Digital vaccination passports are here

With vaccinations against Covid-19 rapidly gaining momentum, we’re approaching a time when restrictions on travel and movement are likely to be eased. But with some scientists skeptical that we’ll ever see the back of the virus, it’s likely that governments will start to distinguish between people who have been vaccinated versus those who have not.
[Get more privacy news. Subscribe to the ExpressVPN Blog Newsletter.]
Israel provides an early indication of what this might look like. The country has vaccinated approximately 50% of its population already and the government is preparing to issue “green passports” for those who receive their second shot. This vaccination document will give residents access to gyms, hotels, swimming pools, concerts, and places of worship. Restaurants and bars are expected to be included from early March.
The country’s health minister said the passport will be available through a mobile app and that businesses will be required to scan it on entry.
After its domestic rollout, there are plans to use the vaccination document for international travel, too. Greece, Cyprus, and Israel signed an agreement allowing citizens with vaccination certificates to travel freely between the three countries, without any self-isolation requirements.
Sweden and Denmark have also announced plans to issue digital vaccination certificates for travel and in-person attendance at concerts and sporting events. Other countries actively considering vaccination passports include Chile, Germany, Italy, Britain and the U.S. Global travel regulator IATA is working on launching the IATA Travel Pass, a digital platform for passengers that allows them to share their vaccination results with airlines prior to checking in.
It’s not just a question of getting vaccinated and being done with it. Our ability to return back to normal life seems to be dependent on sharing medical records and ensuring compliance with a plethora of ever-changing rules.
Some of us were O.K. with a temporary reduction of our privacy in exchange for measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. But the message was clear: This cannot be permanent and must respect individual rights. Whether that actually happens now—or ever again—is anyone’s guess.
Ethical concerns remain
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, the bulk of populations in advanced economies will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by mid-2022. The timeline stretches out to early 2023 for middle-income countries and as far as 2024 for poor ones. This stratification underscores the divide between vaccine access; rich countries like the U.S., Canada, and some EU member states have procured multiple doses for each resident.
Poorer nations, however, will have to wait and depend on donor largesse to inoculate their populations. And if digital vaccination passports become a requirement to return to normal life, we’re looking at a stark divide in freedom of movement between the rich and the poor.
Big Tech has entered the race to develop a vaccination passport, too. The Commons Project is working on an app called the CommonPass, which certifies whether an individual meets travel and vaccination rules. Companies like Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Cerner, and Cigna are part of the project, which seeks to pull medical records from a variety of sources and store them on your phone.
The rush to develop digital passports means records pertaining to individual medical, work, travel, and biometric data are stored on multiple databases and shared freely among authorities under the pretext of public health. This information is intricately tied back to our identities; after all the passports have to certify whether we’re immunized against the virus or not. And the more that this data spreads, the higher the chance of misuse.
“Even if individuals consent to have their health data collected, stored and processed for the purposes of using a digital health passport, providers would still need to build data protection into the design of these technologies by default,” Ana Beduschi, a professor of law at the University of Exeter, told Euronews.
She’s also the co-author of a report that examines the privacy and human-rights implications of digital health passports. The study says that deployment of these digital documents “may interfere with an array of fundamental rights, including the right to privacy, the freedoms of movement and peaceful assembly,” and that policy-makers need to strike a balance between “safeguarding individual rights and public health interests.”
Vaccination passport apps must be designed with privacy, security, and transparency front and centre. The Covid-19 Credentials Initiative, which seeks to develop open-source software with privacy-driven guidelines, is a step in that direction. The initiative is spearheaded by the Linux Foundation and brings together 300 technologists, academics, and healthcare professionals from around the world. One of its core objectives is to develop code that could eventually lead to trusted digital vaccine passports.
In our rush to return to pre-pandemic life, it’s easy to overlook the finer details. Who are the companies handling our data? Can we trust Big Tech with such sensitive information? What privacy guarantees do we have?
