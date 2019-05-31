Prerequisites

Download essentials before commencing the installation.

Run the command: sudo apt-get install -y build-essential

Make sure Git is installed. If not, install it with sudo apt install git

Download lnd

To install lnd, download the code go get -d github.com/lightningnetwork/lnd

Install lnd

Move into the directory of lnd with the command: cd ~/go/src/github.com/lightningnetwork/lnd

It’s generally recommended to stick with the latest release, rather than updating to the latest code on master. Check what the latest release of lnd is here. In our case it’s version v0.5.2-beta. We will “check out” this version with the command

git fetch --tags

git checkout v0.5.2-beta

Finally, install lnd with the command: make && make install

Now navigate back to the home folder with cd ~/

Check if lnd is properly installed

You should now be able to see if lnd is installed by typing lnd --version and lncli --version

It should read version 0.5.2-beta commit=v0.5.2-beta

Configure lnd

Create a configuration file for lnd. Make the directory with mkdir ~/.lnd

Edit it right away using nano ~/.lnd/lnd.conf

Don’t forget to fill in the blue fields with your own information! You can freely choose a name and color for your node.

Find your IP address in the dashboard of Lunanode (if that is what you are using for your server).

You’ll need a username and password for the next step. For simplicity, it might be a good idea to avoid special characters.

# [Application Options]

alias=< name of your node >

color=< your favorite color in hex >

# [Bitcoin]

bitcoin.active=1

bitcoin.mainnet=1

bitcoin.node=bitcoind

bitcoind.rpchost=127.0.0.1

bitcoind.rpcuser=< your username >

bitcoind.rpcpass=< your password >

bitcoind.zmqpubrawblock=tcp://127.0.0.1:28332

bitcoind.zmqpubrawtx=tcp://127.0.0.1:28333

# [LND]

externalip=< your ip >

Configure Bitcoind

We’ll need to make some amendments to Bitcoind. We’ll open the config file with nano ~/.bitcoin/bitcoin.conf

We will need to add the following lines:

rpcuser=< your username >

rpcpassword=< your password >

zmqpubrawblock=tcp://127.0.0.1:28332

zmqpubrawtx=tcp://127.0.0.1:28333

Save and close the config file with Ctrl+O and Ctrl+X and restart Bitcoind with sudo service bitcoind restart

b) Launch lnd and create a wallet

Prerequisites

To begin this step, make sure Bitcoind is fully synced and ready. Test this by running the command: bitcoin-cli --getinfo and compare the value of blocks with a block explorer, for example, Blockstream.info.

The block height displayed by the block explorer should be the same as the “blocks” output of our command. If the number shown by the block explorer is larger, the node is not yet synced.

Use tail -f /media/bitcoin/debug.log to see the logs. This will also show when the last block was created and the sync progress. Our node will be synced up to this date.

Launch lnd

Launch lnd by typing lnd into your terminal. Alternatively, you can also try ~/go/bin/lnd

Does it look like the output below? Great, everything is going according to plan. If you see an error message, make sure Bitcoin is running or go back to the step that the error message suggests is wrong. Are all the configuration files correct?

When your output looks like the one above, close lnd again by pressing the keys Ctrl+C

Permanently run lnd in the background with the command: lnd &>/dev/null &

Type disown to make sure the task is still running, even if logged out or the terminal is closed.

Optional: Observe lnd through the debug logs

Open a new terminal, SSH back into the server and open the lnd logs to get a good idea of what is going on in the background.

It’s quite interesting, but will also alert you if anything is going wrong. In the new terminal window, type: tail -f ~/.lnd/logs/bitcoin/mainnet/lnd.log

Leave this view anytime by pressing Ctrl+C

Create a wallet

While lnd is running in the background, run the command: lncli create

Enter a wallet password, then confirm it.

Next, we are asked whether we have an existing cipher seed mnemonic. As this is a new Lightning node (as opposed to one that is being restored), we will use n

You can optionally encrypt your cipher seed—a good idea if you are storing the seed in a location accessible to others (under your mattress)—but you must remember the encryption key.

