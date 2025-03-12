Everything we do is online—shopping, banking, working, and socializing. But with so much personal data at risk, protecting your privacy is essential. Understanding the benefits of a VPN can help safeguard your information by encrypting your internet traffic and hiding your IP address. But what is a VPN good for, and why does it matter? This guide explores the importance of a VPN, from securing sensitive data to bypassing restrictions and preventing ISP tracking. A VPN gives you more control over your digital privacy, helping you stay safe and anonymous online.

What is a VPN and how does it work?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) protects your online privacy by encrypting your internet connection. It sends your data through a secure server, making it harder for others to track your activity or see what you’re doing online.

A VPN hides your real IP address—your digital home address on the internet. Without a VPN, websites, advertisers, and even your internet service provider (ISP) can track your location and browsing habits. By masking your IP, a VPN helps prevent targeted ads, surveillance, and data collection, giving you more privacy. Instead of showing your actual location, a VPN assigns you a new IP address from one of its servers, making it look like you’re browsing from somewhere else.

People use VPNs to keep their personal information safe on public Wi-Fi, bypass restrictions at work or school, and stop websites from collecting their data. Businesses rely on VPNs to let employees securely access company networks while working remotely.

Other useful VPN features:

Staying safe on public Wi-Fi —Keeps hackers from stealing your data in places like cafes, airports, or hotels.

Stopping slow internet speeds —Prevents ISPs from deliberately slowing down streaming or gaming.

Accessing blocked websites —Helps bypass restrictions imposed by schools, workplaces, or governments.

Finding better deals —Avoids price hikes on flights, hotels, and online shopping by changing your virtual location.

Avoiding location-based tracking —Prevents apps and websites from using your location to track and profile your activity.

How a VPN encrypts your internet traffic

Encryption is what makes a VPN secure. It scrambles your internet data into unreadable code before sending it across the web. Even if someone intercepts your traffic, they won’t be able to decipher it.

VPNs use complex encryption algorithms to protect your data, transforming readable information into ciphertext—random characters that only your device and the VPN server can decode. This process happens instantly, keeping your online activities private.

Here’s how VPN encryption works:

Encryption begins on your device —The moment you connect to a VPN, your data is encrypted before leaving your computer, phone, or tablet.

Data travels through a secure tunnel —Your encrypted information moves through a protected tunnel to the VPN server, preventing hackers, ISPs, and other third parties from tracking your activity.

Decryption at the VPN server —Once your encrypted data reaches the VPN server, it is decrypted and forwarded to its final destination, such as a website or an online service. This hides your real IP address and location, enhancing anonymity.

Many VPNs, including ExpressVPN, use Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS) to regularly change encryption keys. Even if one session’s key is compromised, past and future sessions remain secure.

Did you know that as an added layer of security, ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol cycles the encryption keys every 15 minutes? This means that even if an encryption key were to be compromised, it would only affect a limited window of data, rather than an entire session. By refreshing keys frequently, Lightway ensures that past and future communications remain secure.

Why encryption matters

Without encryption, your online activities are exposed to various risks:

Hackers : On unsecured networks, cybercriminals can intercept and steal sensitive information like passwords and credit card details.

ISPs tracking you : Internet providers often monitor and log user activity, sometimes selling data to advertisers.

Government monitoring : In certain regions, internet activity is more closely tracked, and a VPN can help enhance privacy.

Public Wi-Fi risks : Open networks in cafes, airports, and hotels are prime targets for data interception.

VPN Protocols: OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2–what’s the difference?

A VPN protocol is a set of rules that determines how your data is encrypted and transmitted through a VPN. Different protocols affect speed, security, and stability. Here’s a simple breakdown of the most common ones and what they mean for everyday users.

1. OpenVPN—reliable and secure

OpenVPN is one of the most widely used VPN protocols because it balances security and speed. It offers strong encryption, making it a great choice for privacy-focused users. It’s also open-source, meaning security experts can inspect and improve it. However, it can be slightly slower than newer protocols, especially on mobile devices.

