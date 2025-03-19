Email, text, and phone call phishing scams are a dime a dozen. The most successful scams center around credit card providers and technology companies. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that technical support giant Geek Squad’s name is being used in multiple phishing scams. Unfortunately, it may be difficult to differentiate a legitimate email or call from a scam. So how do you spot Geek Squad scams and protect yourself?
Don’t worry, we have you covered. Read on to discover everything you need to know about Geek Squad scams and how to spot them before you put your sensitive information at risk. We’ve also included how to report scams and the best software to use to minimize the threat of phishing attempts like Geek Squad scams—including a VPN and an antivirus.
Table of Contents
What are Geek Squad scams?
Common types of Geek Squad scams
How to identify a fake Geek Squad email or call
What to do if you get a suspicious Geek Squad email or call
How to avoid Geek Squad Scams
How to protect yourself from Geek Squad scams in the future
FAQ: About Geek Squad scams
What are Geek Squad scams?
Geek Squad scams are phishing attempts that include emails, calls, texts, or pop-up communications that claim to be from the Geek Squad. The communications may include attempts to scare or bully you into immediate payment for services you never received or a subscription you never had. Attackers will also stress the urgency of contacting them and generally ask for payment via gift cards or cryptocurrencies, as they aren’t traceable.
Is Geek Squad a scam?
No. The actual Geek Squad is a group of technical support professionals that can install, set up, repair, and troubleshoot issues for several technological devices, including appliances. It’s a legitimate 24/7 technical support service provided by Best Buy since 2002. Geek Squad provides the following services:
- Installation, setup, maintenance, repair, and troubleshooting
- Malware removal and other device cleanup
- 24/7 technical support via chat, phone, or remote access of your device
Subscriptions are approximately $110-200 monthly and cover multiple device protections and support services. While many people subscribe to Geek Squad, many of the services are included with your Best Buy account or device purchases. That makes it cheaper to use the basic service and purchase advanced help as needed.
Why do scammers use Geek Squad’s name?
Technical support services and computer companies are common targets for phishing scams. Geek Squad, Apple, Microsoft, Dell, and other technological services and companies are used to add legitimacy to a scammer’s claim. Official logos, graphics, realistic looking invoices, texts, and emails or call spoofing add legitimacy to the attacker’s claim.
Why do they use the name of Geek Squad and other tech support companies? That’s easy—scammers know you count on your tech and can’t afford to have it break down. If you think there’s an issue, you’ll try to get it fixed as soon as possible to prevent damage to your device and potential data loss. Our mobile devices have become increasingly important for staying in touch, handling financial transactions, storing sensitive information, and even working.
Scammers know you count on your devices and trust your chosen technical support provider to keep it running smoothly. They count on and take advantage of it, hoping you won’t question a renewal charge, unauthorized account access claim, or a threat of possible malware infection.
When attackers make the communication look or sound legitimate by using a reputable company or service like Geek Squad, they have a greater chance of success. That’s why it’s always better to contact the service directly via their official website or app if you aren’t sure. Never follow a link from an unsolicited email or respond to a text/call from a questionable number.
Geek Squad scams aren’t the only type of phishing you may encounter online. Read our guide to spotting real estate phishing scams.
Common types of Geek Squad scams
Geek Squad scams are varied and use several different communication methods. The scams have evolved past emails to include phone calls, text messages, and even pop-up windows on your laptop or desktop. Regardless of the format, Geek Squad scams can lead to identity fraud, financial fraud, and credit fraud. Let’s take a look at common Geek Squad scams you should look out for.
Geek Squad fraud subscription renewal scam
An attacker claims your Best Buy or Geek Squad subscription is about to auto-renew or is ending and you need to make a payment. The attacker then pressures you to make an immediate payment on your account by clicking on a link in the email/text or paying over the phone. Once you click a link and enter your account details or provide your payment information over the phone, they sell it or use it to commit identity/financial fraud.
Geek Squad fake invoice scam
You could receive communication containing a fake invoice from Geek Squad with charges for an install, repair, or other tech support service. The attacker may even infiltrate a Geek Squad employee’s account to get as many of your account details as possible to include on the invoice. These invoices look convincing and may even include the Geek Squad logo.
Geek Squad fake antivirus software scam
Attackers use two forms of Geek Squad antivirus scams: fake antivirus protection or renewal notifications. When they use a fake antivirus protection scam, they use scare tactics, including saying your device is infected with malware, like a virus or spyware. The message contains a link to an antivirus protection app download allegedly provided by Geek Squad. The download likely contains malware designed to hijack your personal or device information.
