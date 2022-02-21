Infographic: Batman villains and their disguises

Batman is one of very few superhero franchises in which villains have disguises. But in Gotham, it’s never clear whether it’s the costumed criminal or the daytime citizen who is the character’s real persona.

Brush up on your villain knowledge ahead of the March 4 release of The Batman, the franchise’s latest film, with our graphic on some of the most popular Batman villains and their split personas.

There are some exceptions, like Joker, who just looks the way he does, and Two-Face, who—it’s complicated. And, yes, scientists and doctors are disproportionately represented on the Batman villain roster.

(Want to disguise your online identity and keep your activity private? Download a VPN to mask your IP address and change your virtual location!)

The Batman will be in cinemas on March 4, 2022, and available for steaming on HBO Max on April 22, 2022.