Serious bargain hunters need no reminder: The two most anticipated days for finding great deals in the U.S. are approaching. Black Friday falls on November 27 this year, with Cyber Monday happening on November 30.

To join in the excitement, ExpressVPN is offering a deal of our own: Three months free when you purchase the 12-month plan! And you don’t have to wait until Black Friday—it’s available from now until December 13.

ExpressVPN’s 2020 Black Friday VPN sale

Black Friday traditionally refers to the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S., when many retailers open early to offer incredible one-day deals to kick off the holiday shopping season. Cyber Monday is the day after the holiday weekend, when online shops cater to those who prefer finding deals at their computers.

This year, ExpressVPN is marking these shopping days by offering high-quality online security on the cheap. Get three months free with the already-discounted 12-month ExpressVPN plan, for a massive total savings of 49%.

ExpressVPN gives you unlimited bandwidth to browse the full internet in privacy.

24/7 customer support through live chat

Unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee

3,000+ servers in 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries

Speed-optimized network

Easy-to-use apps for all devices: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and routers

No activity logs and no connection logs

It’s a great tool for all your loved ones who access the internet. Give the gift of online privacy with ExpressVPN.

Safer internet with ExpressVPN’s Cyber Monday VPN plan

ExpressVPN’s deal celebrates Black Friday, but the real prize isn’t the special price, it’s the privacy, freedom, and security a VPN offers.

A VPN will boost your internet privacy while hiding your IP address, which lets you see all the content you want while remaining anonymous.

Remember to get your Black Friday/Cyber Monday ExpressVPN deal before December 13, 2020!

