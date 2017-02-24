Education directory quiz
Quiz-summary
0 of 10 questions completed
Questions:
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Information
To celebrate a new education directory, ExpressVPN has made a quiz about some amazing people that have improved privacy and security for everyone.
The world is continually threatened by online censorship and surveillance, but there have still been notable victories in the fight for a free and open internet. ExpressVPN’s new directory looks at the countless men and women who’ve collaborated to liberate the web.
How much do you know about the big hitters behind privacy and security? Take the quiz to find out!
You have already completed the quiz before. Hence you can not start it again.
Quiz is loading...
You must sign in or sign up to start the quiz.
You have to finish following quiz, to start this quiz:
Results
0 of 10 questions answered correctly
Your time:
Time has elapsed
You have reached 0 of 0 points, (0)
|Average score
|Your score
How did you do? Post your heroic celebrations or whimpering commiserations in the comments below. If you failed big time, why not dust yourself down and have read through ExpressVPN’s privacy education directory?
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- Answered
- Review
- Question 1 of 10
1. Question
Who did Snowden first chose to share classified NSA global surveillance documents with?Correct
Absolutely right. You can read more about Glenn Greenwald here.
- Question 2 of 10
2. Question
The Oscars are approaching! Which privacy hero has won an Oscar?Correct
Wow, you must have read ExpressVPN’s education directory already!
- Question 3 of 10
3. Question
Which American researcher and inventor pioneered wearable technology?Correct
And he did it before Google Glass was a glint in Google’s eye. Read more here.
- Question 4 of 10
4. Question
Who invented the world wide web?Correct
He certainly did. Read about him here.
- Question 5 of 10
5. Question
British lawyer, Peter Benenson, founded which organization?Correct
He did, back in 1961. Read all about it here.
- Question 6 of 10
6. Question
Fight for the Future organized which day for individuals to take steps to reclaim their basic privacy rights in the digital world?Correct
Read about more privacy campaigns here.
- Question 7 of 10
7. Question
Barack Obama commuted the 35-year jail sentence handed to which privacy hero?Correct
Yep! One of Obama’s last acts as president was to get Chelsea released. Read her story here.
- Question 8 of 10
8. Question
Which elusive and brave British woman worked as a legal researcher with the WikiLeaks Legal Defense team, helping many whistleblowers, before being forced to exile herself in Germany?Correct
You can read more about the remarkable Sarah Harrison here.
- Question 9 of 10
9. Question
Which Scottish journalist accompanied Glenn Greenwald when he met Edward Snowden in Hong Kong?Correct
Right! Read more about MacAskill’s interesting career here.
- Question 10 of 10
10. Question
An easy one for last: What is the URL of ExpressVPN’s new education directory?Correct
You are amazing!Incorrect
Wrong! But don’t worry. You can find the education directory here.
Comments
I knew more than I thought…
Oh dear, Not that good was I