Himmat Bains

Head of Product, Desktop Apps

Technical expert

Himmat is the Head of Product for the Desktop Apps team at ExpressVPN. He has extensive experience as a product leader and developing privacy-focused technology in highly regulated global markets. Himmat is responsible for leading the development of our desktop VPN and ensuring it protects the privacy and security of our users. He is a graduate of King’s College London Department of War Studies, where he specialized in Cyber and Economic Warfare.

Latest tech expert news

Have you noticed these new ExpressVPN app features?

We’ve added settings to choose a different Lightway encryption cipher, shorten notification delays, and refresh an already-on VPN.

ExpressVPN’s browser extension validated by independent audit

The report commends our browser extension for its “well-implemented security measures, which protect against the majority of severe threats.”

ExpressVPN is available for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs

You can now use ExpressVPN on Microsoft’s Copilot+ laptops using Snapdragon, which specializes in running AI features efficiently.

Himmat’s recent coverage

september 04, 2024 - Tom’s guide

ExpressVPN now supports the latest Arm Windows machines

ExpressVPN has just added support for Arm-powered computers, combining a rebuild of the app and advanced emulation.

august 06, 2024 - techradar

Popular VPN provider arrives on Snapdragon PCs

If you're looking to upgrade to a next-generation Windows laptop, good news – there's no need to compromise on privacy.

Himmat’s top picks

Windows PC

A Windows or PC VPN creates a secure tunnel between your computer and the internet.

Chrome extension

ExpressVPN’s extension for Chrome acts as a remote control for the ExpressVPN app on your device.

Linux

With ExpressVPN’s AES-256 encryption, internet traffic from your Linux device is protected against snooping.

Ask an expert

Have an online privacy, cybersecurity, or everyday technology question? Email your query to techfriend@expressvpn.com. Your question might be featured and answered in our TechFriend column by one of our tech experts.

Learn More