We choose not to encrypt the seed in this example. Below, the cipher seed is blacked out.

Unlock your wallet

If you created a new wallet, it should have unlocked automatically. If something went wrong or you are restarting lnd, you need to unlock your wallet with the command: lncli unlock

Sync lnd

Since this is the first time starting lnd, we will need to sync it.

c) Open a channel

If you prefer to leave the command line at this point, jump to the next step and connect Zap Desktop or Zap iOS to your node. You can then open channels and make payments inside of a neat user interface.

Make sure lnd is running and synced

Do this with the command: lncli getinfo . It should read synced to chain: true.

If it’s not synced, we need to make sure Bitcoind is running and synced, for example, by running bitcoin-cli --getinfo and comparing the current block height of our node with that of a block explorer.

Check the logs that Bitcoind ( tail -f /media/ubuntu/bitcoin/debug.log ) and lnd ( tail -f ~/.lnd/lnd.log ) are running.

Deposit coins into your node

Generate a new address with the command: lncli newaddress p2wkh

The output should be something like bc1…

You can now send Bitcoin to this address by copy/pasting the address into your Bitcoin wallet. If your wallet somehow cannot send to an address in the format bc1…, you can also generate a legacy address starting with ‘3’ using the command: lncli newaddress np2wkh

Check the balance anytime by using the command: lncli walletbalance

It will show both the confirmed and unconfirmed balance in Satoshi. 1 Bitcoin is 100 million Satoshi.

Connect to a node

In the next step, we will connect to a node. Maybe you already have a node to connect to or know a friend running a Lightning node. You can also pick one of the popular nodes listed on 1ml.com

A Lightning node’s URI looks like this: 0331f80652fb840239df8dc99205792bba2e559a05469915804c08420230e23c7c@74.108.13.152:9735

It contains the public key of the node before the @, then its IP or domain name and the port.

Connect to this node using the command: lncli connect [0331f80652fb840239df8dc99205792bba2e559a05469915804c08420230e23c7c@74.108.13.152:9735]

When successfully connected, the output should simply be an open and a close bracket without an error message.

Open a channel

Once the deposit has been confirmed on the Bitcoin Blockchain, open a channel. You can open the channel with the node connected with the above, but it is highly recommended that you connect to a diverse group of nodes. You are also welcome to open channels with multiple nodes.

We will open a channel with the command: lncli openchannel 0331f80652fb840239df8dc99205792bba2e559a05469915804c08420230e23c7c 200000 , where the long string starting with 0331 is the other node’s public key and the number 200000 represents the amount of funds we want to put into this channel, denominated in Satoshi.

Once your channel is successfully open, you will get the funding transaction. When this transaction is confirmed on the Blockchain, your channel will be open and active. Until then it will be shown under pending channels.

Generally, it will take three confirmations for your channel to become active.

Make a payment

To make a payment, you will need outgoing liquidity (have funds in channels with other nodes). To do this, all you need is to deposit Bitcoin into your node and open channels with the network.

Ideally, these channels are directly linked to the counterparties you transact with or well-connected nodes in the network.

You can always check your node with the command: lncli getinfo

Your node should always be synced to the chain, and you should have at least one active channel.

A Lightning invoice looks like this: lnbc10u1pwfxg42pp553wyha3ag66tn40zls69eeaeq0cyluj6ja54sygp7vh50gcy0rnsdqlxycrqvpqwdshgueqvfjhggr0dcsry7qcqzysyrmxj0554vrg4ej2we83m8n7rxj94s8c5a8rwjud07ptc6dw7j2hr42sxt7lnazglku3pfe9jkl8f0gupkuz7jly5xnq35qr202jwwqqy8qs9a

Decode it with the command: lncli decodepayreq [Lightning invoice]

This will show the amount, where the payment is going, and when the invoice expires.

To make a payment we will use the command: lncli payinvoice [Lightning invoice]

After confirming the amount and destination, the node will attempt to make the payment. Once the payment has been successful, information about the payment, such as the hops and fees, will be received.

