My career journey: Dilip in IT Engineering
This engineer was inspired to pursue a role with ExpressVPN after becoming one of our users.
Meet Dilip
My journey with the company started in 2019 when I signed up as a customer with ExpressVPN. Intrigued by the mission and technology, I decided I wanted to join the team. In early 2020 I applied for a role in the Product Ops team and was rejected. I didn’t give up and was always on the lookout for a role that matched my skills and experience—and then I came across the IT Engineering Lead role. When I received the offer, I accepted it on the same day.
My desk essentials are an anime figurine (Goku from DBZ movie), a Keychron K4, a wireless charger, and a few different types of USB cables as backup.
My favorite pantry snack is almonds. Keeps me from starving and it’s a healthy snack!
When I was a kid, I wanted to be a mechanical engineer (and for some time a pilot).
Can you share your career journey so far?
I studied Computer Applications (an alternate branch of Computer Science), which was mainly focused on coding. My current work is more around infrastructure and applications, which I prefer as it gives me an opportunity to solve problems and challenges with a broader scope.
One of my first jobs was as a network operations engineer in India, working remotely for a client in the U.S. who owned about 90% of the casinos in Las Vegas. A priority 1 ticket in this industry is when the tables or slots lose network connectivity.
What are some highlights from your time at ExpressVPN?
As a team, we have completed a number of implementations that focus on improving security, privacy, and user productivity. But the highlights are DNS redirection for our offices, BYOD and Device Trust deployment, a Slack bot that deploys VMs for users, and setting up AWS Control Tower for SSO.
What's your favorite aspect of working here?
If I have to pick one, definitely the people. But I shouldn’t stop at that because other aspects like empowerment, transparency, the interesting and challenging work, growth paths, and contributing to safe and secure internet access for everyone all make ExpressVPN a great place to work.
What's the craziest thing you’ve ever done in a job?
In a previous job I had to travel to Shanghai just because we couldn’t get a new router working. We thought we were hitting a hardware limitation but guess what? Someone delivered the wrong router!
What do you like to do outside of work?
Cycling, playing table tennis, and PS4. I also watch a lot of anime and TV shows.
