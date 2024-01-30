Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Survive longer and build the strongest clan with a Rust VPN

Solve high ping issues in Rust, experience better gameplay, and win more fights with ExpressVPN.

How to use a VPN for Rust

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Get ExpressVPN and download the app.

Step 2

Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.

Step 3

Grab your rocks and your wood and go!

Why you need a VPN for Rust

Rust can be a pretty tough game, especially on the PVP (player versus player) servers. You have to react fast, aim your shots right, and get to cover in time in order to keep all of your hard-earned resources and other loot.

That's why high ping and lag spikes can be so very costly. In just a few seconds, you can go from seeing enemies on the horizon to wondering how they got into your base already. A gaming VPN can help reduce lag and even lower your ping sometimes.

A VPN also hides your IP address and encrypts all traffic between you and the VPN server. It adds a layer of security to everything you do online, helps you avoid DDoS attacks, and lets you bypass ISP game traffic throttling.

How can a VPN reduce ping in Rust?

A VPN helps you reduce ping by taking shortcuts or alternate routes where needed. Lag and high ping can be caused by overcrowded networks, bad signal routing, a random misconfigured server in your ISP's data center, and more.

ExpressVPN bypasses those issues by automatically searching for the fastest route between your location and the VPN server you chose. Pick a server location that's close to the game server you want to play on, and you're set.

Here’s why ExpressVPN is the best Rust VPN

ExpressVPN helps ensure your shots go where you aimed them. You can get a stable connection and react fast in tense situations.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

Connect to a super fast network and dominate Rust

The distance between the VPN server you choose and the gaming server matters. ExpressVPN has server locations in 105 countries all over the world, so you'll always be able to get a smooth connection. Whether you're playing on the official Rust servers or a friend's server in another country, you're covered.

The ExpressVPN network is designed to be crazy fast. Everything that you and other players do has to be processed in milliseconds, and our servers are up to the task. Whether you're traveling, mining, or fighting, the servers can keep up with you.

Download a VPN for Rust on any gaming device

ExpressVPN works on any device you can play Rust. Download native apps for Windows, Mac, or Linux. Just sign up for ExpressVPN, download the app for your platform, pick the right VPN server, and go. It only takes a few minutes.

Console players can set up ExpressVPN on a VPN-enabled router. All you need to do after signup is go to the router’s settings page and configure it to use ExpressVPN’s server network to protect all devices on your home network.

Download ExpressVPN apps.
What is Rust

What is Rust?

Rust is one of the more popular games in the survival-crafting genre. Players start in a remote place and have to gather wood, stone, food, and other resources to survive. They can form clans, build giant bases, upgrade the level of their technology, and keep going.

Rust’s claim to fame is its intense PVP. There can be multiple clans on a server, and when they go to war, bases can go up in flames, loot can be stolen, and many players may have to start from scratch. It’s a complex game, with plenty of in-depth mechanics on top of the simple need to keep your character alive.

FAQ: Rust