Receive a payment

To receive payments, you will need incoming liquidity. Encourage others to open channels with you (over time, as your node stays online, this will happen automatically).

Every time you make a payment through your channels, you will also automatically free up incoming liquidity. For example, if you deposit 10 USD into your node, open a channel, and make a payment over 2 USD, you will immediately have 2 USD in incoming capacity.

To receive a payment, generate an invoice. The invoice follows the format lncli addinvoice --memo “a memo” --amt --expiry < expiry time in seconds >

For example, we can run lncli addinvoice --memo “for VPN services” --amt 90000 --expiry 3600 for a 90,000 Satoshi invoice that is valid for one hour.

The result will include a r_hash, a pay_req and an add_index. The pay_req is our invoice that we can pass on.

Check payments

See the invoices issued and their status with the command: lncli listinvoices . Below, we can see that the invoice we issued above has not yet been paid, as “settled” is set to false.

d) Update lnd

The Lightning network and software, like lnd, is under constant active development. New features are regularly added and bugs fixed whenever they are reported. You can report a bug yourself and check for new releases here.

To upgrade lnd, first close the application with the command lncli stop

Now navigate to your source folder, in our case: cd ~/go/src/github.com/lightningnetwork/lnd

Download the latest source code with git pull and navigate to the latest release with git checkout [latest release]. In our case that is git checkout v0.10.1-beta

To upgrade to this release, we used the command make clean && make && make install

After restarting lnd with lnd &>/dev/null & and unlocking our wallet, we can check if everything is properly updated with lncli --version . If it shows the version number of the latest release, we did everything right!

e) Useful commands with lnd

By far the most useful command in lnd is lncli help . It lists all the available commands. Get additional information on each command by adding the word “help.” For example, lncli addinvoice help will show you the available options when creating an invoice.

lncli getinfo shows you basic information about your node

shows you basic information about your node lncli listchannels shows you the channels you currently have open and their status

shows you the channels you currently have open and their status lncli getnetworkinfo shows you the scope of the Lightning network from your point of view

shows you the scope of the Lightning network from your point of view lncli feereport shows you how much your node has earned from routing payments

shows you how much your node has earned from routing payments lncli connect If a payment channel is offline or inactive, you may try to connect to the peer to revive it manually

If a payment channel is offline or inactive, you may try to connect to the peer to revive it manually lncli walletbalance shows you how many Satoshis you own on-chain

shows you how many Satoshis you own on-chain lncli channelbalance shows you how many Satoshis you own in channels

4. Optional: Connect Zap Desktop

Zap is a user interface for Lightning node that can run on your computer. If you are running Lightning on your local machine, it’s trivial to connect. But if your node is in the cloud, you’ll need to do a few more steps.

For this step to work, both your Bitcoind and your lnd node need to be fully synced. Check whether lnd is synced with the command: lncli getinfo . It should read “synced to chain: true.”

If they’re not synced, make sure Bitcoind is running and synced, either by checking the log with tail -f /media/bitcoin/debug.log or by running bitcoin-cli --getinfo and comparing the block height with another node, or by checking block explorer.

Download Zap

Download Zap for desktop here. We downloaded the latest release, which in our example is v0.4.1 beta. Make sure you get the right version for your operating system! For Windows, that is ZapDesktop-win32-v0.4.1-beta.exe

Amend lnd.conf

Open our configuration file with nano ~/.lnd/lnd.conf

Amend the following lines:

rpclisten=0.0.0.0:10009

tlsextraip=<your IP address>

Save and close the file with Ctrl+O and Ctrl+X

Stop lnd

To make changes go into effect, restart lnd. To stop lnd, run lncli stop

Wait for a few seconds before starting it again. If you have the logs open, you can see when lnd has shut down. You can also check with top

Delete tls key and certificate

If you made changes to the configuration file that affect the tls key and certificate, you’ll need to delete them. Do so with the command: rm ~/.lnd/tls.cert and rm ~/.lnd/tls.key

To start again, run lnd &>/dev/null & and disown

Open the firewall

To use Zap, make incoming connections to our Lightning node. Open the firewall with the command: sudo ufw enable 10009/tcp

Copy over the macaroon and TLS certificate

To authenticate the app and the server, you’ll need to copy two files (shown below).

