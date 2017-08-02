Are VPNs banned in Russia?

NOTE: This post was originally published on August 2, 2017
You may have seen the dramatic headlines in recent days claiming that “Russia is banning VPNs too” and drawing parallels to Apple’s recent removal of VPNs from its China App Store, but what’s the real story?
Yes, Putin and the Russian parliament have indeed passed a new amendment with the intention of reinforcing the government’s censorship efforts, but it’s far from a blanket ban on VPNs.
Russia’s VPN amendment: Lots of bark, but will it bite?
Instead, the amendment looks to strong-arm VPN services into complying with Russia’s censorship regime – that is, block any websites blacklisted by the country’s communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor.
It’s unclear, however, exactly how Russia intends to put this new regulation into practice when it takes effect on November 1st, 2017. It appears both the Federal Security Service (FSB) and ISPs will be tasked with identifying and cracking down on VPNs, but as we’ve seen in other high-censorship countries, enforcement is a game of cat-and-mouse wherein censors lack the means to eliminate VPN traffic completely. Doing so would require them to take impractical measures with far-worse consequences, such as completely shutting down connectivity to the global internet.
The escalating assault on freedom in Russia
The practicalities of enforcement aside, there’s no doubt that Putin is tightening the censorship screws in Russia. On the same day, another amendment passed that requires messaging apps to associate users with real identities from Jan 1st, 2018. Even end-to-end encrypted chats must follow this law that will allow Russian officials to associate collected metadata with individuals.
Both are part of a disturbing trend of increasing attacks on freedom of expression in Russia under Putin’s rule, with restrictions on and internet surveillance of online activity escalating rapidly over the past five years. The 2016 Yarovaya law, for example, demands all ISPs keep metadata on customers for at least six months, and allow Russian officials to build thorough profiles of internet users. A 2015 law prohibits the storage of the personal data of Russian citizens on servers outside the nation.
ExpressVPN’s unwavering commitment to privacy
Not coincidentally, these developments only make the security, privacy, and connectivity that VPNs provide more critical than ever. The very purpose of the VPN community is to combat such assaults on free expression.
As a privacy company, ExpressVPN will certainly never bow to any regulations that compromise our product’s ability to protect the digital rights of users. More than ever, we’re committed to keeping our users stay connected to the free and open internet, no matter where they are.
Comments
Hi! I’m from Russia. First… sorry for my bad English. 🙂 So what I want to say? All of this shit: Russian Duma, Putin and Medvedev – is a one big fucking cancer of Russian nation. These are people who patronize theft and corruption. These people made fair elections illegal. These are people who persecute and imprison honest politicians. In Russia the prime minister (Medvedev) can steal 80 billion rubles, and the criminal case will not even be initiated! And now these bitches are just destroying the foundations of the Constitution and civil rights. Independent media are constantly blocked. Every day they block another independent media sites and organizations. Everyone who speaks the truth and denounces corruption becomes “foreign agents” and enemies of Russia, who “undermine stability.” On television, our president’s propaganda propagates about “how everything is wonderful in our country” and “how many enemies are outside Russia”.
Look at our criminal baron Dmitry Medvedev. The anti-corruption organization (FBK) filmed a film investigation of his bribery and theft. And now (with the help of our mercantile court) Russian criminal authorities are trying to remove this investigation from Youtube. Look (it has English subs): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrwlk7_GF9g
This war against freedom of speech, the imposition of censorship – it began in 2012, with the establishment of the organization “Roskomnadzor”. This organization imposes total censorship not only in the RU-language segment of the network, but also blocks millions of other websites every year. Now they have switched to blocking VPN and Tor. Next year they are going to listen and store the traffic of ALL Russian users (with the help of FSB and “Yarovaya package” law) of the network within 6 months. Our country has finally turned into a bulwark of totalitarianism, lies and hypocrisy. And VPN is our last chance at freedom of speech and “clear” internet. While this bitch Putin is sitting on the throne – we can’t see any good life. No hope. He is like a Hitler, only the opposite (he hates his own people).
While I appreciate your efforts to provide a service, I cannot say the same about your ham-fisted attempts at political analysis and commentary . Please stay the hell away from analyzing my freedoms and claiming to know authoritatively what the Russian Duma had in mind when passing various laws, and what Putin may or may not want. Stick to providing a service and getting paid for it.
Dear “User” or maybe “Ex-CCCP” governmental officer (it’s nice to degrade someone by calling him Ex-CCCP citizen especially when he talks the way you do … = “Please stay the hell away …” Typical Russian Behaviour !!! – I earned the right to say that because I was married twice … – Both Russian Ladies) – This is NOT Russia (I am visiting your MOTHERLAND very often … my ex-wives were both Russians … so I come to visit my children).
This VPN company POSTED your comment, so anyone can read it and judge it !!! (This is the “catch” with DEMOCRACY …) – For every action there is always a reaction = Of course you got used to the Russian way of life … that for every action the reaction is an OMOH unit outside your door … – Otryad Mobilny Osobogo Naznacheniya – Special Purpose Mobility Unit – (The Russian SWAT unit) – Try to express yourself like that in Russia !!! – All the journalists (well known ones …) = When they tried to express themselves in a democratic way and also with PROOF against the regime … they all ended up dead …
SLAVA RUSSIA and her “Democratic” …. Authoritarian … Ways …….