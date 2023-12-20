Himmat Bains
Head of Product, Desktop Apps
Technical expert
Himmat is the Head of Product for the Desktop Apps team at ExpressVPN. He has extensive experience as a product leader and developing privacy-focused technology in highly regulated global markets. Himmat is responsible for leading the development of our desktop VPN and ensuring it protects the privacy and security of our users. He is a graduate of King’s College London Department of War Studies, where he specialized in Cyber and Economic Warfare.
Latest tech expert news
Have you noticed these new ExpressVPN app features?
We’ve added settings to choose a different Lightway encryption cipher, shorten notification delays, and refresh an already-on VPN.
Himmat’s recent coverage
september 04, 2024 - Tom’s guide
ExpressVPN now supports the latest Arm Windows machines
ExpressVPN has just added support for Arm-powered computers, combining a rebuild of the app and advanced emulation.
