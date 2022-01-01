My career journey: Sabrina in Communications

When did you join ExpressVPN?

I joined ExpressVPN in October 2021 as a communications manager, specializing in employer brand and internal comms. About a month in, I became the team lead for Employer Branding and was promoted to a senior manager role shortly after. I also loved that I didn’t have to be a people manager to progress in my career or be a team lead—something that wasn't not common in previous companies where I’ve worked.

Tell us about your decision not to attend university.

I didn't go to university, despite being accepted to a couple of my top choices. I decided to jump straight into the working world and started as an HR journalist before moving into HR comms. I enjoyed writing and telling people stories for companies, and have been so lucky to have been able to do it for the past 12 years.

Sure, it took a lot more to prove myself and learn on the job, but I wouldn’t have done anything differently. And not having any uni debt was just icing on the cake!

What are some highlights?

Ah, it’s only been a few months, so I hope I haven’t already peaked! But a huge recent win for my team was the launch of our careers blog, which showcases employee stories and what #LifeAtExpressVPN looks like all over the world.

What's your favorite aspect of working at ExpressVPN?

This is going to sound cliched, but the people here are phenomenal. You’re not just colleagues but friends, and it really feels like we’ve got each other’s backs. It makes the hard days at work easier and the good days even better.

Tell us about the craziest thing you’ve ever done in a job?

I may or may not have taken my entire c-suite in a previous job to an infamous hotel basement nightclub—in a party bus, no less—after our annual general meeting. Thankfully they were all good sports, and we had a really great night dancing and partying!

What do you like to do outside of work?

I love hosting a good house party. We recently had one with our comms chapter, where they even helped me finish a cat-themed puzzle I was struggling with.