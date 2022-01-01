My career journey: Keith in Product Marketing

Can you share your career journey so far?

I studied business and philosophy at university, and I was actually very close to going to graduate school for philosophy. I deferred for one year and joined ExpressVPN as a content strategist during that time. In the end, I decided to stay with ExpressVPN. (Must be the yogurt!)

My earliest responsibilities were writing technical support articles, and occasionally contributing to the ExpressVPN Blog. I soon went beyond writing support articles and became the product owner of the Support website.

After five wonderful years with the content chapter, I wanted to explore something new. My current role in product marketing builds on my work in both customer support and sports, giving me a chance to tackle challenges around how to best bring our products to market.

What are some highlights from your time at ExpressVPN?

Delivering two redesign projects for the Support Center, where we updated the look and feel of the site. We conducted user tests to discover how people look for help on our site and dug into the biggest pain points they have in their VPN journeys. Then, working with a talented team of designers and developers, we brought the vision to life. I still remember when we first unveiled the revamped support experience—that feeling of “Wow, we did this together” was very satisfying.

I’m also very proud of the wins we achieved in sports. I had offered to work on a few sports-related pages, and over time we grew that into a full directory of sports guides. As a huge football fan, I know the frustration fans face when trying to stream their team’s games on match day. To give them a secure way to stream their favorite sports, in blazing HD, means a lot to me.

What's your favorite aspect of working here?

The people. Everyone here is smart, excellent at what they do, and very approachable and fun.

What's the craziest thing you’ve ever done in a job?

A 100km Oxfam Trailwalker race that we completed in 36 hours (with around 5 minutes of sleep).

What do you like to do outside of work?

Play football, read, and noodle on my guitar (with apologies to my neighbors).