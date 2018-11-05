We’re delighted to announce that ExpressVPN is partnering with Mozilla on building a more private and secure internet experience. Mozilla has long been a leader in advancing the open web and online privacy and security, a commitment that we share deeply.
Together, we will be offering Firefox Lite users a free 7-day trial of ExpressVPN, helping them secure their connections and ensure their data is not exposed to prying eyes or malicious actors. The offer will initially be available across four countries—India, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines—which have over 729 million internet users combined.
“We are proud to provide a more secure browsing experience together with ExpressVPN,” said Charles P.C. Chen, Head of Business Development, Mozilla Asia. “We see VPNs as a critical tool for internet security and privacy. ExpressVPN stood out for its pioneering work in leak proofing. We are happy to have established such a strong collaboration to bring a whole new level of secure mobile web experience for our users.”
Firefox Lite and ExpressVPN unite to make the internet faster and safer
Firefox Lite, formerly branded as Firefox Rocket, is a browser crafted to help users reduce mobile data usage and browse quickly even on slow connections. These data- and speed-conscious users often turn to public Wi-Fi hotspots, such as those at cafés and restaurants. However, that makes them vulnerable to major security risks such as man-in-the-middle attacks, which can result in private data being stolen and misused. Through our partnership with Mozilla, we hope to be able to educate users about these risks and equip them with tools to protect themselves.
Our work with Mozilla represents the organization’s first long-term strategic partnership with a VPN provider. Early this year, we were invited to participate in a rigorous selection process that evaluated security standards, privacy protections, ease of use, and other key factors. According to Mozilla, ExpressVPN was selected for its industry-leading leak protection, speed and reliability, extensive platform coverage, 24/7 customer support, and strong track record of advocacy for digital rights, among other factors.
We’re excited to be working with Mozilla and look forward to continuing to build on our partnership, making it easy for everyone around the world to access the internet freely, privately, and securely. To learn more about our partnership and Firefox Lite, see Mozilla’s press release.
This vpn is not workin
Hi Kela, please contact our Support Team. They will help you get sorted.
Works rather good, although my VPN works only when I am connected to WiFi.
Is there a solution for that?
Thanks for your help
Hi Jan, please contact our Support Team. They will help you get connected.
So does this mean Express VPN will give all our search data to Firefox… making a secure private searches not private anymore…? I’m glad my subscription is ending soon
ExpressVPN do not see any search data, so there is nothing to share.
ExpressVPN has no way of viewing your search or traffic data. That’s common sense.
Perhaps try decaf.
Wonderful and in case of problem the support is exellent, very professional
