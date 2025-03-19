Email, text, and phone call phishing scams are a dime a dozen. The most successful scams center around credit card providers and technology companies. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that technical support giant Geek Squad’s name is being used in multiple phishing scams. Unfortunately, it may be difficult to differentiate a legitimate email or call from a scam. So how do you spot Geek Squad scams and protect yourself?

Don’t worry, we have you covered. Read on to discover everything you need to know about Geek Squad scams and how to spot them before you put your sensitive information at risk. We’ve also included how to report scams and the best software to use to minimize the threat of phishing attempts like Geek Squad scams—including a VPN and an antivirus.

Table of Contents

What are Geek Squad scams?

Common types of Geek Squad scams

How to identify a fake Geek Squad email or call

What to do if you get a suspicious Geek Squad email or call

How to avoid Geek Squad Scams

How to protect yourself from Geek Squad scams in the future

FAQ: About Geek Squad scams

What are Geek Squad scams?

Geek Squad scams are phishing attempts that include emails, calls, texts, or pop-up communications that claim to be from the Geek Squad. The communications may include attempts to scare or bully you into immediate payment for services you never received or a subscription you never had. Attackers will also stress the urgency of contacting them and generally ask for payment via gift cards or cryptocurrencies, as they aren’t traceable.

Is Geek Squad a scam?

No. The actual Geek Squad is a group of technical support professionals that can install, set up, repair, and troubleshoot issues for several technological devices, including appliances. It’s a legitimate 24/7 technical support service provided by Best Buy since 2002. Geek Squad provides the following services:

Installation, setup, maintenance, repair, and troubleshooting

Malware removal and other device cleanup

24/7 technical support via chat, phone, or remote access of your device

Subscriptions are approximately $110-200 monthly and cover multiple device protections and support services. While many people subscribe to Geek Squad, many of the services are included with your Best Buy account or device purchases. That makes it cheaper to use the basic service and purchase advanced help as needed.

Why do scammers use Geek Squad’s name?

Technical support services and computer companies are common targets for phishing scams. Geek Squad, Apple, Microsoft, Dell, and other technological services and companies are used to add legitimacy to a scammer’s claim. Official logos, graphics, realistic looking invoices, texts, and emails or call spoofing add legitimacy to the attacker’s claim.

Why do they use the name of Geek Squad and other tech support companies? That’s easy—scammers know you count on your tech and can’t afford to have it break down. If you think there’s an issue, you’ll try to get it fixed as soon as possible to prevent damage to your device and potential data loss. Our mobile devices have become increasingly important for staying in touch, handling financial transactions, storing sensitive information, and even working.

Scammers know you count on your devices and trust your chosen technical support provider to keep it running smoothly. They count on and take advantage of it, hoping you won’t question a renewal charge, unauthorized account access claim, or a threat of possible malware infection.

When attackers make the communication look or sound legitimate by using a reputable company or service like Geek Squad, they have a greater chance of success. That’s why it’s always better to contact the service directly via their official website or app if you aren’t sure. Never follow a link from an unsolicited email or respond to a text/call from a questionable number.

Common types of Geek Squad scams

Geek Squad scams are varied and use several different communication methods. The scams have evolved past emails to include phone calls, text messages, and even pop-up windows on your laptop or desktop. Regardless of the format, Geek Squad scams can lead to identity fraud, financial fraud, and credit fraud. Let’s take a look at common Geek Squad scams you should look out for.

Geek Squad fraud subscription renewal scam

An attacker claims your Best Buy or Geek Squad subscription is about to auto-renew or is ending and you need to make a payment. The attacker then pressures you to make an immediate payment on your account by clicking on a link in the email/text or paying over the phone. Once you click a link and enter your account details or provide your payment information over the phone, they sell it or use it to commit identity/financial fraud.

Geek Squad fake invoice scam

You could receive communication containing a fake invoice from Geek Squad with charges for an install, repair, or other tech support service. The attacker may even infiltrate a Geek Squad employee’s account to get as many of your account details as possible to include on the invoice. These invoices look convincing and may even include the Geek Squad logo.

Geek Squad fake antivirus software scam

Attackers use two forms of Geek Squad antivirus scams: fake antivirus protection or renewal notifications. When they use a fake antivirus protection scam, they use scare tactics, including saying your device is infected with malware, like a virus or spyware. The message contains a link to an antivirus protection app download allegedly provided by Geek Squad. The download likely contains malware designed to hijack your personal or device information.

In the fake antivirus renewal scam, the attacker contacts you saying your antivirus subscription will auto renew if you don’t cancel. They provide a fake link to click or a phone number to call to renew or cancel your subscription. Once you click the link or make the call, they steal your account and financial information or ask for untraceable forms of payment like cryptocurrency or gift cards.

