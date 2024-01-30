Why you need a VPN for Rust

Rust can be a pretty tough game, especially on the PVP (player versus player) servers. You have to react fast, aim your shots right, and get to cover in time in order to keep all of your hard-earned resources and other loot.

That's why high ping and lag spikes can be so very costly. In just a few seconds, you can go from seeing enemies on the horizon to wondering how they got into your base already. A gaming VPN can help reduce lag and even lower your ping sometimes.

A VPN also hides your IP address and encrypts all traffic between you and the VPN server. It adds a layer of security to everything you do online, helps you avoid DDoS attacks, and lets you bypass ISP game traffic throttling.