Career development at ExpressVPN

Grow in all directions

Growth, to us, is by no means a one-size-fits-all concept. Whether you’d like to focus on becoming a highly specialized individual contributor or feel the calling to nurture and empower as a people manager, you’ll have the support and guidance you need to deliver your best work and grow your career.

Sometimes, growth comes in the form of exploring a new role—or field—altogether. As a company that embraces new challenges and continuous learning, we strive to facilitate the change you may be looking for to grow your career, whether it's a role evolution or a team change. And with our business expanding at a rapid pace, there are always fresh challenges to be tackled. Read about the opportunities for career change within ExpressVPN in this story.