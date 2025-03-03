BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, 03 MARCH 2025 – Trusted student discount site UNiDAYS is now hosting a special offer from ExpressVPN, offering students best-in-class digital privacy protection at student-friendly prices.

Students who sign up for a 12-month ExpressVPN subscription through UNiDAYS will enjoy an additional 4 months of service completely free. Plus, they’ll have the chance to try ExpressVPN’s industry-leading features with a 14-day free trial.

ExpressVPN offers a range of benefits tailored to students’ needs:

Secure public Wi-Fi: With ExpressVPN, students can safely connect to public Wi-Fi networks on campus, in libraries, coffee shops or train stations, knowing their data and privacy are protected.

Change your virtual location: ExpressVPN allows users to change their IP address, enabling seamless access to educational resources, news sites, or other content from anywhere in the world.

Enhanced privacy: ExpressVPN masks your IP address, helping to keep communications and browsing data safe from prying eyes.

Zac Eller, GM of Global Partnerships & Business Development at ExpressVPN, said “A VPN is a vital tool for students to have in their digital toolbox. Through our partnership with UNiDAYS, we’re excited to offer students a more affordable way to access our world-class VPN services, so they can focus on life and education without worrying about whether their connections are secure or their digital privacy is protected.”

Jonny McGee, Business Development Director at UNiDAYS shared, “We’re pleased to offer our student community an excellent deal on ExpressVPN. At UNiDAYS, we’re all about empowering students with the tools they need to succeed, and this collaboration ensures they can stay safe and secure online without breaking the bank. It’s a perfect match for our mission to make student life easier and more affordable.”

Students can visit https://www.myunidays.com/GB/enGB/partners/expressvpn/view to find out more and access the offer.