Zap will check if the TLS key is correct to make sure it is always connected to the correct server (and not one impersonating it). To know which TLS key is right, we will need to tell Zap the TLS certificate.

Windows:

Open a new PowerShell with the command: scp ubuntu@< your nodes ip >:~/.lnd/tls.cert C:\Users\YourUserName\Desktop\ to copy the tls certificate to your desktop.

Use the command: scp ubuntu@< your nodes ip >:~/.lnd/data/chain/bitcoin/mainnet/admin.macaroon C:\Users\YourUserName\Desktop\ to copy the macaroon. If you want, you may copy it into any folder using the explorer.

Mac or Linux:

Open a new terminal and use the command: scp ubuntu@< your nodes ip >:~/.lnd/tls.cert ~/Desktop to copy the tls certificate.

Use the command: scp ubuntu@< your nodes ip >:~/.lnd/data/chain/bitcoin/mainnet/admin.macaroon ~/Desktop to copy the macaroon. You can also copy it into any folder using Finder or Files.

Configure Zap

Open Zap either by clicking on the file downloaded earlier or by finding it in applications. Choose the option Connect your own node in the startup screen.

Next, enter your IP address and the path to the certificate.

Windows:

This may look like this:

192.168.1.21:10009

C:\Users\YourUserName\Desktop\tls.cert

C:\Users\YourUserName\Desktop\admin.macaroon

Mac or Linux:

This may look like this:

192.168.1.21:10009

~/Desktop/tls.cert

~/Desktop/admin.macaroon

Login

After clicking on Next and confirming your selection, you should be logged into your node. You can see your balance as well as your recent payments.

5. Optional: Connect Zap iOS

Zap is a user interface for your Lightning node that is still in alpha, but you can sign up to be a tester here. You can use it to connect remotely, check your funds, open channels, or make and receive payments.

Download Zap for iOS

Once you have joined as a tester, download and install the app through Testflight, Apple’s tool for downloading testing software. It will then show up as a regular app on your home screen.

Download lndconnect

To authenticate the app and the server, we’ll need to pass data from our server to the phone. When connecting Zap on the desktop, two files are copied over to our machine, but that’s not possible on a phone. Instead, use a tool called lndconnect that will generate a QR code for us.

Download lndconnect with the command:

go get -d github.com/LN-Zap/lndconnect

Install lndconnect

To install lndconnect, move into the directory with the command:

cd ~/go/src/github.com/LN-Zap/lndconnect

Install the program with make && make install

Run lndconnect

Type lndconnect in your terminal to make the QR code appear. You may have to zoom out a bit and enlarge the window with Ctrl++ (Keep control pressed and additionally press the plus or minus sign to zoom in or out)

Connect Zap

Open the Zap app in your phone and click Scan when given the option. Scan the QR code generated with lndconnect.

You can now see your balance, make and receive payments, and manage your channels with the app.

6. Optional: Configure Bitcoind over Tor

Privacy is great. Our Bitcoin business is solely our business, and no Internet Service Provider or government should be able to see how we use it.

But privacy is also great for security. If we can hide our Bitcoin activity, we can’t easily be targeted by criminal organizations. And, if our node can’t be found, it cannot be easily corrupted or fed false information.

Install tor

Quickly install tor with the command: sudo apt install tor

Configure tor

First, route all Bitcoin transactions through the Tor network. Then allow incoming transactions only over a hidden service.

To do this, we will need to create a password and its hash. To create a password, use your password manager (or use ours) to generate a 30+ character random password with uppercase letters, lowercase letters, and numbers.

Paste it for now in a notepad, but do not save it.

Create its hash using tor with the command: tor --hash-password “yourpassword”

Paste the output in a notepad for now.

