ExpressVPN bug bounty rewards
ExpressVPN has offered a bug bounty program for years and awarded thousands of dollars to security researchers who have helped to improve the security of our services.
A word of appreciation
ExpressVPN‘s bug bounty program offers rewards for the hard work of those who help make our platforms more secure.
We would like to thank the following individuals and organizations for contacting ExpressVPN with suggestions on how we might improve security across our services and websites.
Congratulations to everyone who has participated and continues to do so!
Successful bounty claimants*
Vyshnav Nk
Territory
Himanshu Pandey
Zhevlakov Egor
*Links to third-party sites are not an endorsement by ExpressVPN of their content, or any products promoted, offered, or sold on the third-party sites.