How to watch 'WWE Raw' live

Wrestling fans, get ready to rumble as WWE Raw is now on Netflix! It’s all your favorite Superstars, with the classic twists and betrayals you know and love, in a new format. Here’s how to watch WWE Raw live anywhere.

Where to watch ‘WWE Raw’ online

Watch WWE Raw with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a secure server location to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here’s how you can watch the series online!

Netflix

Starting in January 2025, Netflix will be the exclusive streaming platform of WWE Monday Night Raw. From the U.S., the UK, and Canada to Latin America and more, wrestling fans across the world can tune in to watch WWE’s flagship wrestling show in an all-new format. Sign up wherever you live and enjoy WWE Raw, along with a vast library of other scripted and unscripted content on-demand.

Note that the previous 32 seasons of the show, including other live WWE premium events like WrestleMania and Clash at the Castle, were streaming on Peacock. They are likely to no longer be available on Peacock once the move to Netflix is complete.

Worried about your ISP throttling your streaming speeds? With ExpressVPN you can hide your activity from your ISP, so you can watch all the smackdowns without interruption.

Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘WWE Raw’ in another country?

While you can watch WWE Raw by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘WWE Raw’ about?

WWE Raw is WWE's flagship wrestling show that’s all about the action, drama, and unforgettable moments. Every week, the biggest Superstars step into the ring to compete in intense matches and fire up rivalries with plenty of surprising twists. It’s the perfect mix of high-energy wrestling and storytelling that keeps viewers coming back for more. With 32 seasons under its belt and no signs of slowing down, WWE Raw has become a mainstay in sports entertainment. 

‘WWE Raw’ 2025 release date

WWE Raw will premiere on Netflix on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 8 P.M. EST. Weekly episodes will air live with 52 episodes a season. 

‘WWE Raw’ cast

The Season 33 debut of WWE Raw on Netflix will feature some of the biggest Superstars from WWE history, with special guests and surprise returns. This includes: 

  • John Cena
  • Chris Jericho
  • Cody Rhodes 
  • Roman Reigns
  • Solo Sikoa 
  • CM Punk
  • Bianca Belair

‘WWE Raw’ FAQ