✅ Strong security

✅ Works on most devices

⛔ Can be slower than newer protocols

2. WireGuard—fast and modern

WireGuard is a newer protocol designed to be both secure and incredibly fast. Unlike OpenVPN, which has a lot of complex code, WireGuard is lightweight, making it easier to audit and improve. It delivers excellent speeds, which makes it a great choice for streaming, gaming, and browsing without lag. However, some VPN providers are still fine-tuning how they handle privacy with WireGuard.

✅ Extremely fast

✅ Simple and efficient

⛔ Still evolving in terms of privacy controls

3. IKEv2/IPSec—great for mobile users

IKEv2 (Internet Key Exchange version 2) is known for its ability to quickly reconnect if your connection drops, making it perfect for mobile users switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data. It’s also fast and secure, but it’s not as widely supported on all devices as OpenVPN.

✅ Ideal for mobile users

✅ Fast and stable connection

⛔ Not as flexible as OpenVPN

What is Lightway? ExpressVPN’s primary protocol explained

Most providers use the same off-the-shelf VPN protocols, but ExpressVPN has engineered its own, called Lightway. We designed Lightway to be light on its feet with fewer lines of code, offering a VPN experience that’s faster, more secure, and more reliable for our modern, mobile world.

Lightway runs fast and also connects quickly, often in a fraction of a second. And whether you’re switching networks or stepping in and out of an elevator, with Lightway your connection returns in an instant. We’ve also introduced Lightway Turbo, which uses multi-lane tunneling, distributing traffic to increase internet speeds further.

As for security, Lightway uses wolfSSL, whose well-established cryptography library has been extensively vetted by third parties. Lightway also features post-quantum protections, shielding users against attackers with access to both classical and quantum computers.

We’ve commissioned multiple independent audits to validate our security claims about Lightway, including two audits following a major update in which we recoded the protocol using Rust programming language rather than the previous C. Plus the core codebase has been open-sourced and is available on GitHub for users and experts to examine.

5 common myths about VPNs–debunked

There’s a lot of misinformation about VPNs. While they’re great tools for online privacy and security, they’re not magic solutions for everything. Here are five of the biggest myths about VPNs and the reality behind them.

Myth 1. A VPN makes you completely anonymous

A VPN hides your IP address and encrypts your data, but it doesn’t make you invisible. Websites can still track you through cookies, browser fingerprinting, and account logins. If complete anonymity is your goal, you’ll need extra tools like private browsers and tracker blockers.

Myth 2. All VPNs are the same

VPNs vary in speed, security, and privacy policies. Some free VPNs log user data or sell it to third parties, defeating their purpose. A reliable VPN should offer strong encryption, a no-logs policy, and high performance.

Myth 3. A VPN will always speed up your internet

While a VPN can help bypass ISP throttling, it won’t automatically make your connection faster. Since VPNs encrypt and reroute data, they may slightly reduce speed. Choosing a high-performance server near you helps minimize this impact.

Myth 4. Only hackers and criminals use VPNs

Millions of everyday people use VPNs for privacy, secure browsing on public Wi-Fi, and bypassing censorship. Even businesses and governments rely on them for security and access.

Myth 5. You don’t need a VPN if you have nothing to hide

A VPN isn’t about secrecy—it’s about protecting your privacy. ISPs, advertisers, and cybercriminals track and store data. A VPN helps keep your personal information secure from unwanted surveillance.

Key benefits of using a VPN

A VPN goes beyond privacy—it boosts security, enhances online freedom, and ensures safer browsing. Whether protecting data, avoiding tracking, or maintaining a stable connection, it’s a valuable tool for personal and professional use. Below, we explore its key benefits.

Benefit #1: Enhanced online privacy

Benefit #2: Stronger cybersecurity and data protection

Benefit #3: Elevated streaming experience

Benefit #4: Bypass censorship and internet restrictions

Benefit #5: Avoid bandwidth throttling

Benefit #6: Secure remote work and business communication

Benefit #7: Protection everywhere you go with a mobile VPN

Enhanced online privacy

A VPN is one of the best tools for protecting your online privacy. It hides your real IP address, encrypts your data, and prevents third parties from tracking your browsing habits. Here’s how it helps:

How a VPN prevents ISP and government tracking

Without a VPN, your ISP has full visibility into your online activity. They can see every website you visit, what you download, how long you spend on a page, and even track patterns in your browsing behavior. Many ISPs collect and store this data, often selling it to advertisers or using it for network management. In some countries, governments require ISPs to keep logs of user activity, making it easier for authorities to monitor citizens’ online behavior.

