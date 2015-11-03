Last updated:

This guide will show you how to find your ExpressVPN account credentials and server addresses for manual configuration setups.

1. Sign in to your ExpressVPN account
2. Find your credentials for manual configuration

1. Sign in to your ExpressVPN account

On the ExpressVPN setup page, enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Select Sign In.

Select Manual Configuration.

2. Find your credentials for manual configuration

On the right side of the screen, you can select the OpenVPN or PPTP or L2TP/IPsec tab to find your credentials.

OpenVPN

By default, the OpenVPN tab is selected. You will see your username, password, and a list of OpenVPN configuration files.

Copy the username and password.

PPTP or L2TP/IPsec

This tab contains your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world. To view the server addresses, select the + icon to expand the list.

Important: PPTP and L2TP do not offer any encryption and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Keep this browser window open during the manual configuration setup process for ease of reference.