Learn more about how to identify fake apps.
In the fake antivirus renewal scam, the attacker contacts you saying your antivirus subscription will auto renew if you don’t cancel. They provide a fake link to click or a phone number to call to renew or cancel your subscription. Once you click the link or make the call, they steal your account and financial information or ask for untraceable forms of payment like cryptocurrency or gift cards.
Password reset scam
Scammers send an email or text notifying you that your account has been compromised and you need to click on the link they provided in the message to change your password. Once you click the link and enter your username and current password, they collect the information and use it to access your account.
The attacker can then change your password and lock you out, potentially holding it ransom until you pay them or using the information to make fraudulent charges to your Best Buy account.
Geek Squad tech support phone call scam
This attack can be initiated via pop-up on your computer, phone call, email, or text, claiming your device has been compromised. The attacker tricks you into giving them remote access to your device, clicking a link to install a malware-ridden app, paying for non-existent antivirus software, or providing sensitive account information.
How to identify a fake Geek Squad email or call
Common red flags of Geek Squad scam emails
Let’s take a look at some common red flags of Geek Squad scams and phishing scams in genera, including examples of common phrases the attacker may use in communications.
Red flags of Geek Squad Scams
|Method
|Description
|Common phrases
|Pressure tactics
|The attacker will tell you you’ll lose the service if you don’t make a payment or express some other form of urgency to resolve the issue.
|“Address the issue within 24 hours to prevent loss of service.”
“Your account will default if you don’t make immediate payment.”
|No direct contact with Geek Squad
|The attacker tells you not to contact Geek Squad directly to resolve the account conflict, pressuring you to resolve the issue via them or a link they provided.
|“I am a paid representative for Geek Squad and can handle this issue for you.”
“They already looked into your account and they appointed me to resolve the issue.”
|Threats of criminal charges
|The attacker threatens you with criminal action or exorbitant fines if you don’t pay your Geek Squad subscription immediately.
|“Pay now or you’ll face criminal penalties for going into default.”
“The local authorities will arrest you by tomorrow if you don’t pay your account in full.”
|No disconnecting from the call
|The attacker pressures you to stay on the line if you attempt to hang up to access your account via your ordinary methods to make payment.
|“I need you to stay on the line and use the recommended method I provided.”
“I need to enter the payment details before I can allow you to hang up.”
|Non-traceable payment only
|The attacker asks for non-traceable/non-refundable forms of payment like gift cards or cryptocurrency. They may also ask for details like the gift card number and pin or confirmation code for the bitcoin transfer.
|“You can pay anonymously with cryptocurrency or gift cards if you’re concerned about privacy.”
“We only accept payment via Mastercard or Visa gift cards or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.”
How to verify if a Geek Squad email is legitimate
The best way to verify if a Geek Squad email is legitimate is to contact Best Buy via your account as you regularly would and check with Geek Squad. You can also check your account to see if any charges have been placed for Geek Squad services recently—if not, you’re dealing with a scammer.
Never click on any email or text link requesting payment and if you’re on the phone and the caller requests payment via gift card or cryptocurrency, hang up immediately. Geek Squad and Best Buy will never request immediate payment or payment via untraceable methods like gift cards or cryptocurrency. While they do send invoices via email and expect payment, they leave the method of payment up to you.
If at any point, communications become threatening or bullying tactics are used, it’s a scam. All employees, including support professionals, can have a bad day, but it’s rare for them to belittle, threaten, or guilt trip you in an attempt to collect payment.
What to do if you get a suspicious Geek Squad email or call
If a Geek Squad communication seems suspicious, you can take steps to avoid the scam.
Immediate steps to take
Do not click links
Never click on links in suspicious emails or text messages. If you want to check your account, use your regular app or visit Best Buy or Geek Squad’s official webpage. Should you notice something suspicious on the account at that point, you can contact Geek Squad or Best Buy via support options like live chat, call, or support ticket.
Avoid downloading attachments
Communications like texts, emails, and pop-ups that ask you to download apps or attachments to view or fix issues can lead to the installation of harmful malware on your device if you comply. Malware like spyware can steal your personal, financial, and device information, while ransomware can help a scammer lock you out of your account until you pay them whatever they’re asking. The easiest way to prevent that is to never download any software or documents attached to suspicious emails, texts, or popups.
