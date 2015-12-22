Need connection help? Talk to a Human

If you cannot access your printer or shared folders in your local area network (LAN) when connected to the VPN, it might be because access to local network devices is disabled when Network Lock is enabled in the app settings. Follow the steps below to resolve the issue.

Important: For the ExpressVPN router app, you should have access to your local network devices as long as they are connected to the same network. For the ExpressVPN Android app, when enabled, For the ExpressVPN router app, you should have access to your local network devices as long as they are connected to the same network. For the ExpressVPN Android app, when enabled, network protection does not disrupt your access to your local network devices.

1. Allow access to local network devices

You can allow access to your local network devices (when Network Lock is enabled) in the app settings.

2. Disable Network Lock

If the issue persists, disable Network Lock and access your local network devices.

Once you do not need to access your local network devices anymore, make sure to enable Network Lock, to keep your data safe if your VPN unexpectedly disconnects.

Add printer IP address (Mac only)

Note: The following steps are for accessing printers on a Mac device only.

You can try to regain access to your printer by adding its IP address to the list of your connected devices:

On your Mac device, select , then select System Preferences… > Printers & Scanners. Click at the bottom left. On the Add Printer screen, select the IP tab. In the Address field, enter the IP address of the printer. In the Name field, enter the printer name. Click Add.

Your printer will appear in the list of printers with a green dot below the printer name.