What changes with a VPN?

Your internet traffic is encrypted —A VPN wraps your data in a layer of encryption, making it unreadable to ISPs, hackers, and third parties. Even if someone intercepts your traffic, they won’t be able to see what you’re doing.

ISPs can no longer log or sell your browsing history —Since they can’t see what websites you visit or what content you access, they lose the ability to store or monetize that data.

Government surveillance becomes much harder —A VPN makes it significantly more difficult for authorities to track your online activity, as your internet requests appear to originate from a remote VPN server rather than your actual location.

Prevents targeted throttling —Some ISPs slow down certain activities like streaming or gaming. With a VPN, your ISP can’t see what you’re doing, meaning they can’t selectively reduce your speeds.

Adds an extra layer of security on public networks —If you connect to a public Wi-Fi network, ISPs and hotspot providers won’t be able to track or collect your data.

Why websites and advertisers track you (and how a VPN stops it)

Advertisers and websites collect data to understand user behavior, serve targeted ads, and optimize their content. They track you using cookies, browser fingerprinting, and IP logging—allowing them to build a profile based on your online activity.

Why tracking can be annoying

It feels invasive —Many users don’t realize how much of their data is being collected or how it’s being used.

Ads follow you everywhere —Ever searched for something and then seen ads for it on every website? That’s tracking in action.

Price discrimination —Some companies adjust prices for flights, hotels, or products based on your browsing history or location.

Difficult to avoid —Even if you reject cookies, sites can still track you through other methods like browser fingerprinting.

Disruptive experience —Over-personalized ads can clutter web pages, slow down browsing, and make the internet feel like one big sales pitch.

How a VPN helps

Hides your IP address —making it harder to link online activity to you.

Encrypts your internet traffic —reducing tracking from ISPs and third parties.

Disrupts tracking techniques —making advertiser profiles less accurate.

Preventing DNS leaks and WebRTC exposure

Even if you use a VPN, your data can still leak in ways most people don’t realize. Two common leaks—DNS leaks and WebRTC leaks—can expose your real identity online.

What is a DNS Leak?

When you type a website name (like google.com) into your browser, your computer asks a DNS server where to find it. Normally, your ISP controls these DNS servers, meaning they see every website you visit.

The problem If your VPN is not properly handling DNS requests, your device might still be asking your ISP for website information, exposing your browsing history. Why it matters Even though your using a VPN, your ISP could still track which sites you visit, defeating the purpose of a VPN. How a VPN prevents it A VPN will replace your ISP’s DNS servers with its own, so requests stay private. Many VPNs include built-in DNS leak protection to ensure all traffic stays encrypted.

What is WebRTC Exposure?

WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) is a feature built into many web browsers (like Chrome and Firefox) that allows faster video calls, voice chats, and file sharing. However, it has a flaw—it can leak your real IP address even when using a VPN.

The problem Some websites can use WebRTC to “bypass your VPN and see your actual IP address. This means advertisers, websites, and hackers can find your actual location. Why it matters Even if your VPN is running, WebRTC leaks can reveal your identity, and your IP address can still be used to track online activities. How to prevent it Some VPNs have built-in WebRTC leak protection, and you can also manually disable WebRTC in your browser settings to stop leaks.

How ExpressVPN offers protection

ExpressVPN actively prevents WebRTC leaks, ensuring your real IP address remains hidden and your online activity stays private. Without proper protection, WebRTC can expose your IP even when using a VPN, making it a critical privacy concern.

Key protections:

Automatic WebRTC Blocking – ExpressVPN prevents WebRTC leaks, keeping your identity private.

WebRTC Leak Test – An online tool to check if your connection is secure.

Seamless Integration – Works without requiring manual settings changes.

Stronger cybersecurity and data protection

A VPN does more than just protect your privacy—it also strengthens your cybersecurity by encrypting your data, preventing cyberattacks, and securing your connection on public networks. Here’s how a VPN keeps your information safe.

How VPN encryption secures your data (AES-256 explained)

Encryption is the foundation of a VPN’s security. It scrambles your internet traffic, making it unreadable to hackers, ISPs, and other third parties.

