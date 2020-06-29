To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.

This guide will show you how to use the Smart Location feature and change VPN server locations on a router running ExpressVPN.

Before you start, make sure to set up ExpressVPN for routers.

Connect with Smart Location

By default, you will be automatically connected to the location that provides the optimal experience for you, via a function called Smart Location. The Smart Location algorithm selects this location based on factors such as download speed, latency, and distance.

If you want to connect to Smart Location again after connecting to other VPN locations:

Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN. Select . Select the location under Smart Location.

Need help?

Back to top

Connect to a different VPN server location

Note: Learn how to choose the right VPN server location.

To connect to a different VPN server location:

Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN. Select on the device group that you want to change the location for. The list of VPN locations features two tabs: Recommended and All locations.The Recommended tab shows ExpressVPN’s top picks for you. The All locations tab lists the VPN server locations by region. You can expand and collapse the lists by selecting the and on the right. Scroll further down and you will see additional group options under other: No VPN – devices in this group will not connect to any VPN location

– devices in this group will not connect to any VPN location No Internet – devices in this group will not have Internet access

– devices in this group will not have Internet access MediaStreamer – devices in this group will be connected to MediaStreamer. Learn more about MediaStreamer .

You can also use the search bar to search for a specific VPN server location. To connect to a VPN server, select the name of the location.

Need help?

Back to top

Connect to multiple VPN locations using Device Groups

With Device Groups (available in ExpressVPN for routers v3.2.0 or above), you can create multiple device groups—each connected to a different VPN location—and sort your devices into these groups. Learn more about Device Groups.

Need help?

Back to top