Password reset scam

Scammers send an email or text notifying you that your account has been compromised and you need to click on the link they provided in the message to change your password. Once you click the link and enter your username and current password, they collect the information and use it to access your account.

The attacker can then change your password and lock you out, potentially holding it ransom until you pay them or using the information to make fraudulent charges to your Best Buy account.

Geek Squad tech support phone call scam

This attack can be initiated via pop-up on your computer, phone call, email, or text, claiming your device has been compromised. The attacker tricks you into giving them remote access to your device, clicking a link to install a malware-ridden app, paying for non-existent antivirus software, or providing sensitive account information.

How to identify a fake Geek Squad email or call

Common red flags of Geek Squad scam emails

Let’s take a look at some common red flags of Geek Squad scams and phishing scams in genera, including examples of common phrases the attacker may use in communications.

Red flags of Geek Squad Scams

Method Description Common phrases Pressure tactics The attacker will tell you you’ll lose the service if you don’t make a payment or express some other form of urgency to resolve the issue. “Address the issue within 24 hours to prevent loss of service.”

“Your account will default if you don’t make immediate payment.” No direct contact with Geek Squad The attacker tells you not to contact Geek Squad directly to resolve the account conflict, pressuring you to resolve the issue via them or a link they provided. “I am a paid representative for Geek Squad and can handle this issue for you.”

“They already looked into your account and they appointed me to resolve the issue.” Threats of criminal charges The attacker threatens you with criminal action or exorbitant fines if you don’t pay your Geek Squad subscription immediately. “Pay now or you’ll face criminal penalties for going into default.”

“The local authorities will arrest you by tomorrow if you don’t pay your account in full.” No disconnecting from the call The attacker pressures you to stay on the line if you attempt to hang up to access your account via your ordinary methods to make payment. “I need you to stay on the line and use the recommended method I provided.”

“I need to enter the payment details before I can allow you to hang up.” Non-traceable payment only The attacker asks for non-traceable/non-refundable forms of payment like gift cards or cryptocurrency. They may also ask for details like the gift card number and pin or confirmation code for the bitcoin transfer. “You can pay anonymously with cryptocurrency or gift cards if you’re concerned about privacy.”

“We only accept payment via Mastercard or Visa gift cards or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.”

How to verify if a Geek Squad email is legitimate

The best way to verify if a Geek Squad email is legitimate is to contact Best Buy via your account as you regularly would and check with Geek Squad. You can also check your account to see if any charges have been placed for Geek Squad services recently—if not, you’re dealing with a scammer.

Never click on any email or text link requesting payment and if you’re on the phone and the caller requests payment via gift card or cryptocurrency, hang up immediately. Geek Squad and Best Buy will never request immediate payment or payment via untraceable methods like gift cards or cryptocurrency. While they do send invoices via email and expect payment, they leave the method of payment up to you.

If at any point, communications become threatening or bullying tactics are used, it’s a scam. All employees, including support professionals, can have a bad day, but it’s rare for them to belittle, threaten, or guilt trip you in an attempt to collect payment.

What to do if you get a suspicious Geek Squad email or call

If a Geek Squad communication seems suspicious, you can take steps to avoid the scam.

Immediate steps to take

Do not click links

Never click on links in suspicious emails or text messages. If you want to check your account, use your regular app or visit Best Buy or Geek Squad’s official webpage. Should you notice something suspicious on the account at that point, you can contact Geek Squad or Best Buy via support options like live chat, call, or support ticket.

Avoid downloading attachments

Communications like texts, emails, and pop-ups that ask you to download apps or attachments to view or fix issues can lead to the installation of harmful malware on your device if you comply. Malware like spyware can steal your personal, financial, and device information, while ransomware can help a scammer lock you out of your account until you pay them whatever they’re asking. The easiest way to prevent that is to never download any software or documents attached to suspicious emails, texts, or popups.

Block the email address or phone number

If a call, text, or email seems suspicious and you’ve already checked your account the old-fashioned (safe) way and nothing is amiss, block the email address or phone number and report it as spam. This helps mobile and email providers eliminate some of the numbers and email addresses used to commit Geek Squad scams and scams in general.

Report the scam

Once you’ve secured your account and blocked the phone number or email address, contact Geek Squad or Best Buy to report the scam attempt. U.S. residents can also file a scam report on the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC’s) fraud report site.

Report the scam to local law enforcement as well. They won’t be able to help if you fall for a scam, but they can alert others in the community of a scam in the area. That way, you can inform others and potentially save them from ending up on the bad end of a Geek Squad scam.

How to report a fake Geek Squad email or call scam

If you feel you’ve been the victim of a Geek Squad phishing scam, you can take several steps to report it. First, regardless of whether it is an email or a call, use available reporting services to mark the number or email as spam, then block it.

