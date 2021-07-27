HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces its new long-term partnership with the market-leading virtual private network (VPN) provider ExpressVPN. The service will encrypt your connections when using unsecured home and public Wi-Fi spots such as cafés and trains, and also with 3G, 4G and 5G networks when you’re on the go. People now have further peace of mind at hand from unwanted prying eyes on their valuable personal data and web browsing.

With 70% of online fraud being accomplished through mobile platforms, the partnership builds on the industry-recognised Nokia smartphone security promise. Empowered by two companies putting data protection and privacy capabilities at the forefront, this partnership is set to give more people worldwide the tools to protect their data.

Stephen Taylor, CMO at HMD Global, says: “At HMD Global, we strive to ensure we’re able to offer the most robust security, data protection and privacy capabilities to people on Nokia phones. Giving our customers the best defence is paramount, and ExpressVPN provides a natural synergy helping us advance what we deliver. Now our customers have access to an enticing offering from the fastest and most reliable VPN service. Compounded with what is already one of the most comprehensive smartphone security offerings, people can trust that they’re getting one of the best software experiences on the market today.

Nokia smartphone owners will have access to a 30-day free trial of ExpressVPN – currently, the best offer yet available on a smartphone from this premium VPN provider. Starting with the newly announced Nokia The Thing, all future Nokia G-series, and X-series portfolio of smartphones will be able to benefit from ExpressVPN from the start of their Nokia smartphone journey.

Harold Li, vice president at ExpressVPN, says: “Many people may not realize the extent to which their internet activity may be exposed, putting their privacy and security at risk. Mobile carriers and ISPs can see and log what sites you visit, what apps you use, and other details about what you do online. On shared networks, there’s also the risk of hackers or prying eyes accessing your unencrypted data. We are delighted that Nokia Phones will be using EVPN to provide protection out of the box that enables customers to take back control of their online privacy by putting the power back in their hands—and, in this case, their handsets.”

Privacy is at the core of ExpressVPN, meaning that you can trust the service to never track your activity. Your browsing remains completely private and stays just between you and your Nokia smartphone.

Note to the editor: The offering will be available in select markets across the globe, including United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Poland, France, Finland, Netherlands, USA, Australia, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Czechia, Belgium, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal, Hong Kong, Spain, Austria, Ireland, Sweden, Costa Rica, Denmark, New Zealand, Malaysia, Kuwait, Israel, Norway, Qatar, Estonia, Canada, Singapore, and Japan.

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy (“HMD”) is the home of Nokia phones and HMD Services. HMD’s mission is providing accessible connectivity for everyone. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones and an expanding portfolio of innovative service s. With an ongoing commitment to security, durability, reliability, and quality across its range, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones, tablets and accessories. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com.

Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability.

About ExpressVPN

Founded in 2009, ExpressVPN is one of the world’s largest providers of VPN services, enabling millions of active users in 180+ countries to protect their privacy and security online with just a few clicks. The company’s award-winning software for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, and browsers secures user information and identities with best-in-class encryption and leakproofing.

With 3,000+ servers across 94 countries and new servers added each week, ExpressVPN provides a fast connection wherever users are and offers uncensored access to sites and services from around the world. Based in the British Virgin Islands, ExpressVPN has a globally distributed team working in cities including Toronto, Lisbon, London, Zagreb, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, Tokyo and Sydney.

A vocal advocate for internet freedom and privacy, ExpressVPN is a proud financial supporter of nonprofit organizations fighting to protect digital rights, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Internet Defense League, OpenMedia, and others.