What is AES-256 encryption?

AES-256 (Advanced Encryption Standard with a 256-bit key) is the gold standard for encryption. It’s used by governments, banks, and security agencies because:

Even the most powerful computers would take billions of years to crack.

It ensures that any intercepted data remains completely unreadable.

It provides end-to-end encryption, meaning no one—not even your ISP—can see your activity.

How a VPN blocks man-in-the-middle attacks

A Man-in-the-Middle (MITM) attack occurs when a hacker secretly intercepts data between you and a website, stealing sensitive information like login credentials or payment details. These attacks are most common on unsecured Wi-Fi networks or through fake websites designed to capture your data.

How a VPN protects you:

Encrypts your traffic —Even if a hacker intercepts your data, encryption ensures it’s useless to them.

Prevents DNS hijacking —Some hackers redirect you to fake websites to steal your data; a VPN ensures your connection stays secure.

Masks your IP address —This makes it harder for cybercriminals to target you in the first place.

Unsecured, public Wi-Fi: why you should never connect without a VPN

Public Wi-Fi is convenient—but it’s also one of the most dangerous places to connect to the internet. Found in airports, cafes, hotels, and shopping malls, these networks often lack proper security measures, making them an easy target for cybercriminals.

Why public Wi-Fi is risky

When you connect to an unsecured Wi-Fi network, your data travels unprotected, meaning anyone on the same network can potentially intercept it. Hackers use special tools to monitor traffic, steal login credentials, and even inject malware into your device. Some of the biggest threats include:

Data theft —Cybercriminals can intercept usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, and personal emails.

Fake hotspots —Hackers create malicious Wi-Fi networks that look legitimate, tricking users into connecting and unknowingly handing over their data.

Session hijacking —Attackers can steal your session cookies, allowing them to access your online accounts without needing your login credentials.

Malware injection —Attackers can exploit security vulnerabilities on unsecured networks to install malware on your device.

How a VPN protects you on public Wi-Fi

A VPN encrypts your internet connection, preventing hackers from seeing or intercepting your data. Even if someone snoops on the network, your information will appear gibberish instead of readable data. Here’s what a VPN does to keep you safe on public Wi-Fi:

Encrypts your traffic —Your emails, banking details, and passwords remain secure, even on unsecured networks.

Hides your IP address —Making it harder for cybercriminals to track or target you.

Prevents snooping and monitoring —Your browsing activity stays private, protecting you from anyone trying to spy on your data.

Protects against fake Wi-Fi networks —Even if you connect to a rogue hotspot, your encrypted data remains unreadable to hackers.

Best practices for public Wi-Fi security

Even with a VPN, it’s smart to take extra precautions when using public Wi-Fi:

Avoid accessing sensitive accounts —Banking, work emails, or private messages should only be accessed on secure networks.

Turn off auto-connect —Prevent your device from automatically connecting to unknown networks.

Use two-factor authentication —An extra security layer can help protect your accounts.

Keep your software and apps updated —Security updates help patch vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit.

Elevated streaming experience

A VPN doesn’t just enhance privacy—it can also improve your streaming experience by providing a more stable connection. Whether you’re dealing with slow speeds, buffering, or network restrictions, a VPN can help you enjoy seamless streaming.

Enjoy a stable, reliable connection

Nothing ruins a good movie or show like endless buffering or sudden drops in video quality. Many ISPs slow down streaming traffic, as it uses large amounts of bandwidth. This is known as bandwidth throttling, and it can lead to frustratingly slow load times and lower-quality playback.

What a VPN does:

Prevents ISP throttling —Encrypting your traffic makes it harder for your ISP to detect and slow down streaming activity.

Ensures a consistent connection —A VPN could help reduce lag and buffering by routing data through optimized servers.

Bypass censorship and internet restrictions

In some parts of the world, governments control the flow of information by blocking news websites, social media, and messaging platforms. These measures are often used to suppress dissent, limit access to independent journalism, or prevent communication during protests and political unrest.

