Product Operations at ExpressVPN
It’s an exciting time to be in product operations at ExpressVPN
The Product Operations (ProdOps) team matches up business needs with operational, innovative solutions to ensure our company runs as efficiently as possible. From sourcing higher-performing servers, to optimizing our workspaces around the world, ProdOps are experts at seeing and understanding the big picture.
As an integral line of defense, ProdOps also protects against data loss, ensures compliance, and monitors key aspects of service utilization to keep our global operations running smoothly.
“With the recent launches of the Aircove router and the Keys password manager, we are setting the pace in the industry to satisfy the fast-evolving needs of customers.”
- Mike, chief product officer
Why join ExpressVPN's product operations team?
At ExpressVPN, our ProdOps team works to provide our users around the world with 24/7 access to the best level and quality of service. They achieve this by monitoring and maintaining ExpressVPN’s global infrastructure environments to ensure the availability and capacity of these resources.
If you love solving unique problems and working on interesting technologies to help maintain the premium level of service our users expect, ProdOps is the team for you!
“We often need multiple functional experts in order to solve a problem or a different challenge.
“And because we’re at a stage where we’re growing very fast, those opportunities are all on the table.”
- Julien, product operations
Our teaming model
We've adopted a strong teaming culture at ExpressVPN. Our teaming model decentralizes decision-making, transferring that responsibility to team members themselves.
We empower teams to operate independently, giving them the freedom to make their own decisions around the processes and practices that guide their work.
Through teaming, we hope to turn the common question of “Why am I even doing this?” into “What can I do to solve this problem?” The result: employees are empowered to make themselves accountable for their teams’ objectives and key results.
Get to know #LifeAtExpressVPN
Attracting top tech talent
Digital privacy is an exciting field with challenging problems that require creative solutions. Here's how we hire highly effective, collaborative, intelligent people who are up to the task.
Our hiring process
Our head of talent acquisition explains ExpressVPN's rigorous multi-step hiring process, and also shares what our recruiters look for when speaking with candidates.
Watch now: Meet our managers
From mentoring direct reports to setting business objectives, people managers within our organization work across teams to further our mission of building a safer and more open internet.
Innovation at ExpressVPN
New threats and technologies regularly emerge when you work in digital privacy. Learn more about some of the principles that inspire our teams to innovate and bring their best ideas to the table.
Our team-based culture
How a culture of ownership and ingenuity—and our team-based organizational structure—supersede bureaucracy to instead foster agility, autonomy, and meaningful conversation.