Now edit the tor configuration file. Open it with the command: sudo nano /etc/tor/torrc

The configuration file is already prewritten, but everything is commented out (as indicated by the lines starting with # signs. Towards the bottom of the first section, find the phrase #ControlPort 9051

Remove the # sign, so it reads ControlPort 9051

Also, remove the # signs from these two lines

HashedControlPassword < your password >

CookieAuthentication 1

Replace the existing HashedControlPassword with the hash obtained in the step above. Now delete the hash from the notepad.

Save and close the new config file with Ctrl+O and Ctrl+X

Restart tor with the command: sudo service tor restart

Configure Bitcoind

Enter Bitcoin configuration file with nano ~/.bitcoin/bitcoin.conf

Amend the file with the following configuration:

proxy=127.0.0.1:9050 (points the Bitcoin node to the Tor Socks Proxy, so that all data goes through tor)

(points the Bitcoin node to the Tor Socks Proxy, so that all data goes through tor) listen=1 (will listen to incoming connections)

(will listen to incoming connections) onlynet=onion (to only connect through tor)

(to only connect through tor) listenonion=1 (will listen for incoming connections through an onion address)

(will listen for incoming connections through an onion address) discover=0 (so our IP address is not broadcast)

(so our IP address is not broadcast) torcontrol=127.0.0.1:9051 (shows the bitcoin node how to control Tor, for example, to create a hidden service)

(shows the bitcoin node how to control Tor, for example, to create a hidden service) torpassword=< YourTorPassword > (how the Bitcoin node will authenticate itself to the Tor node)

Paste the password created earlier, then close the notepad.

Close the editor with the commands: Ctrl+O and Ctrl+X

Restart Bitcoind with the command: sudo service bitcoind restart

Close the port

Bitcoin port 8333 no longer needs to be open. Close it with the command: sudo ufw deny 8333/tcp

Test your onion setup

You can now connect to onion nodes. You should find a list of such nodes in the Bitcoin wiki.

For example, connecting to BlueMatt’s node requires the command: bitcoin-cli addnode "nkf5e6b7pl4jfd4a.onion” add

Your Bitcoin node can connect to regular IP addresses still, but only accept incoming connections via the Tor network. Your onion address will show up in your logs at startup in case you want to connect to it specifically from another node you control. You can also find it at the very bottom with the command bitcoin-cli getnetworkinfo

7. Set up Electrum Private Server over Tor

If you are using the lightweight Electrum wallet, this tool will massively improve your privacy. While fast and handy, Electrum sends your Bitcoin addresses to a remote server, which will inform you about your balance. Anybody can set up such a server, and while you can send your queries via the Tor Network, there is no guarantee or protection that these servers aren’t quietly setting up profiles about you. With your own Electrum Private Server, you do not have to worry about this.

Install Electrum on your personal computer

You can find the Electrum client here. It is recommended that you verify the PGP signatures before installing the software. Installing Electrum on your computer is not different to any other software on your personal machine.

a. Create a wallet

It is possible to set up Electrum Personal Server with your existing Electrum wallet. This will require you to resync your Bitcoin node and take considerable time, so we will first set it up with a new wallet. When you open Electrum for the first time, it will prompt you to create a wallet. We recommend to create a ‘standard wallet’ with the ‘segwit’ option. You will be given a ‘seed phrase.’ It’s important to store this seed securely, either on a piece of paper in a safe location, or in your password manager. Anybody with access to this seed can take your Bitcoin. Under no circumstances store it somewhere online, such as a note-taking app like Google Keep or your email drafts.

b. Get your Master Public Key

In the menu under “Wallet, ”click “Information” to retrieve your Master Public Key. Anybody with this access to this key can see what transactions you are making and how many Bitcoin you have, but they cannot take your Bitcoin. We will need this Master Public Key later. For now we can save it in a text editor or keep the window open.