A VPN helps bypass these restrictions by encrypting internet traffic and routing it through a server in another location, making it appear as if the user is browsing from a different country. This allows people to stay connected when governments attempt to silence them. For example, during protests in Belarus, authorities restricted access to social media and messaging apps, but many relied on VPNs to coordinate and share real-time updates. In Cuba, where internet blackouts and site restrictions are common, VPNs provide a crucial lifeline to access uncensored news and communicate with the outside world.

Censorship is more than just an inconvenience—it’s a tool of control. VPNs help counter this by keeping information accessible, allowing people to communicate freely even in the face of digital repression.

Bypass work, school, and public Wi-Fi network blocks

Many workplaces, schools, and public Wi-Fi networks impose restrictions on certain websites and services. These blocks are often put in place to conserve bandwidth and/or enforce productivity policies. Streaming platforms, social media sites, and entertainment services are frequently restricted to prevent distractions or reduce network congestion.

However, these limitations can be frustrating when you need access for legitimate reasons—whether it’s catching up on news, unwinding on a break, or using blocked services for research.

What a VPN does:

Encrypts your traffic —When your activity is hidden, network administrators can’t easily monitor or restrict what you’re doing online.

Restores access to streaming services —Unnecessary restrictions on networks are no longer an issue.

Improves performance on restricted networks —Managed networks often slow down or block streaming traffic entirely, but a VPN can help maintain smoother playback.

Avoid bandwidth throttling

ISPs often slow down certain types of traffic, such as streaming, gaming, or torrenting. This practice—known as bandwidth throttling—can lead to frustratingly slow connections, buffering videos, and lag during online activities. A VPN helps prevent ISPs from selectively limiting your speeds, allowing for a smoother and more consistent internet experience.

How ISPs slow down your connection (and how to stop it)

ISPs monitor your online activity and may throttle your connection based on specific factors:

Heavy bandwidth usage —Streaming in HD, downloading large files, or playing online games may trigger speed reductions.

Traffic prioritization —Some ISPs slow down certain websites or services to encourage users to upgrade to more expensive plans.

Peak-hour congestion —During high-traffic times, ISPs may limit speeds to reduce strain on their network.

How a VPN stops throttling:

Encrypts your internet traffic —Since ISPs can’t see what you’re doing online, they can’t selectively slow down certain activities.

Prevents content-based throttling —With a VPN, your ISP can’t differentiate between streaming, gaming, or general browsing, making it harder to target specific services.

Provides access to less congested routes —Some VPNs allow you to connect to faster, optimized servers that avoid network congestion.

Can a VPN improve internet speed?

A VPN won’t increase your base internet speed, but it can help maintain consistency by preventing your ISP from throttling specific types of traffic. In some cases, users may even experience faster speeds under certain conditions:

Bypassing throttling —If your ISP is slowing down specific activities like streaming or gaming, a VPN can prevent these restrictions, resulting in faster speeds.

Optimized server routing —Some VPNs offer high-performance servers that provide more efficient paths for your data, reducing latency and improving performance.

Avoiding network congestion —If your ISP routes traffic inefficiently, a VPN can sometimes provide a better, less crowded path to your destination.

How to optimize your VPN for maximum speed

If you’re experiencing slow speeds with a VPN, try these steps to improve performance:

Choose a nearby server —The closer the VPN server, the lower the latency and potential speed loss.

Use a fast VPN protocol —Protocols like WireGuard or Lightway offer better speeds than older options like OpenVPN.

Check your internet speed —If your base internet speed is slow, a VPN can’t make it faster; upgrading your plan may help.

Disable unnecessary encryption —If security isn’t your primary concern, some VPNs allow you to use lower encryption settings for better speed.

Use a wired connection —Wi-Fi can introduce additional latency, so a wired connection (Ethernet) may provide a more stable and faster experience.

Close background applications —Other apps using bandwidth (such as downloads or updates) can affect VPN performance.

Secure remote work and business communication

Cyber threats don’t just target large corporations—remote workers handling sensitive company data are just as vulnerable. Unsecured connections can expose confidential information to hackers, ISPs, and other prying eyes, whether logging into cloud-based tools, accessing work emails, or joining virtual meetings. A VPN for work provides a secure, encrypted connection, protecting work-related data from unauthorized access.

