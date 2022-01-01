Ensuring employee privacy with BYOD

I’ve been in this role since September 2020, and previously worked in the IT field for around 20 years in various industries including pharmaceutical, manufacturing, paper, and tech.

All of these roles have had similar challenges, with the key differentiator being how we approach those challenges and the senior leadership’s appetite for risk and their security stance. I remember a colleague once telling me about a biscuit factory where they managed the IT infrastructure–when trying to obtain a budget for a security tool, the response from the owner was, “Why do we need that - we just make biscuits?!”

Of course, IT and cyber security are much higher on senior executives’ agendas these days. High-profile security breaches like the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica data scandal, the Capital One hack, and the Experian data breach have all made major headlines.

But one of the key differences, from an IT perspective working here at ExpressVPN, compared to other organizations I’ve experienced, is the full commitment by the business to employee privacy. As a business we pride ourselves on the privacy we offer to our end-users, of course, but this also applies to our internal team. However, from an IT perspective, this commitment to employee privacy does present some unique challenges. One specific challenge comes from our internal privacy policy to not push any self-signed root certificates to our employees’ devices.

Join me on our journey of selecting and deploying a Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform to enable Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) for the ExpressVPN team.