As responsible citizens, it is our right and responsibility to ask these questions.
What do you think of digital vaccination passports? Let us know in the comments!
Read more: Biometric data collection around the world
Comments
Anyone who thinks that the vaccine is going to mutate your cells or do anything like that would, not that long ago, have believed that women who read should be burnt at the stake, that the sun revolves around the earth and that magicians could trap your soul in a lamp. Come on, people. We’ve gotten smallpox eradicated because of vaccines. Do you know what goes into the smallpox vaccine? How do you know that isnt changed everywhere to inject mutations or microchips or whatever other bull”£$ you believe? Do you know what you’re swallowing when you take asprin? Or antibiotics? But yet somehow you think that this new vaccine is that much different. We have a new virus in the world and this is how science is addressing the issue. Dont be a dumb-dumb.
I traveled for decades with a little yellow book, showing all my vaccines. In those decades I only had one issue, the argument was whether or not the “stamp” was raised. It cost me two gardens of cigarettes. This was a long time ago.
I get that country’s now have significantly more official travelers, but you want to play in their backyard, you just need to get the shots. Given what I think is the support from developed country governments, and the industry (for what ever reasons) , it’s a rule worth enforcing.
I whole heartedly agree with Ann Lewis. Covid is a political virus to force people into accepting the evolution to NO privacy or freedom of thought. I see it as a way to vaccinate us eventually to premature death to aid in the political takeover. Hopefully Americans have been making their own life decisions long enough to recognize government overreach quickly!
I don’t think that COVID vaccines should be compulsory for people but I do think that there is a role for a vaccine passport. I think that people who refuse to have the COVID vaccine are selfish and it’s a sign of the toxic individualism in our society that puts your own rights way above the collective rights of our families, friends and neighbours. I have been appalled that so many care home staff have refused to have the COVID vaccine, particularly since they have seen so many people die from this disease. So, to be honest, I wouldn’t want any care worker near my relatives in a care home if they hadn’t been vaccinated. What about my relatives rights to be cared for with as little risk as possible? I think I should be able to see whether they have been vaccinated or not.
I agree with Osmans argument that we should be careful about the involvement of big tech in vaccine passports. Of course they will always try to monetise data and this is no exception but why does a vaccine passport need to be digital and high tech. What’s wrong with paper – it still works well for actual passports?
I am happy to take the COVID 19 vaccine when it’s my turn and would encourage everyone to do the same. No vaccine in human history has been 100% effective or 100% safe but it gives us the best chance of a way out of this pandemic.
So, the “mark of the beast” is finally here, is it? No so long ago we could not even imagine how this would even be possible worldwide. The true evil in this is that the mRNA “vaccine” is not a vaccine at all. It is a way to get into our bodies to mutate our cells. My family will not get the jab; in fact we don’t do flu shots at all. If that means we won’t be able to participate in the new world order, so be it.
I concur with both Pythias and Ms. Green. We were originally told this was a bio-warfare virus originating in an as yet un-verified Lab. That seems to have been quietly shelved, in favor of being a variant of previous viruses occurring over the past several years. I’ve carefully read through the various privacy statements of the medical authorities responsible for testing for the virus, nowhere do they say the individual’s results will be destroyed nor entered into a Data Bank. All this is a scheme to by-pass the existing DNA collection protections afforded to the public. Prior to this, an individual had to be found guilty of a crime or misdemeanor for the authorities to collect and store those samples. I suspect the end game here is to log the DNA of every living human being on earth.
I agree
I don’t get it. Since (a) whoever wants a vaccine to protect theirshelves can get one eventually and (b) it’s not even guaranteed that vaccined people cannot transmit the virus, what’s the point of all this? If transmission was indeed blocked, I would understand such measures in short term only, until there are enough vaccines for the population but why anything beyond that?
