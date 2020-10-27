This guide will show you how to change the VPN protocol on a router running ExpressVPN.

VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server. ExpressVPN recommends using the Automatic protocol option. It is selected by default and automatically chooses the protocol most appropriate for your network conditions.

If you are unable to connect to the VPN with the Automatic option, you are recommended to try another VPN protocol.

Note: All device groups will use the same VPN protocol.

Different types of VPN protocols

If you are unable to connect with the Automatic option, you can try these other protocols:

Lightway (UDP or TCP)

Lightway is ExpressVPN’s next-generation protocol, optimized for speed, security, and stability. Lightway – UDP is optimal for most networks, but Lightway – TCP may connect better on certain networks.

OpenVPN (UDP or TCP)

OpenVPN offers a great combination of speed and security. OpenVPN – UDP is optimal for most networks, but OpenVPN – TCP may connect better on certain networks.

IKEv2

IKEv2 (Internet Key Exchange Version 2) offers a fast connection, yet may not work on all networks.

Change the VPN protocol on a router running ExpressVPN

