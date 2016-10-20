How to delete your Yahoo email account permanently

Lax security policies at Yahoo are evident by the fact that the company was hit by two massive data breaches, both of which it disclosed in 2016. All Yahoo accounts, bar none were affected.

This means there’s a high possibility that your data was compromised.

If you wish to delete your Yahoo mail account, then you’re in the right place. In this handy guide, we’ll show you how to deactivate your Yahoo email permanently.

Delete Yahoo Account

Before you proceed to permanently delete Yahoo mail, you should understand that other services such as Flickr, Yahoo Messenger, and My Yahoo are connected to it. By deactivating Yahoo mail, you’re also giving up the right to use these associated products.

Hence, if you run an active account that’s linked to your Yahoo email be sure to download all the data you need before you proceed with the next steps.

Navigate to the Yahoo email account termination page and log in with the username and password registered to your account. Make sure you go through all the terms and conditions to avoid nasty surprises. Once that’s done, click on the “Continue delete my account” button. Next, you should see a confirmation screen from Yahoo that gives you one last chance to change your mind. At this stage, you must input your email address again and click on “Yes, terminate this account”. Click “Got it” and that’s the end of the process!

When will my Yahoo email account be deleted?

Once you have confirmed that you wish to delete your Yahoo mail account, your emails and other services (like Flickr) won’t be accessible anymore. However, to scrub the account from Yahoo’s servers takes a minimum of 40 days.

In some countries, it might even be longer than that.

This waiting period gives you time to reactivate your Yahoo email account, if you wish. All you have to do is log into the service again with the same username and password as before. However, if you do nothing then your account will be terminated automatically.

After the waiting period, there’s no possibility of recovering your account.

While Yahoo claims it removes most data from its servers, it does admit that some of it remains. Visit the Data Storage and Anonymization support page for further clarification.

Yahoo Data Breach

On September 22, 2016, Yahoo revealed that a third party had stolen details from over 500 million Yahoo user accounts in late 2014. On December 14, 2016, the company announced a separate breach involving the accounts of 1 billion Yahoo users, which took place in August 2013.

Yahoo later determined that this breach actually affected all its users at that time, a whopping 3 billion accounts.

What data was stolen from Yahoo?

In both data-breach incidents, the stolen data included personal information such as names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords and, in some cases, encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers. Yahoo stated that the stolen data did not include users’ bank account details or credit card information.

Yahoo also disclosed that hackers had created forged cookies that would allow them to access users’ accounts without a password. Yahoo has since invalidated the forged cookies and notified affected users.

Has my Yahoo Mail account been hacked?

Yahoo has contacted the owners of all potentially affected accounts. If you have not heard from Yahoo, chances are your account is safe.

However, do periodically check the behavior of your Yahoo Mail account. If you are:

Not receiving emails

Receiving a lot of spam

Receiving login notices from strange places

Receiving complaints from contacts that you are sending them spam

What are my rights?

If you held a Yahoo email account between 2012 and 2016 and received an email from Yahoo notifying you that your account was determined to be compromised, you may be eligible for a cash payout.

Yahoo agreed to pay more than $117 million after a class-action lawsuit brought forward by the victims of the data breach. Affected users can opt for 2 years of free credit monitoring or a $358 cash payment if they already have credit monitoring.

Contact the settlement coordinator to claim your monies.

