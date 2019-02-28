Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

Certain streaming services will function more reliably if you block specific IP addresses on your router. This guide will show you how to block specific IP addresses on D-Link routers, using two Google DNS server addresses as an example (8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4).

To block specific IP addresses on your D-Link router, you’ll need to set static route rules. These rules ensure your network traffic will not flow through the IPs you specified.

With your router connected to the internet, go to http://dlinkrouter.local/ or enter your router’s gateway address (e.g., 192.168.2.1, 192.168.1.1, or 192.168.0.1). If you’re stuck, see instructions for finding your router gateway. Sign in with your router username and password. At the top of the page, go to Advanced > Static Route. Click on Add Route. Fill in the following information: Name: <name of route to be blocked> (e.g., Google) Destination Network: 8.8.8.8 Mask: 255.255.255.255 Gateway: <your router IP> (e.g., 192.168.2.1) Metric: 2 Interface: WAN Your screen should look like this: Click Apply. Repeat the above to add another static route rule, changing the name and the Destination Network: Name: <name of route to be blocked> (e.g., Google 2) Destination Network: 8.8.4.4 Mask: 255.255.255.255 Gateway: <your router IP> (e.g., 192.168.2.1) Metric: 2 Interface: WAN Depending on which streaming service you want to use, you may need to add a few more IPs. For the list of specific IPs, please . If you’re on Windows, open your Command Prompt. If you’re on Mac, open your Terminal. Enter ping 8.8.8.8 and ping 8.8.4.4 (and the other IPs you blocked). The ping tests should fail (returning errors such as “Timed Out” or “Destination Host Unreachable”). If you get a response, check that you have performed the steps above correctly. If the problem persists, reboot your router and repeat the steps. Once you see the ping tests fail: Turn off your router Unplug it from the power source Wait 30 seconds Plug in your router Turn on your router