Block the email address or phone number
If a call, text, or email seems suspicious and you’ve already checked your account the old-fashioned (safe) way and nothing is amiss, block the email address or phone number and report it as spam. This helps mobile and email providers eliminate some of the numbers and email addresses used to commit Geek Squad scams and scams in general.
Report the scam
Once you’ve secured your account and blocked the phone number or email address, contact Geek Squad or Best Buy to report the scam attempt. U.S. residents can also file a scam report on the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC’s) fraud report site.
Report the scam to local law enforcement as well. They won’t be able to help if you fall for a scam, but they can alert others in the community of a scam in the area. That way, you can inform others and potentially save them from ending up on the bad end of a Geek Squad scam.
How to report a fake Geek Squad email or call scam
If you feel you’ve been the victim of a Geek Squad phishing scam, you can take several steps to report it. First, regardless of whether it is an email or a call, use available reporting services to mark the number or email as spam, then block it.
Write down what you remember about the call, including the number. If it was an email, don’t delete it until you notify the company and authorities. Next, contact Geek Squad or Best Buy and let them know about the scam attempt. Geek Squad offers live chat, phone, and email support via their page on the Best Buy website. Only use official means of contact through their website contact page.
Finally, contact your local law enforcement agency so they can alert other citizens to a Geek Squad phishing scam in the area. This helps prevent others from falling victim to Geek Squad scams. If you live in the U.S. and want to take it one step further, you file a report on the FTC’s fraud report site.
How to recover if you fall for a scam
- Put a block on any payment source you gave to the scammer
- Change your passwords on any account you gave the scammer access to
- Get adequate antivirus, VPN, Identity, and malware protection for your devices
- Continue to monitor your credit for ID theft
- Educate yourself on phishing and other online scams
- Be mindful of the information you put online in the future
How to avoid Geek Squad Scams
Recognize fake Geek Squad offers before you click
Check out our red flags of Geek Squad scams to discover details about signs that can help you recognize a fake offer before you click on any links or divulge any information. Here are a few more ways to recognize fake Geek Squad offers or communications before you click on a link or provide sensitive information.
Here are some common red flags:
- Any unauthorized communication from Geek Squad when you haven’t recently used the service
- An email communication that says the sender is Best Buy or Geek Squad but uses a Gmail address
- Invoices with outrageous Geek Squad subscription fees (e.g. $300+)
- Logos and graphics may be stretched or misshapen
- Poor grammar, punctuation, or spelling
- Details are only available via link and other info in the communication is vague
Top signs of a scam phone call or email
- Using threats, guilt, and other psychological tactics
- A sense of urgency
- Requesting payment via untraceable methods like gift cards and cryptocurrency
- Discouraging direct contact with the company
- An email with the sender name as the company but a Gmail address (e.g. bugbug25@gmail.com)
Learn more about URL phishing.
How to protect yourself from Geek Squad scams in the future
Cybersecurity best practices to prevent phishing attacks
Phishing attacks are only successful if you give the scammer information. An attacker relies on you having limited knowledge of phishing scams and cybersecurity methods. That’s why it’s important to know the best practices for increasing cybersecurity and stay aware of common scams.
Fortunately, you can prevent phishing attacks using preventative methods, including:
- Download and use a VPN
- Using antivirus software
- Install an ad blocker
- Create strong passwords
- Use 2 factor authentication (2FA)
- Limit the information you share online
- Stay up to date on current scams
Why a VPN can help prevent scam attempts
A VPN can’t directly help you avoid phishing scams because it can’t stop you from clicking on a link or answering a text or phone call. That doesn’t mean using a VPN can’t help at all. When you connect to a VPN, your traffic is routed through one of its servers and your IP address is replaced. For example, if you live in Canada and connect to a VPN server in the U.S., you receive a U.S. IP address. Hiding your true IP address makes it difficult for attackers to determine your location and target you.
It also helps prevent Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks—that way, if a scammer targets you for phishing attempts they won’t be able to pinpoint your network and attack it. If you give the scammer access to your device, they will be able to attack the device directly, however, and may discover your network information from the device.
ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption to hide your data and make it unreadable to anyone watching. If you’re a new user with a 2-year subscription, your account includes our Identity Defender suite. It provides data removal services to help remove personal information from the internet, and ID Alert to notify you of any suspicious activity using your identity.
Recommended security software to detect phishing & scams
- VPN: VPNs provide encryption and cloaking services to protect your data and prevent tracking, making it virtually impossible for third parties to use any information they intercept or trace activity back to your device.
