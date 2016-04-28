Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
This guide will show you how to resolve the following error message in your connection log:
Sun Dec 01 20:03:09 2013 CreateFile failed on TAP device: \\.\Global\{89A06566-8B1F-48D9-BC9D-A0E68694F215}.tap
Sun Dec 01 20:03:09 2013 CreateFile failed on TAP device: \\.\Global\{8A53E038-1749-4567-B9BE-1B521C585FB4}.tap
Note: You may see a different string of characters for this error message in your connection log.
To resolve the issue:
- Download the latest version of the ExpressVPN Windows app.
- Connect to the VPN.