Why companies use VPNs for remote employees

Working remotely without a secure connection poses serious risks. A financial firm could face a cyberattack if an employee accesses work files over public Wi-Fi, exposing sensitive data. Journalists use VPNs to protect sources, while IT professionals and developers rely on them for secure server access. Business travelers also benefit from safeguarding corporate accounts on public networks.

Remote workers rely on cloud storage, collaboration tools, and virtual meetings, prioritizing secure access. Many employers recommend or require VPN use for remote employees to maintain a safe, controlled work environment and minimize cybersecurity risks because it:

Secures access to company systems —A VPN encrypts your connection when accessing internal databases, reducing the risk of data breaches.

Protects against public Wi-Fi risks —Employees working from cafes, airports, or co-working spaces are vulnerable to cyberattacks; a VPN shields sensitive company data.

Prevents unauthorized surveillance —ISPs and third parties can’t monitor your work-related activities when using a VPN.

Ensures compliance with company policies —Some businesses require VPN use to comply with data security and privacy regulations .

How a VPN protects your work emails and cloud data

Work emails and cloud storage services contain confidential business information, making them prime targets for hackers. Cybercriminals use tactics like phishing, man-in-the-middle attacks, and unsecured network snooping to steal sensitive data. A VPN adds an essential layer of protection. Here are a few ways a VPN can keep your work data safe:

Prevents data leaks on public networks —Even if you’re working from an unsecured Wi-Fi network, a VPN blocks unauthorized access to work-related files.

Reduces the risk of credential theft —By encrypting login attempts, a VPN makes it harder for cybercriminals to steal passwords for company accounts.

Protection everywhere you go with a mobile VPN

Your smartphone is constantly connected—whether you’re checking emails, using social media, or managing finances on the go. But without protection, your personal data is exposed to cyber threats, tracking, and unsecured networks. A mobile VPN secures your connection, keeping your online activity private no matter where you are.

How a VPN protects you on public Wi-Fi on mobile

Public Wi-Fi networks—like those in coffee shops, airports, and hotels—are convenient but often lack proper security. Hackers can exploit these networks to intercept data, steal passwords, and monitor browsing activity. Since mobile devices automatically connect to available Wi-Fi networks, users are often at risk without realizing it.

A mobile VPN encrypts your internet connection, ensuring that even if a hacker tries to intercept your data, they won’t be able to read it. This is particularly important when logging into accounts, making online purchases, or handling sensitive business information. Since mobile devices frequently auto-connect to known networks, a VPN safeguards these connections in the background.

Why mobile VPNs prevent app tracking and data leaks

Many mobile apps track your activity—even when you’re not using them. Advertisers, analytics companies, and even some developers collect location data, browsing habits, and personal details to build profiles on users. This data is often shared with third parties or used for targeted ads.

A VPN disrupts this type of tracking by masking your IP address and encrypting background data transfers. Apps that rely on IP-based tracking can no longer link your online behavior to your real identity. Some VPNs also include built-in tracker blocking, adding an extra layer of protection against intrusive data collection.

VPN security features that make a difference

Not all VPNs offer the same level of security. While basic encryption is essential, additional security features can greatly enhance privacy and protection. A well-rounded VPN should include tools to prevent data leaks, protect against sudden disconnections, and give users more control over how their traffic is routed.

Using a VPN alongside a password manager enhances security. Discover the Benefits of a password manager for protecting your accounts.

No-logs policy–what it means and why it matters

A no-logs policy ensures that a VPN provider does not collect or store data about your online activity, connection timestamps, or browsing history. Without logs, there’s no information that could be accessed by governments, hackers, or even the VPN provider itself.

However, not all VPNs claiming to be “no-logs” uphold that standard. Some record metadata, such as bandwidth usage or session durations, which could still be used to identify users. Free VPNs, in particular, often keep logs and may even sell user data to advertisers, undermining the very privacy they claim to provide. Choosing a VPN with a proven, independently audited no-logs policy is essential for maintaining true online anonymity.

Kill switch–how it protects you if the VPN disconnects

A VPN only protects your data while it’s connected. If the connection drops unexpectedly—even for a second—your real IP address and traffic could be exposed. A kill switch ensures that doesn’t happen by immediately cutting off internet access until the VPN reconnects, preventing accidental leaks.

