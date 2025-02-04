We’ve recently made it easier to purchase and renew a subscription to ExpressVPN, by adding Apple Pay and Google Pay as payment options.

To users, this means greater convenience. These widely used mobile payment methods save time and the hassle of having to find and fill in your credit card number. With your credit card information already stored in your Apple Pay or Google Pay e-wallet, all it takes is a few taps on your phone.

Using advanced encryption and tokenization technologies, Apple Pay and Google Pay also allow you to make purchases without giving your credit card number directly to the merchant, increasing your security. Apple Pay in particular is designed in a way where even Apple does not know what payments you are making.

These mobile payment methods are available for ExpressVPN purchases in addition to the existing methods of traditional credit card payments and PayPal.