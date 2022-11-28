With the release of Chapter 4 of Fortnite Battle Royale just around the corner, fans are gearing up for the next phase in the internationally acclaimed multiplayer franchise. As for exactly when it will happen, there’s been much conjecture. We break it down for you.

Fortnite Chapter 4 release date and times

While the exact date and time of Chapter 4’s release is unknown, it will most likely be right after the conclusion of Chapter 3, Season 4. The season’s finale—dubbed Fracture—takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time in the U.S. (3 p.m. Central Time and 1 p.m. Pacific Time).

Rumored starting times for Chapter 4 include Sunday, December 4, and Monday, December 5, 2022, at 2 a.m. Eastern Time (1 a.m. Central Time and 11 p.m. Pacific Time)

As with previous chapter releases, the game is expected to go offline temporarily before Chapter 4 is officially launched. Fun fact, the release of this chapter marks the shortest time between chapter releases.

Fortnite Chapter 4 latest leaks and rumors

According to HYPEX, a prominent Fornite YouTuber, there are five rumored additions for Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1.

Unreal Editor for Fortnite (Creative 2.0)

According to Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, Fortnite Creative 2.0—also known as the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN)—has been delayed to late January, 2023. It’s a massive software update that will greatly change the way Creative mode is used by creators and players alike. Alleged features for Creative 2.0 were found by data leakers and are said to include:

Custom props

Custom HUDs

Custom models

Custom animations

AI scripting

Item spawning

Full building control

Scoreboard control

New cosmetic type (code name: Apparel)

A new cosmetic type, currently nicknamed Apparel, is expected to make its debut with Chapter 4. As the term “Apparel” is most likely a placeholder, nobody knows what Epic Games have planned for this feature. It’s worth noting that Epic Games have collaborated with notable fashion labels like Balenciaga and Moncler in the past—but this is just an observation.

Rideable flying animals

Over the course of the game’s existence, flying machines like planes, helicopters (choppas), and gliders have been made available to players. It is now rumored that rideable flying animals will be added to the mix in Chapter 4. According to HYPEX, players will be able to boost and idle (hovering) during flight.

First-person mode

While there are plenty of mods for playing Fortnite in first person mode, none of them are official. It seems, however, that Epic is currently working on developing a dedicated first person gameplay mode, which players are hoping will be incorporated into Fortnite Zero Build—a fast-paced and tactical version of Battle Royale that focuses solely on skilled gameplay, without building.

Motorcycles

While rumors about the inclusion of motorcycles in Fortnite aren’t new, fans are hoping that their patience will be rewarded in Chapter 4. From the leaked images posted by HYPEX, motorcycles in-game will have 2 seats and have the ability to boost and drift.

Will Fortnite Chapter 4 start with a new map?

As with all previous chapter releases in Fortnite, a reboot of the Battle Royale island is almost certain, which would result in a brand new map. While some existing sections of the map may remain intact, players should expect extensive changes to the terrain.

***

Read more: How to fix Fortnite lag