Sounds to me like they’d like to deal with a violent insurgency…
I am not happy that more of our privacy is being taken away. It’s like what happened after 9/11. ID medical theft could also become an issue. As we get closer and closer to the “mark of the beast,” I guess this is just another stepping stone. An unfortunate turn of events. This will not take us back to life as it was before Covid19.
Well, if Covid vaccine passports are against human rights then so is this:
“Failure to produce a valid yellow fever vaccination certificate at a South African port of entry could lead to refusal of entry, or quarantine until your certificate becomes valid.” which is a current requirement.
Countries That Require Proof of Yellow Fever Vaccination For All Arriving Travellers:
Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, French Guiana, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Togo.
So yes, it is an established principle to protect a country from inbound travellers carrying dangerous viral infections. Just because it is now likely to become a requirement in Western countries doesn’t make it a big deal. If you have religious or other non-medical reasons to refuse a Yellow fever vaccine, yes, your rights are being trumped by the rights of those in the country you wish to visit.
Quite appalling for an overrated problem – its not Ebola. In reality this is a world wide experiment. (I’m a Ph.D Molecular Biologist – I know an experiment when I see one.) An unprecedented interference into personal privacy.I don’t have a flu passport & that kills a lot of people. We r not China yet but its coming-glad I’m old and only have a decade left. It will become unbearable. Good to see Fake Green Passports already up and running in the s’ hole Israel.
Given other government trends this a grab for more control over individual rights and tantamount to a social fascism. Another “Patriot Act” scenario for greater surveillance and control. Let’s not buy into this. Wake up!
The mRNA gene alteration is NOT a vaccine. It causes a permanent change to your DNA with unknown long term effects. By the manufacturers’ own admission it doesn’t even prevent Covid or Covid transmission. It has not been sufficiently tested, multiple people have died after receiving it–according to VAERS, almost 700 in the USA alone and 12,000 plus adverse effects reported (and only a tiny percentage is ever even reported to VAERS) The big question is: Why are governments pushing to make this mandatory for a disease with a 99.6% survival rate? Why would anyone take a ‘vaccine’ with a 12% risk of serious adverse effects–including death–for a disease with almost zero percent chance of killing you? Can you not see that there is an agenda behind this? (Look up event 201, agenda 2030) For you to talk about this government intrusion and violation of our basic human rights as if it’s perfectly fine is irresponsible at best.
There is no Agenda 201 – 2030. “Agenda 21″ if that’s what you mean and are depicting, was rewritten by a conspiracy theorist, last name Adkinson. The legit Agenda 21 was one of several agenda items for the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment & Development in Rio de Janeiro. Check out USA Today. Fact Check: UN Agenda 21/2030 ‘New World Order” is not a real document. As for the number of deaths from the Covid-19 vaccine, there have been none. Deaths occurring after getting the vaccine are currently not the result of the vaccine. As opposed to 2.55 million that have died globally from Covid-19 and its variants. There are reactions to the vaccine similar to those you would have with a flu shot. Some have had a more severe reaction as a result of drug allergies but this is treatable. You are right about the vaccine not preventing you from getting Covid or transmitting it. However, what it will do is prevent you from ending up in a hospital on a respirator and/or dying. And, again, you’re right, we don’t know the long term effects. Try chemotherapy if you want to talk about long term effects but hey it’s better than the alternative. And after 16 years, I’m still here and thriving. Or ask a Long Hauler who survived Covid but is still suffering with symptoms months later. You appear to have good language skills so I am going to assume that you are fairly well educated and fairly intelligent. Perhaps a more positive alternative would be to check out reputable sites with actual fact based information. Even the former President Trump and First Lady of the U.S. got vaccinated before leaving the White House. They did it quietly. They also appear to be fine. Now that has to make you rethink. Maybe? As for some kind of vaccination proof, I’m all in favour. I want to know that the person I am sitting next to, who is not wearing a mask, has been vaccinated. When I get vaccinated, and I hope it will be soon, I will be doing it not only for myself but for my friends, family and community and for you as well. You sound like someone worth protecting and caring about.