Write down what you remember about the call, including the number. If it was an email, don’t delete it until you notify the company and authorities. Next, contact Geek Squad or Best Buy and let them know about the scam attempt. Geek Squad offers live chat, phone, and email support via their page on the Best Buy website. Only use official means of contact through their website contact page.

Finally, contact your local law enforcement agency so they can alert other citizens to a Geek Squad phishing scam in the area. This helps prevent others from falling victim to Geek Squad scams. If you live in the U.S. and want to take it one step further, you file a report on the FTC’s fraud report site.

How to recover if you fall for a scam

Put a block on any payment source you gave to the scammer

Change your passwords on any account you gave the scammer access to

Get adequate antivirus, VPN, Identity, and malware protection for your devices

Continue to monitor your credit for ID theft

Educate yourself on phishing and other online scams

Be mindful of the information you put online in the future

How to avoid Geek Squad Scams

Recognize fake Geek Squad offers before you click

Check out our red flags of Geek Squad scams to discover details about signs that can help you recognize a fake offer before you click on any links or divulge any information. Here are a few more ways to recognize fake Geek Squad offers or communications before you click on a link or provide sensitive information.

Here are some common red flags:

Any unauthorized communication from Geek Squad when you haven’t recently used the service

An email communication that says the sender is Best Buy or Geek Squad but uses a Gmail address

Invoices with outrageous Geek Squad subscription fees (e.g. $300+)

Logos and graphics may be stretched or misshapen

Poor grammar, punctuation, or spelling

Details are only available via link and other info in the communication is vague

Top signs of a scam phone call or email

Using threats, guilt, and other psychological tactics

A sense of urgency

Requesting payment via untraceable methods like gift cards and cryptocurrency

Discouraging direct contact with the company

An email with the sender name as the company but a Gmail address (e.g. bugbug25@gmail.com )

How to protect yourself from Geek Squad scams in the future

Cybersecurity best practices to prevent phishing attacks

Phishing attacks are only successful if you give the scammer information. An attacker relies on you having limited knowledge of phishing scams and cybersecurity methods. That’s why it’s important to know the best practices for increasing cybersecurity and stay aware of common scams.

Fortunately, you can prevent phishing attacks using preventative methods, including:

Download and use a VPN

Using antivirus software

Install an ad blocker

Create strong passwords

Use 2 factor authentication (2FA)

Limit the information you share online

Stay up to date on current scams

Why a VPN can help prevent scam attempts

A VPN can’t directly help you avoid phishing scams because it can’t stop you from clicking on a link or answering a text or phone call. That doesn’t mean using a VPN can’t help at all. When you connect to a VPN, your traffic is routed through one of its servers and your IP address is replaced. For example, if you live in Canada and connect to a VPN server in the U.S., you receive a U.S. IP address. Hiding your true IP address makes it difficult for attackers to determine your location and target you.

It also helps prevent Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks—that way, if a scammer targets you for phishing attempts they won’t be able to pinpoint your network and attack it. If you give the scammer access to your device, they will be able to attack the device directly, however, and may discover your network information from the device.

ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption to hide your data and make it unreadable to anyone watching. If you’re a new user with a 2-year subscription, your account includes our Identity Defender suite. It provides data removal services to help remove personal information from the internet, and ID Alert to notify you of any suspicious activity using your identity.

Recommended security software to detect phishing & scams

VPN: VPNs provide encryption and cloaking services to protect your data and prevent tracking, making it virtually impossible for third parties to use any information they intercept or trace activity back to your device.

Antivirus software: Viruses infiltrate your device attempting to corrupt the system, steal sensitive information, or hold it for ransom. Antivirus software helps prevent known viruses and malware from infecting your device.

Malware blocker: Get a malware blocker that notifies you if a link is suspicious when you click on it, and attempts to stop you from accessing the site. This provides added protection against known malicious links and phishing attempts.

Phone and email spam filters: Take advantage of the spam filters offered by email and mobile providers. These tools don’t catch every spam call or email, but they reduce the amount of spam calls and emails you receive.

How to block spam emails and phone calls

Gmail, Outlook, and other email services allow you to click on the sender’s email and select block to prevent further communications from that address. Once you block the email address, all subsequent emails from that sender will go to the spam folder.

If the scammer contacts you by calling, you can access the number and name in your call history, click on the information, and select the option to block it. You can also register your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry, which may reduce the number of potential scam calls you receive.

Remember, prevention is better than blocking calls and emails after the fact. Limit where you put your email address and phone number online. Scammers frequent social sites like Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Indeed to gather contact information for potential targets. Once your information is out there, removing it from the internet can be difficult.

You should never respond to any unsolicited call or email from Geek Squad or any other company with details about your account or sensitive information like your username or password. No legitimate company will ever ask for your account password, at most they will request your secure passphrase and that’s only if you contact them – not if they contact you.