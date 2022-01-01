My career journey: Shermaine in Ops

Can you share your career journey so far?

I studied Social Sciences at university and began my career as a research analyst. I specialized in the international internet network space later on, where I developed a strong fascination with the multifaceted nature of the internet. I became keen to work in a space with fast-growing internet products that create social impact, and I’m glad I found my place here at ExpressVPN.

How has your volunteering experience impacted your career decisions?

Since my undergraduate days, I’ve always made an effort to engage in volunteer work when I have the time. It is important to me to support communities in need, and I find it rewarding to work with beneficiaries to impact their lives positively.

My volunteering experiences in my undergrad years directed me towards seeking career opportunities at places that prioritize their social impact. I am grateful to have landed at ExpressVPN. It means a lot to me to use the professional skill sets I’ve developed to work towards the meaningful goal of improving the digital privacy of users around the world.

What are some highlights from your time at ExpressVPN?

My teammates come from diverse backgrounds and contribute unique perspectives during our discussions. Together, we transformed several traditional processes by re-defining and quantifying the company’s operational challenges. We pushed forward new initiatives to use data more proactively in countering these challenges.

What's your favorite aspect of working here?

Everyone I’ve met here is smart, curious, and empathetic. It makes for great conversations, whether they’re work-related discussions or a casual catch-up over beers after work.

Tell us about the craziest thing you’ve ever done in a job?

I booked an impromptu travel trip to Bangkok with my colleagues during an after-work hangout!

What do you like to do outside of work?

I enjoy meeting new people and having all sorts of conversations. I also enjoy playing racket sports and having a nice swim.