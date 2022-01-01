Five WFH lessons to bring back to the office

Working from home, or WFH, has become part of everyday life for so many people. But as we move into the third year of the pandemic, more workers are slowly starting to return to the office.

After working from the comfort of home for what feels like forever, I worried about the culture shock of being a hybrid worker. WFH forced us to change the way we thought about work—from flexible and independent work schedules to finding pockets of sanity in our pets/partners/plants, to looking for ways to stay connected even when working separately from our colleagues.

As we start to return to the office, I want to share five lessons I’ve learned from WFH that I will be taking with me into this “new normal” way of working.