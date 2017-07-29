Apple removes VPN Apps from China App Store

BREAKING NEWS
We received notification from Apple today, July 29, 2017, at roughly 04:00 GMT, that the ExpressVPN iOS app was removed from the China App Store. Our preliminary research indicates that all major VPN apps for iOS have been removed.
Users in China accessing a different territory’s App Store (i.e. they have indicated their billing address to be outside of China) are not impacted; they can download the iOS app and continue to receive updates as before.
While Apple’s decision is surprising and unfortunate, it does not change ExpressVPN’s commitment to keeping you securely and reliably connected. Our support team stands ready 24/7, including via live chat, to help any impacted users.
We’re disappointed in this development, as it represents the most drastic measure the Chinese government has taken to block the use of VPNs to date, and we are troubled to see Apple aiding China’s censorship efforts. ExpressVPN strongly condemns these measures, which threaten free speech and civil liberties.
Users in China can continue to stay connected to the open internet with ExpressVPN’s apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and other platforms.
Our commitment to an open and free internet remains stronger than ever, and we will continue the fight in helping our users to stay connected, no matter where they are located.
For help on how to use ExpressVPN in China, contact support or try the troubleshooting links below:
Goodbye, world village, indeed! Thank goodness, I made my friends and family all get WeChat and Weibo accounts. Now, if we can get everyone else to switch over…oh.
Oh well. 中国有中国菜。美国有Trump。现在我要去学习汉语。
Goodbye World Village, hello neighbors. Let’s cry together. Cry cry.
People’s Daily, for your daily source of communist propoganda (no different to Western news, I know).
Where is the spirit Apple resisted The FBI?
It works if you fill any phone numbers
, like 1111111
Hi! Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We’ll try to reproduce that and update our guide!
Lexie
I found the tutorial: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/troubleshooting/change-app-store-country/
亚当·兰扎。
Pamphlets are powerful, political thesis are not.
The idea is to raise the cost of information to a high enough level, that the cost out weight the benefit for most ordinary citizens, and only a few would bother. And those few can be easily identified and silenced.
Are there apps available to prevent the MY government from spying on ME?
Stupid advertising is at the real heart of this. The Internet as a whole has reshaped the world, but America and its cultural Imperialism are unwelcome. Buy on TaoBao not Amazon, post on Weibo not FB and use Baidu not Google for search.
An underground movement of vast millions that simply unplugged for a week would send the clearest message. Either open up or we will as a whole population disconnect. Power to the underdogs everywhere.
How is stupid advertising at the heart of this? Every sentence you write seems to contradict your previous thought.
And I suppose Nationalism is at the heart of this comment. Google > Baidu. Taobo is much safer to shop on than amazon, and…well Weibo and FB both suck.
I would solute to Expressvpn for its fearless fight to the evilness of a communist regime.
中国还没有能力封锁VPN，也没有办法让全世界都禁止VPN。所以威胁苹果（就像当年威胁谷歌一样）是他唯一的手段。
Recent rumors about the whitelist are not from nowhere. Moreover, some said the authority has prepared for the coming economic loss due to harsher Internet control on both domestic and international contents.
It’s not stupidness. They are smart, doing it one step at a time. Slowly but surely closing the door.