This feature is especially critical when using public Wi-Fi, downloading files, or handling sensitive business communications. A brief VPN disruption could reveal your location and browsing activity to ISPs, websites, or network administrators without a kill switch. Many VPNs offer kill switches across various devices, ensuring that users remain protected regardless of how they connect.

Split tunneling–when should you use it?

Split tunneling allows you to control which apps or websites use the VPN and which connect directly to the internet. Instead of routing everything through the VPN, this feature provides greater flexibility.

When split tunneling is useful:

Streaming while using the VPN —Keep your VPN on for privacy while still accessing local services that may not work with a VPN.

Online banking —Some banking websites block VPN traffic; with split tunneling, you can access your bank normally while keeping other activity protected.

Reducing bandwidth usage —If your VPN slows down certain tasks, split tunneling lets you secure only the data that needs protection.

Many VPN providers offer split tunneling on select platforms, allowing users to customize their VPN connections for different apps and services.

Cons of VPN usage: What are the downsides?

While VPNs provide essential privacy and security benefits, they also come with certain limitations. Understanding the disadvantages of a VPN helps users make informed decisions about whether a VPN is the right solution for their needs.

Disadvantage Explanation Reduced Internet Speed Encrypting data and routing it through remote servers can introduce latency, leading to slower upload and download speeds. Security and Trust Concerns While a VPN can protect your internet traffic from snoops, untrustworthy VPN companies can see and record your activity if they choose to. This is why trust is paramount in the VPN industry. Compatibility Issues Certain devices or applications may not function optimally with a VPN enabled, requiring manual configurations that can be challenging for non-technical users. Legal and Regulatory Implications Using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions can violate local laws or platform terms of service, leading to potential legal consequences. Complex Setup and Configuration Users with limited technical expertise may find VPN setup and troubleshooting daunting, especially when dealing with manual configurations or custom settings. Dependency on Service Reliability The effectiveness of a VPN depends on the provider’s reliability; service downtimes or server issues can disrupt users’ internet connectivity. VPNs Don’t Protect Against All Threats While VPNs encrypt data, they do not safeguard against malware or phishing attacks; users still need comprehensive security measures. Increased Data Consumption Using a VPN can lead to higher data usage due to encryption overhead, which is a consideration for users with limited data plans. Battery Consumption Most VPNs use substantial power on devices, which can quickly drain your battery.

Common concerns about using a VPN

Many people consider using a VPN to enhance their privacy and security but may have concerns about performance, legality, and potential risks. Below, we address some of the most common questions about VPNs and what users should be aware of before choosing one.

Will a VPN slow down my internet?

A VPN encrypts your data and routes it through a secure server, which can sometimes cause a slight decrease in speed. However, the impact depends on several factors:

Server distance —Connecting to a VPN server far from your location can introduce latency.

VPN protocol —Some protocols, like WireGuard and Lightway, are optimized for speed, while older protocols like OpenVPN may be slower.

Is using a VPN legal?

In most countries, using a VPN is completely legal. Businesses, journalists, and everyday users rely on VPNs to protect their data and maintain privacy. However, some governments with strict internet regulations restrict or ban VPN usage.

Users should check local regulations before using a VPN in a country with censorship laws to avoid potential legal issues. For most users worldwide, VPNs are a legitimate tool for privacy and security.

Are free VPNs safe? The hidden risks

Free VPNs may seem like an attractive option, but they often come with significant security risks and privacy concerns. Unlike paid services that rely on subscriptions, free VPN providers often make money in other ways that can compromise user privacy. The risks of free VPNs include:

Logging and selling user data —Many free VPNs keep logs of browsing activity and sell the information to advertisers.

Weak or no encryption —Some free VPNs fail to properly encrypt traffic, leaving users vulnerable to cyber threats.

Malware and tracking —Some free VPNs inject ads, track user behavior, or even install malware.

Slow speeds and limited bandwidth —Free services often restrict speeds, data usage, and server access to push users toward paid upgrades.

Can a VPN be blocked?

Yes, some networks, websites, and even entire countries implement VPN blocking measures to restrict access. This is common in workplaces, schools, and regions with high levels of internet censorship.

Common methods used to block VPNs include:

IP blocking —Websites and networks identify and block known VPN server IP addresses.

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) —Some advanced firewalls detect VPN traffic patterns and block connections.

