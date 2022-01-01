Startup vs. MNC: What’s best for you?

When you think of startups, you probably imagine a group of inspired young people working through the night in someone’s garage, hoping to build the next unicorn. But startups exist at many stages, and if you’re contemplating joining one, you’ll want to know which stage it’s at before you make your decision.

Meanwhile, multinational corporations (MNCs) sometimes get a bad rap as soulless corporate entities. But occasionally, you’ll find one that can offer the perks and culture of a startup, combined with the security, career growth, resources, and other opportunities that come with a well-established company.