c. Configure bitcoind

Enter your bitcoin configuration file with nano ~/.bitcoin/bitcoin.conf

Amend the file with the following configuration:

server=1

disablewallet=0

If you have been following the guide above, you already have an RPC username and password set. You can always find it again in your bitcoind configuration file, which you can open with the command nano ~/.bitcoin/bitcoin.conf and save with Ctrl+O and close with Ctrl+X . Alternatively you can set any username and password in your configuration file. It will look like this:

rpcuser=< your username >

rpcpassword=< your password >

Save and close the config file with Ctrl+O and Ctrl+X and restart bitcoind with sudo service bitcoind restart

d. Set up a dedicated wallet

Create a dedicated wallet for electrum-personal-server with the command bitcoin-cli createwallet electrumpersonalserver true

e. Download electrum-personal-server

We can find all the latest releases here. Use the source code packaged with tar.gz. In our case, the latest version is v0.2.0. Download this software to our server with the command wget https://github.com/chris-belcher/electrum-personal-server/archive/eps-v0.2.0.tar.gz

Download the signature with wget https://github.com/chris-belcher/electrum-personal-server/releases/download/eps-v0.2.0/eps-v0.2.0.tar.gz.asc

f. Verify electrum-personal-server

First, download the PGP key of the developer, which is found here and here. Download it with the command wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/chris-belcher/electrum-personal-server/master/docs/pubkeys/belcher.asc

Import it with the command gpg --import belcher.asc

Verify whether the software is appropriately signed with the command gpg --verify eps-v0.2.0.tar.gz.asc

g. Create a SSL key and certificate

To keep things organized, create a dedicated folder for all things related to electrum-personal-server with the command mkdir ~/eps . Navigate into that folder with cd ~/eps

Create the private key with openssl genrsa -out server.key 2048

Now create a certificate with openssl req -new -key server.key -out server.csr

The command will ask a series of questions, such as ‘Country Name’ or ‘Email Address.’ As we will not have this certificate signed by a certificate authority, we can ignore all pressing Enter each time.

Sign the certificate with the command openssl x509 -req -days 1826 -in server.csr -signkey server.key -out server.crt

It is valid for five years. You can adjust the validity by changing the number of days in the command above.

h. Install dependencies

Unless it is already installed, install python with sudo apt install python3-pip

i. Install electrum-personal-server

Unpack the tar.gz file with the command tar -xvzf eps-v0.2.0.tar.gz

Enter the directory with cd electrum-personal-server-eps-v0.2.0

Now copy the configuration file with the command cp config.ini_sample ~/eps/config.ini

You can open and edit the file with nano ~/eps/config.ini

In the first section, under “master-public-keys,” enter the public key obtained above.

If you have multiple wallets, you may add each wallet in a new line.

In the second section, under “bitcoin-rpc,” remove the #-sign before “rpc_user” and “rpc_password” and add the details in the bitcoin.conf file.

In the section “electrum-server,” adjust the location of the key and certificate.

certfile = eps/server.crt

keyfile = eps/server.key

Optionally, dedicate a permanent log file under “logging”, such as log_file_location = eps/eps.log

Exit the editor with Ctrl+O and Ctrl+X

To install the software, go into the folder with cd ~/electrum-personal-server-eps-v0.2.0/

The folder name will depend on your version. We will install the software with pip3 install --user .

Don’t forget the dot at the end of the command!

j. Run electrum-personal-server for the first time

Run electrum-personal-server for the first time using the command electrum-personal-server ~/eps/config.ini

If you receive the error command not found it is likely that you will also have to add the directory .local to your $PATH. Use the command echo 'PATH=$HOME/.local/bin:$PATH' >> ~/.profile to do that. You will also have to log out and back in again using the command exit .

The first time we run electrum-personal-server it will import all the addresses from your Electrum wallet into the Bitcoind wallet. That takes about a minute.

Since we created a new, empty, Electrum wallet, we will not have to rescan the Blockchain. If you do need this step, continue reading below.

Optional: Rescan Bitcoind

If your Electrum wallet has already been set up and you do not want to move over to your new wallet, you have to rescan Bitcoind. To do that, make sure electrum-personal-server is not running, eg by looking at the log output or checking the list of running applications (except those running as root) with the command ps -U root -u root --deselect

Stop Bitcoind with the command sudo service bitcoind stop

You can restart Bitcoind with the command bitcoind --rescan

This will take a while. Depending on whether you are running Bitcoind with pruning or not, the entire Blockchain may have to be downloaded.

k. Set up tor

To make the electrum-personal-server available from your laptop and mobile phones, set up tor. Unless tor is already installed, run sudo apt install tor to set it up.

