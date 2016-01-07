Great news for pizza delivery companies and VPN subscribers! Netflix is now available pretty much everywhere. It launched in a mouth-watering extra 130 countries today.

“Today you are witnessing the birth of a new global Internet TV network,” said the company CEO, Reed Hastings. And it’s hard to argue with him.

That New Year’s resolution to hit the gym more often is suddenly looking tougher…

Your Netflix, Your Choice of Global TV

With Netflix Everywhere, each country has its own Netflix library, and some shows are unique to different areas. With a VPN, you can watch your country’s Netflix library securely without ISP throttling. You’ll also be able to stream faster without having to worry about network congestion.

It’s a win-win!

ExpressVPN believes in an open and secure Internet free from hackers, spies, and slow streaming speeds.

How to Watch Netflix Faster and Easier With a VPN

Just follow these five simple steps:

Sign up for an ExpressVPN account. Install ExpressVPN onto the device you want to Indian Netflix on. Connect to a VPN server location in that area. Log in to Netflix.

Get ExpressVPN