Port blocking —Certain VPN protocols use specific ports, which can be restricted by network administrators.

However, some VPNs offer obfuscation technology that disguises VPN traffic, making it harder to detect and block. Users in restricted environments should look for VPNs that include stealth or obfuscation features for better reliability in censorship-heavy regions.

Why choose ExpressVPN?

ExpressVPN stands out by combining a strict no-logs policy, high-speed servers, and advanced security features, making it one of the most trusted VPN services available. Whether you need online privacy, secure access to the internet, or a smooth streaming and gaming experience, ExpressVPN delivers reliable protection across all devices.

ExpressVPN vs. free VPNs–why premium matters

While free VPNs may seem appealing, they come with major risks and limitations that can compromise privacy, security, and performance, which is why opting for a paid VPN is the better choice. ExpressVPN, as a premium service, ensures fast, secure, and unrestricted internet access without the drawbacks of free alternatives. Here are some key differences between ExpressVPN and free VPNs:

True privacy —ExpressVPN follows a strict no-logs policy, while many free VPNs collect and sell user data.

Fast and reliable speeds —Unlike free VPNs, which limit bandwidth and throttle speeds, ExpressVPN provides unlimited, high-speed connections.

Advanced security —ExpressVPN uses AES-256 encryption and TrustedServer technology, while many free VPNs lack strong security measures.

Extra privacy features —These include a full-features password manager, ad blocker, tracker blocker, and U.S. users also get identity protection tools, all for free within the apps.

ExpressVPN’s no-logs policy: how it ensures true privacy

A no-logs VPN means that the provider does not collect or store records of user activity, connection times, IP addresses, or browsing history. ExpressVPN enforces a strict no-logs policy, meaning even if authorities or third parties requested data, there would be nothing to provide.

ExpressVPN’s TrustedServer technology further enhances privacy by ensuring that all servers run on RAM instead of traditional hard drives. Since RAM is wiped upon every reboot, no data is ever stored, adding an extra layer of security. This approach has been independently audited by cybersecurity firms, reinforcing ExpressVPN’s reputation as one of the most privacy-focused VPNs available.

ExpressVPN’s secure servers—how they prevent data leaks

A VPN is only as strong as its security infrastructure. ExpressVPN protects users against DNS leaks, WebRTC leaks, and IPv6 leaks, ensuring that no identifiable data slips through, even in the event of unexpected connection failures. Key ExpressVPN features include:

Private DNS on every server —ExpressVPN runs its own encrypted DNS servers instead of relying on third-party providers, preventing ISPs or other entities from logging DNS requests.

Network Lock (Kill Switch) —Automatically cuts internet access if the VPN connection drops, ensuring that no traffic is exposed outside the encrypted tunnel.

Leak protection —ExpressVPN is designed to prevent accidental IP or DNS leaks, safeguarding your identity at all times.

How to set up ExpressVPN on any device in minutes

ExpressVPN is designed for ease of use, with apps available for a wide range of devices, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Setting up ExpressVPN takes just a few steps:

Sign up for ExpressVPN . Download the app for your device. Log in and connect to a server—ExpressVPN automatically recommends the fastest location for the best performance.

Why ExpressVPN is the best choice for streaming and gaming

For those who love streaming movies, TV shows, and online gaming, ExpressVPN offers one of the fastest and most reliable VPN experiences. Unlike other VPNs that struggle with buffering, lag, or ISP throttling, ExpressVPN is optimized for seamless, high-speed performance across all devices.

Fast, optimized servers —Delivers 4K streaming with minimal buffering and reduces lag for low-latency gaming.

Unlimited bandwidth —No data caps or ISP throttling, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted viewing and gameplay.

Stable and secure connections —Minimizes connection drops and improves performance for both streaming and cloud gaming.

Prevents ISP slowdowns —Encrypts traffic to stop ISPs from deliberately slowing down streaming services or online games.

DDoS protection —Shields gamers from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that could disconnect or slow down matches.

Works across all platforms —Compatible with Smart TVs, Fire Stick, Apple TV, gaming consoles (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch), and mobile devices.

Faster matchmaking and server selection —Allows users to connect to different regions for better streaming content access or gaming matchmaking.