Starting in January 2025, Netflix will be the exclusive streaming platform of WWE Monday Night Raw. From the U.S., the UK, and Canada to Latin America and more, wrestling fans across the world can tune in to watch WWE’s flagship wrestling show in an all-new format. Sign up wherever you live and enjoy WWE Raw, along with a vast library of other scripted and unscripted content on-demand.

Note that the previous 32 seasons of the show, including other live WWE premium events like WrestleMania and Clash at the Castle, were streaming on Peacock. They are likely to no longer be available on Peacock once the move to Netflix is complete.

