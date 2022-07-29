Product Management
Product Management at ExpressVPN
Building a safer internet for millions
It’s an exciting time to be a product manager at ExpressVPN
At ExpressVPN, our product managers (PM) lead cross-functional teams. Our PMs have a meaningful impact and influence on what we deliver to our millions of users as we further our mission of building a safer and more open internet.
Product managers work closely with teammates—including designers, engineers, product marketers, and program managers—to create the products that best serve our users.
“With the recent launches of the Aircove router and the Keys password manager, we are setting the pace in the industry to satisfy the fast-evolving needs of customers.”
- Mike, chief product officer
Why be a PM at ExpressVPN?
Do you enjoy puzzling over problems, and get satisfaction from driving solutions? Our product managers don’t just look after finished products; they also own the most pressing problems we are trying to solve, and are motivated by finding quick ways of testing hypotheses and delivering proven value.
As a PM at ExpressVPN, you know how to keep your KPIs at the forefront, ensuring your team(s) ship the right features, at the right time, to the right audience.
You will be the one determining what resources you need to succeed, getting the right team(s) assembled, and then leading them to deliver value to end users iteratively.
“Because we serve millions of users across the world, even small changes can make a huge difference in the value our products deliver to our users.”
– Rashi, group product manager
Our teaming model
We've adopted a strong teaming culture at ExpressVPN. Our teaming model decentralizes decision-making, transferring that responsibility to team members themselves.
We empower teams to operate independently, giving them the freedom to make their own decisions around the processes and practices that guide their work.
Through teaming, we hope to turn the common question of “Why am I even doing this?” into “What can I do to solve this problem?” The result: employees are empowered to make themselves accountable for their teams’ objectives and key results.
"As a product manager, you get to own an interesting scope and work on solving problems within that area.
Nothing beats the feeling of seeing an idea grow into a full-fledged product that users love."
- Kai Lin, product manager
#LifeAtExpressVPN
Tailored growth paths
ExpressVPN's personalized growth paths provide employees with a clear road map of skill development and performance expectations, so they can grow their career and skills.
Our hiring process
Our head of talent acquisition explains ExpressVPN's rigorous multi-step hiring process, and also shares what our recruiters look for when speaking with candidates.
Related teams
Program management
As our company expands rapidly, there is an ever-growing need for those who can look beyond distractions and keep their cross-functional teams focused.
Engineering
From product operations to QA and cybersecurity, our engineers are best-in-class as they build a safer, more open internet for millions of people.
Marketing
Our designers, writers, and marketers empower millions around the world to take charge of their digital privacy and security with compelling storytelling across platforms.