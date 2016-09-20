How to remove Safari on Mac and iOS

If you own an Apple device, you will have Safari installed as the default browser. And as useful as Safari is, many users prefer to remove it and use other browsers instead.

If that includes you, follow this guide to remove Safari from your Mac and iOS device.

Why delete Safari?

How to remove Safari on Mac

How to disable Safari on iPhone and iPad

Do more to protect your internet privacy

As the default browser on all Apple devices, Safari is competent in terms of safety and speed. However, you may find yourself wanting to delete Safari for one of the following reasons:

You prefer browsers that have more frequent safety/privacy updates

You prefer browsers that have more customization options

Safari can often have trouble with Google’s built-in search

You have too many programs on your computer and want to clear up some drive space

If any of these reasons describe you, you may want to remove Safari and get a new web browser for your Apple computer/device. Just remember to use Safari to download the new browser first!

How to remove Safari on Mac

To thoroughly uninstall Safari from your Mac, you should use CleanMyMac 3. This is because:

Dragging Safari into your Trash Can will not remove leftover files from your system.

Removing the application via command line will likely remove files that are integral to operating your mac, causing aspects of your system to malfunction.

Step 1: Download CleanMyMac3 from macpaw.com. CleanMyMac3 is a free Mac cleaner that scans, optimizes, and maintains your Mac.

Step 2: Open the folder where you downloaded the .dmg file and double-click on the CleanMyMac3.dmg file to begin the app installation.

Step 3: Drag the CleanMyMac3 icon into the Applications folder.

Step 4: In your Applications folder, double-click on CleanMyMac 3 to launch the application.

Step 5: After CleanMyMac3 has been launched, return to your applications folder and drag the Safari icon into CleanMyMac3.

Step 6: Select all files and click Remove.

And that’s it! Safari will be deleted from your Mac.

How to disable Safari on iPhone and iPad

It is not possible to delete Safari, which is a core OS application, on iOS.

Instead, you can first erase your Safari data and then disable Safari on your iOS device.

How to erase your Safari data

Step 1: From your home screen, tap on Settings.

Step 2: In the Settings menu, locate and tap on Safari.

Step 3: In the Safari Settings menu, locate and tap on Clear History and Website Data.

Step 4: You will be asked to confirm the request. Tap on Clear History and Data.

Your Safari history and data will be cleared now.

How to disable Safari on your iOS device

Step 1: From your home screen, tap on Settings.

Step 2: In the Settings menu, tap on General.

Step 3: In the General Settings menu, locate and tap on Restrictions.

Step 4: After entering your device’s passcode, you will see the list of all active restrictions on your phone. Locate Safari and toggle the switch off.

And that’s it! Safari will be disabled on your iOS device.

Do more to protect your internet privacy

Wondering what else you can do to enhance your internet privacy? Here are some steps you can take.

While "pausing" Google Web & App History prevents Google from collecting data about you, it doesn't prevent your ISP from tracking what you're doing online and potentially sharing it with corporations and governments. To hide your online activity from your ISP, use a VPN. Tor hides your location and online activities from anybody doing network surveillance or traffic analysis, so your internet activity is difficult to trace back to you. It's one of your best bets for maintaining anonymity online.

Safe browsing, everyone!

