Great news for pizza delivery companies and VPN subscribers! Netflix is now available pretty much everywhere. It launched in a mouth-watering extra 130 countries today.
“Today you are witnessing the birth of a new global Internet TV network,” said the company CEO, Reed Hastings. And it’s hard to argue with him.
That New Year’s resolution to hit the gym more often is suddenly looking tougher…
Your Netflix, Your Choice of Global TV
With Netflix Everywhere, each country has its own Netflix library, and some shows are unique to different areas. With a VPN, you can watch your country’s Netflix library securely without ISP throttling. You’ll also be able to stream faster without having to worry about network congestion.
It’s a win-win!
ExpressVPN believes in an open and secure Internet free from hackers, spies, and slow streaming speeds.
How to Watch Netflix Faster and Easier With a VPN
Just follow these five simple steps:
- Sign up for an ExpressVPN account.
- Install ExpressVPN onto the device you want to Indian Netflix on.
- Connect to a VPN server location in that area.
- Log in to Netflix.
- Make the popcorn.
Featured image: elnariz / Dollar Photo Club
This people here so worrying about ExpressVPN and Netflix crackdown , they don’t get the hint from express vpn stuff saying they are doing the best to keep the Netflix service if any problem contact support, you people don’t get it ? Don’t you ? Stop wynin before dead shows up , is discretion , is secret , express vpn has the answer to keep you connected to Netflix , stop so much stupors assuming , if some one say meet me in private is for a reason , understood ?
Hello, Max, thanks for your question. Please get in touch with Support on our website and they’ll be able to answer your questions.
Try clearing your cookies, reopening VPN app and logging in again.
Really want to sign up for the Netflix use only. Have another VPN service that allows everything but. Can you guarantee it?
Hi Steven, please contact the 24/7 live support, and they will answer all your questions!
The only reason is that i got your service was to watch netflix. I am not aloud to do this anymore!!! It says the whole proxy thing. I only joined up in november last year and would like you to please refund the rest of my yearly subscription. I shouldnt be paying for a service that does not work. Please contact me asap!
Hello, please contact us via Live Chat and our support agents will be able to help you out.
I mainly subscribed to expressVPN to be able to access the Japanese Netflix content for my Japanese in-laws from the US. I understand that it’s being blocked now, but do you offer a static or dedicated Japanese IP? I’m more than willing to pay for this additional service. If not, please tell me how I can cancel my annual subscription with you and how I may get a refund. Thanks.
It my first day blockquote
Hi Luis. Are you having problems with the service? We can help you instantly via Live Chat! https://blog.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
I have not problem at all , is all the way around , I’m happy , this is the only vpn service with live chat support and provide freedom plus safety in internet , I was just sending a message to all this complainer here again express vpn stuff and their over worries about Netflix , they don’t want understand that when you guys advice to contact support if you lose connection with Netflix is cause there is nothing to worry about it , you got the solution but just have to be disclose in a discret way to solve , but same people are green grass eaters
Hi all,
Had the same issue. Support helped me in under 2min and all resolved.
Cheers for the help.
Yes, I am having this issue as well. Please help. It worked just yesterday?
Hi Chris. Have you already contacted us via chat support? We can help you instantly from there 🙂 https://blog.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
Using ExpressVPN on Windows and Android I also encounter the “You seem to be using an unblocker or proxy. Please turn off any of these services and try again.”
Looking forward to a solution.
Hello, sorry to hear that you are having problems. Let’s get that fixed. Please get in touch with us on Live Chat and we’ll help you from there: https://www.expressvpn.xyz/support/#open-chat
It happened, Netflix has blocked content from other countries, however Express VPN site still shows this capability as part of their service. The benefits has decreased; I hope you do something to get that service.
Hi Fernando. Majority of our users are still able to use ExpressVPN to watch Netflix. In case you have any issues you may contact our support team and we’ll be glad to further assist you.
How is the crackdown on VPN usage by Netflix going to impact your services?
Hi, Keir,
Difficult to say, but know that we are committed to doing everything we can to keeping our service up and running for you. If you run into any trouble, please contact our Support Team. We’re standing by to help: https://blog.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
My question regarding Netflix’s announcement is obvious been deleted by you (the moderator). Please give mee a feedback about this. If you have done this – I will cancel my account immediatilly
Responded!
Netflix have just announced that they are going to block watching Netflix cross boarders. How will this affect Expressvpn ?
Hi, sorry for the delay in moderating your comment. I understand you are worried about the news, and the lack of response probably made things worse.
Regarding your question, there’s no way for us to 100% guarantee what will happen. Rest assured that we will do everything we can to keep you connected. If you run into any other questions or problems, our support staff is ready for you. https://blog.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
Thank you for reaching out to us!
What now?
My only sole purpose for the express vpn connection was to access global netflix.
Glad I signed up on a monthly membership.
Will there be a workaround or should I best just cancel my subscription?
Hi, Mashaal. Please get in touch with Support via Live Chat and we’ll help you out.
Live Chat