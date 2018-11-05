We’re delighted to announce that ExpressVPN is partnering with Mozilla on building a more private and secure internet experience. Mozilla has long been a leader in advancing the open web and online privacy and security, a commitment that we share deeply.

Together, we will be offering Firefox Lite users a free 7-day trial of ExpressVPN, helping them secure their connections and ensure their data is not exposed to prying eyes or malicious actors. The offer will initially be available across four countries—India, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines—which have over 729 million internet users combined.

“We are proud to provide a more secure browsing experience together with ExpressVPN,” said Charles P.C. Chen, Head of Business Development, Mozilla Asia. “We see VPNs as a critical tool for internet security and privacy. ExpressVPN stood out for its pioneering work in leak proofing. We are happy to have established such a strong collaboration to bring a whole new level of secure mobile web experience for our users.”

Firefox Lite and ExpressVPN unite to make the internet faster and safer

Firefox Lite, formerly branded as Firefox Rocket, is a browser crafted to help users reduce mobile data usage and browse quickly even on slow connections. These data- and speed-conscious users often turn to public Wi-Fi hotspots, such as those at cafés and restaurants. However, that makes them vulnerable to major security risks such as man-in-the-middle attacks, which can result in private data being stolen and misused. Through our partnership with Mozilla, we hope to be able to educate users about these risks and equip them with tools to protect themselves.

Our work with Mozilla represents the organization’s first long-term strategic partnership with a VPN provider. Early this year, we were invited to participate in a rigorous selection process that evaluated security standards, privacy protections, ease of use, and other key factors. According to Mozilla, ExpressVPN was selected for its industry-leading leak protection, speed and reliability, extensive platform coverage, 24/7 customer support, and strong track record of advocacy for digital rights, among other factors.

We’re excited to be working with Mozilla and look forward to continuing to build on our partnership, making it easy for everyone around the world to access the internet freely, privately, and securely. To learn more about our partnership and Firefox Lite, see Mozilla’s press release.

