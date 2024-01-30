Survive longer and build the strongest clan with a Rust VPNSurvive longer and build the strongest clan with a Rust VPN
Solve high ping issues in Rust, experience better gameplay, and win more fights with a VPN.
Why you need a VPN for Rust
Rust can be a pretty tough game, especially on the PVP (player versus player) servers. You have to react fast, aim your shots right, and get to cover in time in order to keep all of your hard-earned resources and other loot.
That's why high ping and lag spikes can be so very costly. In just a few seconds, you can go from seeing enemies on the horizon to wondering how they got into your base already. A gaming VPN can help reduce lag and even lower your ping sometimes.
A VPN also hides your IP address and encrypts all traffic between you and the VPN server. It adds a layer of security to everything you do online, helps you avoid DDoS attacks, and lets you bypass ISP game traffic throttling.
How can a VPN reduce ping in Rust?
A VPN helps you reduce ping by taking shortcuts or alternate routes where needed. Lag and high ping can be caused by overcrowded networks, bad signal routing, a random misconfigured server in your ISP's data center, and more.
ExpressVPN bypasses those issues by automatically searching for the fastest route between your location and the VPN server you chose. Pick a server location that's close to the game server you want to play on, and you're set.
ExpressVPN helps ensure your shots go where you aimed them. You can get a stable connection and react fast in tense situations.
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
Connect to a super fast network and dominate Rust
The distance between the VPN server you choose and the gaming server matters. ExpressVPN has server locations in 105 countries all over the world, so you'll always be able to get a smooth connection. Whether you're playing on the official Rust servers or a friend's server in another country, you're covered.
VPN networks are designed to be fast. Everything that you and other players do has to be processed in milliseconds, and servers need to be up to the task. Whether you're traveling, mining, or fighting, the servers can keep up with you.
Download a VPN for Rust on any gaming device
VPNs work on any device you can play Rust. Download native apps for Windows, Mac, or Linux. Just sign up for a VPN, download the app for your platform, pick the right VPN server, and go. It only takes a few minutes.
Console players can set up a VPN on a VPN-enabled router. All you need to do after signup is go to the router's settings page and configure it to use the VPN's server network to protect all devices on your home network.
What is Rust?
Rust is one of the more popular games in the survival-crafting genre. Players start in a remote place and have to gather wood, stone, food, and other resources to survive. They can form clans, build giant bases, upgrade the level of their technology, and keep going.
Rust’s claim to fame is its intense PVP. There can be multiple clans on a server, and when they go to war, bases can go up in flames, loot can be stolen, and many players may have to start from scratch. It’s a complex game, with plenty of in-depth mechanics on top of the simple need to keep your character alive.
FAQ: Rust
Certainly, though you might not want to. Free VPNs, even the best ones, have networks that are usually overcrowded, and they typically have few server locations, making them less than ideal for gaming. A few even collect user data to sell. ExpressVPN, on the other hand, is designed for speed and privacy, and has server locations all over the world. You can try it risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Except in countries where using a VPN is illegal, using a VPN with your software or games isn’t against the law. Steam is also fine with you using a VPN to play games. However, using a VPN to cheat in games, or to bypass Valve’s regional pricing, is very much against the Terms of Service, and can see your account banned.
Absolutely. Using a VPN is definitely possible, and generally recommended to stabilize your connection, lower your ping, and hide your IP address / encrypt your traffic for better security. Note: some private servers may try to block most VPNs from their networks, and only let you connect via VPN with prior permission. Check with the admins before playing.
Many gamers are happy with VPN networks that have ultra-fast VPN servers in multiple countries. Powerful encryption helps keep players safe and avoid DDoS attacks. VPNs support multiple devices, including support for consoles via VPN-enabled routers.
Around 10 to 25 milliseconds. Well, that’s the dream, anyway. 25ms to 40ms is still very fast, while 40ms to 60ms is perfectly playable, and much more common. Around 60ms to 80ms, other players may have an advantage. 80ms or more is undesirable. You can check ping in Rust by enabling the ping overlay in the gameplay settings.
It depends on the VPN. Some VPNs are purpose-built for speed, and can even improve your ping in some circumstances. Pick a VPN server close to the game server for the best results.
Pro gamers need every advantage they can get, and VPNs help. A VPN can help pro gamers get more stable connections and even a lower ping in some circumstances. The security aspect is important too, since no one wants to deal with DDoS attacks or swatting.
