We’re excited to announce our new partnership with leading computer hardware and consumer electronics company ASUS. As our first offer, starting January 24, 2024, customers in Europe and the Middle East who purchase eligible ASUS products will be able to redeem an exclusive 90-day free trial of ExpressVPN.

This free trial will give users all the benefits of an ExpressVPN subscription, including apps for all your devices—such as your phone, your computer, and even your Apple TV—and access to VPN servers in 105 countries. As with any ExpressVPN plan, you can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you want and connect to the VPN on up to eight devices simultaneously.

Apart from enjoying the privacy benefits of strong encryption and IP address changes, you’ll also get to use our ExpressVPN Keys password manager and improve your internet experience with our ad blocker and our malware and tracker blocker Threat Manager—all found right on the ExpressVPN app.

A diverse selection of ASUS products is eligible for this 90-day free trial offer, including ASUS monitors, graphics cards, motherboards, routers, mini PCs, and power supply units.

Upon purchasing an eligible ASUS product, you can redeem your ExpressVPN free trial by visiting the offer redemption page, logging in to your ASUS member account, and entering your purchase and product information. You’ll then receive an email confirmation with a unique redemption link.

For more details, such as eligible ASUS products and countries, head to the ASUS & ExpressVPN offer page.