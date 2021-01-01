Poznań Virtual Open Day

Get 30 days free when you sign up now.
ExpressVPN is a leading SaaS software and cybersecurity company, and with millions of customers and hundreds of employees around the world, we are growing fast!
Join us on 28-29 April for a series of 30-minute online webinars to learn more about our company and our mission to build a more secure and free internet.
These info sessions are a fantastic opportunity to learn more about how we approach engineering and technology and to decide whether a career at ExpressVPN is right for you.
Analyzing Applications and Breaking Them is a tour of how we analyze applications for security issues at ExpressVPN. We will be walking through some common vulnerability classes that everyone should know. Then, we’ll take a deep dive into how we hunt for these classes of vulnerabilities to get that sweet, sweet shell.
ExpressVPN has created its own VPN protocol called Lightway. When other big providers are adopting Wireguard, why did ExpressVPN choose a different path? Introducing Lightway aims to answer that question by discussing what ExpressVPN customers really want from a VPN and the challenges and limitations that make existing technologies less than ideal. There won’t be much raw technical content in the talk itself, but the Q&A section can certainly be full of it, so please do ask.
Divya, one of our global recruiters, will talk about our recruiting process and what it is like to work at ExpressVPN. Whether you're on the job hunt now or are thinking about future opportunities, this is a fantastic chance to ask questions and learn more about working at ExpressVPN.
Our Engineering Lead for Marketing Technology will discuss the constant challenges of building software to outsmart hackers and ensure secure, fraud-free payments. Prior to ExpressVPN he worked at a company building software for gambling with cryptocurrencies, a sector rife with fraud. He’s learnt a lot over the years about how fraudsters operate, and he’ll share some of his wildest stories.
“Investigation Xoth: Finding location trackers in smartphone apps” is a presentation of ExpressVPN's work identifying location and proximity tracking. Our Digital Security Lab conducted exclusive research on location trackers embedded in 450 social, messaging, and cultural apps to measure the extent that they intrude on location privacy for individuals around the world. Our analysis centers on Software Development Kits (SDKs) that are bundled in apps that have been downloaded at least 1.7 billion times.
Dominika is an experienced Software Developer who joined ExpressVPN one year ago. She will share her own tips for fresh grads beginning their job hunts, and will talk about what it’s like to work at ExpressVPN as a junior developer.