My career journey: Dilip in IT Engineering

Meet Dilip

My journey with the company started in 2019 when I signed up as a customer with ExpressVPN. Intrigued by the mission and technology, I decided I wanted to join the team. In early 2020 I applied for a role in the Product Ops team and was rejected. I didn’t give up and was always on the lookout for a role that matched my skills and experience—and then I came across the IT Engineering Lead role. When I received the offer, I accepted it on the same day.

My desk essentials are an anime figurine (Goku from DBZ movie), a Keychron K4, a wireless charger, and a few different types of USB cables as backup.

My favorite pantry snack is almonds. Keeps me from starving and it’s a healthy snack!

When I was a kid, I wanted to be a mechanical engineer (and for some time a pilot).