes first pick for team without a first-round selection

2023 NFL preseason schedule

The 2023 NFL preseason officially begins Thursday, August 5, when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. You can find the full preseason schedule here, and the complete schedule of nationally televised games below.

GameDate and timeNetwork
Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (Game in Canton, Ohio, for Pro Football Hall of Fame Game)Thursday, August 3, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTNBC
Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore RavensMonday, August 21, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTESPN
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis ColtsThursday, August 24, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTPrime Video
Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit LionsFriday, August 25, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTCBS
New Orleans Saints vs. Houston TexansSaturday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTFox

Other professional football leagues

As football fans waited for the 2023 NFL season to begin, they still had plenty of ways to get their gridiron fix. Here’s our guide on which professional football leagues you need to try watching this summer.

Canadian Football League

What to know: Until the NFL returns, the CFL is your best bet for legitimate professional football. The 2022 Canadian campaign began in June and will run through November 20, when two teams will battle it out for the 109th Grey Cup. Dallas Cowboys fans will recognize BC Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, who has carved out a solid career up North.

Our favorite way to watch with a VPN: All CFL games air in the U.S. on ESPN networks, though some are exclusive to ESPN+, which costs 10 USD/month and comes with a seven-day free trial. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 14 USD/month.

Fan Controlled Football

What to know: Have you ever watched an NFL game and believed you’d call better plays? The Fan Controlled Football league offers such an opportunity. Fans vote on all offensive plays in real time and even decide the outcomes of instant-replay reviews. Ex-Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, plays for the FCF Zappers.

Our favorite way to watch with a VPN: All FCF games air on the league’s official Twitch channel.

USFL

What to know: The USFL is back for a second season! Notable names expected to participate in the alternative league include New Jersey Generals running back Darius Victor, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, and Michigan Panthers defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, a former blue-chip recruit and first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. The Generals return to defend their title, and the Bandits have relocated to Memphis after a year in Tampa Bay. The 2023 USFL regular season begins Saturday, April 15, and will end Sunday, June 18.

Our favorite way to watch with a VPN: USFL games will stream across Fox, FS1, NBC, Peacock, and the USA Network in 2023. We suggest using YouTube TV’s free trial (currently at 14 days) to catch every game!

XFL

What to know: After previous attempts in 2001 and 2020, the XFL returns for a third time. Dwayne Johnson now leads a league featuring several notable ex-NFLers, including former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon and veteran backup quarterback AJ McCarron. The 2023 XFL season officially kicked off on Saturday, February 18, and continues through Sunday, April 23.

Our favorite way to watch with a VPN: Every XFL game will air on ESPN+. Most XFL games will also air on FX, which is included in YouTube TV’s basic package.

