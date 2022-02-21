Infographic: Batman villains and their disguises

1 min
Marcus

Batman is one of very few superhero franchises in which villains have disguises. But in Gotham, it’s never clear whether it’s the costumed criminal or the daytime citizen who is the character’s real persona.

Brush up on your villain knowledge ahead of the March 4 release of The Batman, the franchise’s latest film, with our graphic on some of the most popular Batman villains and their split personas.

There are some exceptions, like Joker, who just looks the way he does, and Two-Face, who—it’s complicated. And, yes, scientists and doctors are disproportionately represented on the Batman villain roster.

(Want to disguise your online identity and keep your activity private? Download a VPN to mask your IP address and change your virtual location!)

Infographic of Batman villains' secret identities, disguises, and personas.

The Batman will be in cinemas on March 4, 2022, and available for steaming on HBO Max on April 22, 2022.

Phone protected by ExpressVPN.
Take back control of your privacy
Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

A phone with a padlock.
We take your privacy seriously. Try ExpressVPN risk-free.
Get ExpressVPN
What is a VPN?
Marcus
Hi, you've reached Marcus. Dial '1' for privacy, '2' for point and click adventure games, and '3' for paranormal stories. For all other enquiries, please stay on the line and he'll be with you shortly.