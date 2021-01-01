Employee picks: top eats around the office

Developer Agata moved to Poznán during the Covid-19 lockdown but has managed to scope out some of the city’s best restaurants.

“For many months, restaurants in Poland have been closed and you can only take food to go. One of the most noteworthy restaurants is Wypas (which translates to “grazing” but colloquially, can be used to describe something great or amazing). They create 100% vegan and super tasty dishes from various cuisines around the world including Polish, Korean, and Japanese. My favorite is definitely the Arabic set. The portions are large and you can easily share. The other dish in the photo is a vegan version of the traditional Polish pork chop and in my opinion, it’s much better than the meat version. I highly recommend Wypas because it’s wypasiony (very cool)!”

— Agata, Frontend Development