- Antivirus software: Viruses infiltrate your device attempting to corrupt the system, steal sensitive information, or hold it for ransom. Antivirus software helps prevent known viruses and malware from infecting your device.
- Malware blocker: Get a malware blocker that notifies you if a link is suspicious when you click on it, and attempts to stop you from accessing the site. This provides added protection against known malicious links and phishing attempts.
- Phone and email spam filters: Take advantage of the spam filters offered by email and mobile providers. These tools don’t catch every spam call or email, but they reduce the amount of spam calls and emails you receive.
How to block spam emails and phone calls
Gmail, Outlook, and other email services allow you to click on the sender’s email and select block to prevent further communications from that address. Once you block the email address, all subsequent emails from that sender will go to the spam folder.
If the scammer contacts you by calling, you can access the number and name in your call history, click on the information, and select the option to block it. You can also register your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry, which may reduce the number of potential scam calls you receive.
Remember, prevention is better than blocking calls and emails after the fact. Limit where you put your email address and phone number online. Scammers frequent social sites like Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Indeed to gather contact information for potential targets. Once your information is out there, removing it from the internet can be difficult.
You should never respond to any unsolicited call or email from Geek Squad or any other company with details about your account or sensitive information like your username or password. No legitimate company will ever ask for your account password, at most they will request your secure passphrase and that’s only if you contact them – not if they contact you.
FAQ: About Geek Squad scams
How do I stop Geek Squad scam emails?
Gmail, Outlook, and other popular email services provide spam filtering that can help you weed out Geek Squad scam communications. If you have received a Geek Squad scam email, you can report it as spam and block the address it came from.
Unfortunately, you’ll never be able to block all emails used for Geek Squad scams. The minute one is flagged as a scam, the attacker simply creates another free email account.
Can Geek Squad refund me if I was scammed?
You need to contact Geek Squad with all the details of the phishing scam, including any contact information like the email address or phone number the attacker used. Refunds would only be available on a case by case basis and only after a thorough investigation.
It’s important to note that Geek Squad is not obligated to refund you if you fall victim to a phishing scam from an imposter using their name or information.
What happens if I click on a phishing link?
When you click on a phishing link, you could inadvertently install harmful malware on your device. You may also be led to a fraudulent website and asked to log in to the service the scammer is impersonating. Once you enter your username and password for the site, the attacker can log any information you enter. Now, the attacker can commit financial or identity fraud by accessing your account and stealing sensitive information.
How do I permanently block Geek Squad scam calls?
You can’t permanently block Geek Squad scam calls. Many attackers use caller ID spoofing and VoIP software to execute these calls. If the attacker has an internet connection, they can create new fake numbers and make calls using VoIP software. You can block the scam numbers as they come in and report them as spam to your mobile or landline provider.
Can Geek Squad scams infect my computer with malware?
Yes. If you click on a link or download software from a Geek Squad email or text, you could unknowingly infect your computer with malware. Never click on a link, download an app, or open a pdf if an email or text from Geek Squad seems suspicious.
What should I do if I accidentally give my credit card information to a scammer?
Contact your credit card provider and put a hold on your card, then request that a new card be issued. This way, you get a new card number if the attacker has already shared your information or used it to commit financial fraud. Your credit card provider may be able to stop any charges if you tell them immediately, or refund you for any fraudulent purchases before you contacted them.
Can scammers access my bank account if I click a phishing link?
Yes. If you click on a phishing link claiming to be from your banking institution and enter your login credentials, a scammer can log the information. That’s why encrypting your data is so important.
Connecting to a VPN before you open any link that requests you enter your login information can help you avoid data theft. ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption to scramble your data, so even if you enter it into a fraudulent website it would be virtually impossible for the attacker to decipher it.
Can I report a Geek Squad scam to law enforcement?
Absolutely, and you should. You can report Geek Squad scams in your area to local law enforcement. While they can’t stop attackers from trying to scam someone else, they can alert others that a threat exists. That way others won’t fall victim to Geek Squad scams.
What happens when you open a spam email?
At first, when you open a spam email, nothing happens. You can view the sender’s name and click it to see the email address and read the body of the email. This is where it differs from a legitimate email, the links or attached documents are generally riddled with malware or lead to fraudulent websites intended to log your sensitive information.
If an email seems suspicious, check for the following:
- Poor grammar, spelling, capitalization, or punctuation
- Sender uses a free email service and odd tag (e.g., beelover2025@gmail.com)
- Exhibits any other red flags for scam emails or phone calls
Learn about other types of Online Scams You Should Know About.
30-day money-back guarantee