Navigate to the configuration file with the command sudo nano /etc/tor/torrc

In the section for ‘hidden services,’add the lines:

HiddenServiceDir /var/lib/tor/eps

HiddenServicePort 50002 127.0.0.1:50002

Restart tor with the command sudo service tor restart

To find out the hidden service address, run the command sudo cat /var/lib/tor/eps/hostname

For us, the address sih57ktjsudd2jpp.onion will appear. Yours will be different.

l. Run electrum-personal-server

Run electrum-personal-server again, but this time with the command electrum-personal-server ~/eps/config.ini &>/dev/null & and disown

This will make sure the program keeps running in the background, even when disconnected from the server. Watch the log output with tail -f ~/eps/eps.log

m. Install Tor on your personal machine

For this to work, you will need to set up Tor on your personal machine. You can download the Tor Browser here. You will need to keep it running in the background. Alternatively you can also install a Tor proxy directly on your machine. On your Android device, you can install Orbot.

n. Launch Electrum Client

Open your Electrum wallet on your computer and click on the round button on the bottom right.

Under ‘Proxy,’ select to use the Tor proxy at 127.0.0.1 , port 9050 (port 9051 if you use the Tor Browser in the background). Under ‘Server’ enter your onion address, in our case sih57ktjsudd2jpp.onion

Optional: Disable connections to other servers

To connect your Electrum client exclusively to your electrum-personal-server, edit the configuration file on your machine. You can find it here:

Windows: C:\Program Files (x86)\Electrum\config

Linux: ~/.electrum/config

Mac: ~/.electrum/config

Open the file with a text editor and find the line that says “oneserver”:false , and change it to “oneserver”:true ,

Restart Electrum and under Network you should see you are only connected to your own server.

Congratulations! You can now conveniently send and receive Bitcoin from your Laptop or mobile phone without having to compromise on the security and privacy of your full node!

Risky: Connect without Tor

If you have trouble connecting to Electrum-private-server via Tor, you can also open your firewall with sudo ufw enable 50002

As there is no authentication process, this will allow anybody who knows the address to connect to your instance. Unlike with Tor, it is possible to scan or guess millions of IP addresses for electrum-private-server instances, and there may or may not be bugs in this software that could allow a malicious attacker to take over your machine. If you are keeping Bitcoin on your machine, for example because you are also running a Lightning node, this is not recommended at all.

8. LNbits

LNbits is software that helps us manage our Lightning balance. We can use it to greatly enhance the capabilities of our node, such as selling tickets, a simple point-of-sale terminal, static payment URLs or creating paywalls. We can also use it to keep track of our funds if more than one person uses our Lightning wallet, or if we use our Lightning wallet for more than one purpose.

LNbits does not need much space or computing power, so we can install it on the same server as our Lightning Node. We can also set it up on a separate server.

Install LNbits

To install LNbits we will first need to install python3. We can install it with sudo apt install python3-venv

We make sure we are in our home directory by executing cd ~/ then clone the lnbits repository with git clone https://github.com/lnbits/lnbits.git

We can see what the latest release is by navigating to https://github.com/lnbits/lnbits/releases and looking for the highest version number at the top of the page. We get into the directory with cd lnbits and use git checkout <version number> to install this version, e.g. git checkout 0.2.0

Next we set up the python virtual environment with python3 -m venv venv and install the requirements with ./venv/bin/pip install -r requirements.txt

The LNbits configuration file is called .env There is a sample configuration file called .env.example which we can copy over with cp .env.example .env

Next we run ./venv/bin/quart assets and ./venv/bin/quart migrate to prepare everything.

At this point we can already test our installation. You can run ./venv/bin/hypercorn -k trio --bind 0.0.0.0:5000 'lnbits.app:create_app()' and navigate to your server at port 5000 to see the LNbits start page. You might have to lower your firewall with the command sudo ufw allow 5000

If you are building your node on your personal computer, you might now find LNbits at http://127.0.0.1:5000, if you are building it on a machine on your local network, the address might look like this: http://192.168.1.2:5000. If you have a domain name pointed at the server already, you might be able to navigate to it using this domain.

Get a TLS certificate and make LNbits available from the public internet

We need to make LNbits available to the open internet if we want to make use of all of its features. For that you will need a domain name, or at the least use Tor.

To make the process of serving the site smoothly over TLS, we will use Caddy. We can add the Caddy repository with echo "deb [trusted=yes] https://apt.fury.io/caddy/ /" | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/caddy-fury.list then sudo apt update and finally to install Caddy we use sudo apt install caddy

As we install Caddy, the application is already running. We can stop it with sudo caddy stop . We will also stop the lnbits app if it is still running with Ctrl + C . We make sure we are in the lnbits folder by navigating to it with cd ~/lnbits then we create the configuration ‘Caddyfile’ with the command nano Caddyfile (notice the capitalization).

There only need to be two lines in this file. Replace the domain with what you intend to use. You cannot run another service on this domain, such as your personal website. Instead you can prefix it with something like lnbits. Your Caddyfile should look like this:

lnbits.ourdomain.com

reverse_proxy 127.0.0.1:5000

We can now test the caddy server by starting it with the command sudo caddy start . It should create the tls certificate for us and relay all requests to our LNbits installation. To test for this, we need to turn LNbits back on with ./venv/bin/hypercorn -k trio --bind 0.0.0.0:5000 'lnbits.app:create_app()'

When navigating to lnbits.ourdomain.com, do we see the LNbits front page? If yes, perfect. If not, we might have to wait for the DNS records to be active, or double check the configuration above, especially IP addresses and the log from caddy.

We can close LNbits and Caddy with Ctrl + C , then restart Caddy permanently with sudo caddy start It should now run in the background.

Deploy LNbits in production

To run LNbits permanently, we want to install pipenv. We can do that with sudo apt install pipenv In our lnbits folder ( cd ~/lnbits ) we now run pipenv --python 3.8 install --dev then pipenv shell and finally pipenv install --dev

Before we run LNbits, we will have to edit the configuration file. We open it with nano .env We change QUART_ENV=production , we can also edit the site title or default wallet. Most importantly, we will need to select a wallet. If you already have your LND node set up as instructed above, we will choose LNBITS_BACKEND_WALLET_CLASS=LndWallet

If you want to get started without your own node quickly, you can also sign up for one of the custodial solutions.

Connect your wallet

We will need to set the following parameters.

LND_GRPC_ENDPOINT=127.0.0.1 If our LND wallet is running on the same server, we can leave this unchanged. Otherwise we will need to enter the IP address of our LND node.

LND_GRPC_PORT=10009 Above we set up our RPC port as 10009. You will need to enter the same number here.

LND_GRPC_CERT="~/.lnd/tls.cert” Our certificate should be found here.

LND_GRPC_MACAROON="~/.lnd/data/chain/bitcoin/mainnet/admin.macaroon”

We can find our admin.macaroon in this directory. If we only intend to receive funds through our node we can also make use of the invoice.macaroon in the same folder, instead. However, this might greatly reduce the functionality of our LNbits instance, though it will also make it more secure.

As we are using the RPC feature, we will also need to install two additional packages. We can do this with pipenv run pip install lndgrpc and pipenv run pip install purerpc

Once we have made all the amendments to the .env file, we can save it with Ctrl + O and exit with Ctrl + X . We can now start our server!

Start LNbits and look around

We will start the server with pipenv run python -m lnbits &>/dev/null & and disown. Don’t forget to navigate into the ~/lnbits directory!

You can now navigate to lnbits.ourdomain.com and open a wallet. You can deposit satoshis into this wallet using Zap or the command line. While the satoshi in this case won’t really move (unless you use an external Lightning wallet) they will be registered by LNbits and credited to your new ‘virtual’ wallet. You can now create various nice gimmicks, such as a static payment URL, a faucet, a point-of-sale, a event ticket registration system and other interesting things.